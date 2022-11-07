Read full article on original website
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Houston Astros announce Dusty Baker's contract for 2023
The veteran manager will be back for another potential World Series run in 2023.
Yardbarker
Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity
The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
KHOU
'World Series Grillz' | Houston jeweler makes promise to Astros players after winning it all
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are World Champs, and aside from the normal hardware that comes with a title, a celebrity jeweler in H-town is promising the players something else – World Series grillz!. KHOU 11’s Shern-Min Chow caught up with jeweler Johnny Dang after the clinching Game...
Astros World Series Champion Manager Dusty Baker Returns
Baker helped lead the Astros to a historic 2022 season which was culminated by capturing the second World Series championship in franchise history.
Atlanta Braves continue great World Series tradition with Houston Astros
There are some fantastic traditions in baseball, and one of the more recent ones involving the World Series was just shared between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros. Atlanta Braves continue World Series tradition by buying pizza for Houston Astros front office. Continuing a tradition started by the Boston Red...
10 stats that define the Houston Astros World Series run
Why Dusty Baker's squad in 2022 is one of the best teams in the 21st century.
WATCH: Houston's Mattress Mack Makes History in Astros World Series Bet
HOUSTON, TX — Astros’ superfan and Gallery Funiture owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale became famous over the past few years with his over-the-top promotions for his business, huge bets, and support of Houston’s sports teams. The massive bets finally paid off last Saturday Night, Nov. 5, when the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series. McIngvale made several bets, totaling a whopping 10 million dollars, for the Astros to win it all. After the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1, Mattress Mack's winnings totaled 75 million dollars. McIngvale set a record for the largest legal…
Yardbarker
Astros Fans Showed Up In A Big Way For A Legendary Parade
Yesterday was a big day for the Houston Astros and their devoted fans, for it was time to celebrate yet another major accomplishment. On Saturday night, the Astros closed out the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series to clinch their second title. On Monday, Astros fans poured...
AEW's Saraya Shared Proof Backing Major Career Announcement
Here is the latest news update on All Elite Wrestling star Saraya.
Baltimore Already Offered Lamar Jackson a Lot of Money
Doug elaborates on the many reasons why breaking the bank to sign him would be foolhardy.
VERIFY: Yes, the Atlanta Braves sent pizza to Houston Astros after 2022 World Series win
ATLANTA — Baseball fans are questioning if the Atlanta Braves took part in a post-season tradition to send pizza to the World Series Champions after a tweet was mysteriously deleted from the Astros' Twitter that thanked the team for the pies. THE QUESTION. Did the Braves send the Astros...
Photos: Blue, orange and white galore highlights best merchandise from the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open
HOUSTON – It’s safe to say sports fans in the Houston area have been treated to a special couple weeks. Last week, the Houston Texans hosted a primetime football game. This week, the PGA Tour makes its first of five Texas stops during the 2022-23 season at the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course.
Brooklyn Nets Made Surprising Coaching Decision
Here is the surprising decision the Brooklyn Nets made about their head coaching vacancy in the wake of Steve Nash's firing.
Aaron Rodgers' 'Scapegoat' Teammates Are Now Frustrated: Report
Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers teammates are reportedly displeasured with his recent finger-pointing amid the team's struggles, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday.
Jason Whitlock Calls NBA Players 'Cowards' For Not Defending Kyrie Irving
Jason Whitlock explains why he thinks the NBA Players Association and current and former players alike around the league should have come to Kyrie Irving’s defense when Irving found himself in hot water for retweeting a link to a documentary on Amazon that many have labeled as ‘anti-Semitic.’
College Football's Regular Season is Better Than the NFL's Regular Season
Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington believe this year encapsulates why the regular season in college football is better than the NFL, even though the NFL Playoffs are by far superior.
2 Pros and a Cup of Joe Preview Thursday Night Football
Thursday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington preview the game between the Falcons and Panthers
