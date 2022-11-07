ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Tree company investigated for overcharging, misleading tornado survivors

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan's Choice Tree Service, LLC, is being investigated for "charging grossly excessive prices" to customers, including survivors of the tornado that struck Otsego County earlier this year. Investigative subpoenas requesting testimony and documentation were issued to Michigan's Choice for allegedly violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act,...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Enbridge opens safety operations center for Line 5

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Enbridge employees cut the ribbon Thursday on the new Straits Maritime Safety Operations Center in St. Ignace. The center provides 24-hour surveillance of the Line 5 pipeline and allows operators to keep an eye on passing ships and make sure the Line 5 isn't in any danger.
SAINT IGNACE, MI
Fox17

Nessel issues subpoenas to local tree company accused of overcharging clients

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent out subpoenas to a local tree company on suspicions it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. The state alleges Michigan’s Choice Tree Service overcharged clients for its services and went against promises that customers would not owe money for expenses that weren’t covered by insurance.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan names first woman as Senate Majority Leader

LANSING, Mich. — Senate Democrats have elected the first woman to lead a majority in the Michigan Senate in the state's history. Blue Michigan: Democrats take power in Lansing for the first time since 1984. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was unanimously elected Senate Majority Leader during a caucus...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

The high cost of home: Rental rates soar

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Do you know how much folks in northern Michigan are paying for rent these days?. If you own your home, you might not. But if you do have a landlord, and a monthly rent bill, you are most likely well aware of just how expensive it is to rent here.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Matt DePerno concedes Michigan AG race

FLINT, Mich. - Matt DePerno has conceded to Dana Nessel in the race for Michigan Attorney General. Thank you to all the Michiganders who showed up to voice their frustrations with our current government. Although we didn’t emerge victorious tonight, I believe we sent a strong message to Lansing. The people of Michigan are tired of the rising crime, threats to parental rights, and an ongoing lack of trust in government.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Analyst explains why ‘red wave’ didn’t materialize in Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control all levers of state government. Against a projected “red wave” Tuesday, Democrats won the offices of governor, attorney general, secretary of state and both chambers of the Legislature. Political analyst Andrea LaFontaine, who teaches...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Find all 2022 Michigan election results here

Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Rep. Joe Tate to serve as first Black Michigan House Speaker

LANSING, Mich. — Rep. Joe Tate was chosen as the Michigan House’s next Speaker, becoming the first Black representative to take on the role and the first Democratic Speaker in a decade. Tate, who represents the Detroit area, also serves as the first Black leader in either of...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan's Proposal 3 passes | Live map results

DETROIT — Voters in Michigan have voted to pass Proposal 3, also known as the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative. The term reproductive freedom will be defined as "the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care."
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Election 2022: Michigan decides on abortion, governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Big offices and big issues were on the line in the Nov. 8 election, including the race for governor and a ballot proposal that, if passed, would enshrine the right to abortions in the state constitution. The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office was anticipating...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy