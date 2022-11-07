Read full article on original website
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.” The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
Drazan yet to concede Oregon governor’s race as vote count continues
Although The Associated Press has called the Oregon governor's race for Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican candidate Christine Drazan has not yet conceded.
opb.org
Newly-elected representatives to Oregon House share their priorities
Your browser does not support the audio element. While some races for Oregon state legislative seats are still close to call, some candidates did win definitively. Virgle Osborne is one of them. He’s a newly elected Republican representative from the state’s 2nd district. He’s a small business owner in Roseburg, and his core issues, according to his campaign website, include a tough-on-crime approach as well as lower taxes and ensuring forests are “properly managed.”
Why AP called the Oregon governor race for Tina Kotek
WASHINGTON (AP) — There were no signs that Republican Christina Drazan was improving on her vote totals over recent days that would have enabled her to overtake Democrat Tina Kotek in the Oregon governor’s race. That’s what led the AP to call the race Thursday night for Kotek...
opb.org
Oregon Republicans see legislative gains, but not as significant as they hoped
Oregon Republicans fell short of a lofty goal for winning parity — or even an outright majority — in the state Senate on election night, dashing hopes the party could ride voter disaffection to greater influence in Salem. The picture looked similar in the state House of Representatives,...
Oregon governor’s race on knife’s edge, too early to call
Oregon’s gubernatorial election hung on a knife’s edge Wednesday, with the race too early to call in a state that has voted in Democratic governors since 1986.
basinlife.com
Election Results, Wednesday, 11/9 – Oregon Governor’s Race To Close To Call; Klamath County Results Here
Special Report from BasinLife.com and Wynne Broadcasting. Oregon’s Governors Race Between Tina Kotek and Christine Drazen Too Close To Call. Tuesday’s general elections in Oregon resulted in several races that were too close to call. The delay in decisive results was caused by particularly hotly contested races in...
Here are the Oregon counties that voted to keep slavery in the state constitution
After early election results came back in Oregon, several people expressed shock on social media at how many voters throughout the state said they did not want to amend the constitution to remove language allowing slavery.
opb.org
Hoyle declares victory in Oregon’s 4th District
Voters in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District appear to have chosen Democrat Val Hoyle to replace longtime Congressman Peter DeFazio. Initial returns Wednesday morning show Hoyle leading Republican Alek Skarlatos by 51% to 43%. Hoyle, who is currently serving as Oregon’s elected Labor Commissioner, sought the seat being vacated by...
nbc16.com
Drazan campaign issues statement
Thursday afternoon, Christine Drazan's campaign released a statement, saying, "With several hundred-thousand ballots yet to be counted, we continue to exercise patience as we await additional clarity regarding the final outcome of this race. Oregonians should have confidence that their votes will be counted as our county clerks continue their diligent work."
opb.org
Congressional races stay tight in Oregon, Southwest Washington
No clear winners emerged from several tight congressional races in Oregon and Washington, even after election workers counted tens of thousands more ballots on Wednesday. The story remains one of narrow leads that could grow or shrink with each update over the coming days. Trailing candidates hold out hope their supporters will show up big in late counts to stage comebacks.
opb.org
Oregon Gov.-elect Tina Kotek promises to move swiftly to address homelessness crisis
Tina Kotek, the soon-to-be governor of Oregon, said she spoke to her two opponents, Republican Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson, the unaffiliated candidate, on Thursday morning. The conversations were cordial, she said. “I let them know that I’ll focus on the problems all three of us agree need fixing,” Kotek...
opb.org
Oregonians remove slavery language from state constitution, though by ‘shockingly close’ margin
Oregon voters approved a change to the state’s constitution, stripping language that for more than a century has allowed for slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime. As of Thursday morning, 55% of voters were backing Measure 112, unofficial results show. And for many, that’s disturbingly close....
opb.org
Slideshow: Oregon’s Election Day 2022 in pictures
Last-minute voters flocked to ballot boxes and election offices. Candidates celebrated, mourned — or ended the night on an uncertain note. And statewide and regional ballot measures returned mixed results. Here are photo highlights from Oregon’s Nov. 8, 2022, election and its aftermath. For full coverage of the...
Tina Kotek claims victory in Oregon governor’s race; Associated Press has not declared winner
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While votes are still being counted, Tina Kotek's campaign announced just after 8 p.m. Wednesday it was projecting Kotek winning the Oregon governor's race based on reported projections from The Oregonian/OregonLive and OPB.
Oregon election results 2022: 2 more counties join Greater Idaho movement
Two more eastern Oregon counties appeared to join the growing, long-shot campaign to extend Idaho’s western border to add their region to the state, initial midterm election returns indicated. Oregon’s Morrow and Wheeler counties each voted Tuesday to support the so-called “Greater Idaho” movement, which proposes exiting Oregon to...
Oregon polls are closed, get 2022 election results here
Voting has ended in Oregon. So, who did Oregonians elect as their new governor? What about local races and ballot measures?. The Oregonian/OregonLive is updating a live blog that will share results when they are available. For live election results, visit The Oregonian/OregonLive’s election results page. This year, Oregon...
KDRV
New law applies to Oregon elections today
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon voters have a new law affecting ballots cast today as long as they're delivered by 8pm or postmarked today. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is reminding Oregonians that a new law in effect this year, called the postmark rule, says "ballots postmarked by Election Day will count even if they arrive at the election office up to 7 days after Election Day. This improvement ensures that every vote cast on time gets counted."
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Urban-Rural Split Takes Front Stage In The $65 Million Governor’s Campaign, Joining Idaho Proposals
$65 Million Governor’s Campaign: With voters favoring Idaho’s more conservative policies over Oregon’s progressive course, the Greater Idaho Movement has now succeeded in getting measures enacted in 13 conservative and more rural counties, including Klamath County. The two states also have extremely different political, legal, and policy...
kptv.com
Election Results: The latest in the biggest races
OREGON. (KPTV) – Results for the 2022 Midterm Elections began coming in at 8 p.m. Tuesday. FOX 12 reporters were standing by as local campaigns held election parties. Most of the key races that we have been following are basically still up for grabs and way too close to call as we wrap things up before midnight tonight. Our political analyst John Horvick estimates that there could be as many as 800,000 votes still left to be counted and released. So the final numbers could still be days away.
