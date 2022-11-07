ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

1 hunter
3d ago

sounds like something the democraps would say when there throwing your voting cards down the river......

The Associated Press

Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.” The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
opb.org

Newly-elected representatives to Oregon House share their priorities

Your browser does not support the audio element. While some races for Oregon state legislative seats are still close to call, some candidates did win definitively. Virgle Osborne is one of them. He’s a newly elected Republican representative from the state’s 2nd district. He’s a small business owner in Roseburg, and his core issues, according to his campaign website, include a tough-on-crime approach as well as lower taxes and ensuring forests are “properly managed.”
opb.org

Hoyle declares victory in Oregon’s 4th District

Voters in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District appear to have chosen Democrat Val Hoyle to replace longtime Congressman Peter DeFazio. Initial returns Wednesday morning show Hoyle leading Republican Alek Skarlatos by 51% to 43%. Hoyle, who is currently serving as Oregon’s elected Labor Commissioner, sought the seat being vacated by...
nbc16.com

Drazan campaign issues statement

Thursday afternoon, Christine Drazan's campaign released a statement, saying, "With several hundred-thousand ballots yet to be counted, we continue to exercise patience as we await additional clarity regarding the final outcome of this race. Oregonians should have confidence that their votes will be counted as our county clerks continue their diligent work."
opb.org

Congressional races stay tight in Oregon, Southwest Washington

No clear winners emerged from several tight congressional races in Oregon and Washington, even after election workers counted tens of thousands more ballots on Wednesday. The story remains one of narrow leads that could grow or shrink with each update over the coming days. Trailing candidates hold out hope their supporters will show up big in late counts to stage comebacks.
opb.org

Slideshow: Oregon’s Election Day 2022 in pictures

Last-minute voters flocked to ballot boxes and election offices. Candidates celebrated, mourned — or ended the night on an uncertain note. And statewide and regional ballot measures returned mixed results. Here are photo highlights from Oregon’s Nov. 8, 2022, election and its aftermath. For full coverage of the...
The Oregonian

Oregon polls are closed, get 2022 election results here

Voting has ended in Oregon. So, who did Oregonians elect as their new governor? What about local races and ballot measures?. The Oregonian/OregonLive is updating a live blog that will share results when they are available. For live election results, visit The Oregonian/OregonLive’s election results page. This year, Oregon...
KDRV

New law applies to Oregon elections today

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon voters have a new law affecting ballots cast today as long as they're delivered by 8pm or postmarked today. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is reminding Oregonians that a new law in effect this year, called the postmark rule, says "ballots postmarked by Election Day will count even if they arrive at the election office up to 7 days after Election Day. This improvement ensures that every vote cast on time gets counted."
focushillsboro.com

Oregon’s Urban-Rural Split Takes Front Stage In The $65 Million Governor’s Campaign, Joining Idaho Proposals

$65 Million Governor’s Campaign: With voters favoring Idaho’s more conservative policies over Oregon’s progressive course, the Greater Idaho Movement has now succeeded in getting measures enacted in 13 conservative and more rural counties, including Klamath County. The two states also have extremely different political, legal, and policy...
kptv.com

Election Results: The latest in the biggest races

OREGON. (KPTV) – Results for the 2022 Midterm Elections began coming in at 8 p.m. Tuesday. FOX 12 reporters were standing by as local campaigns held election parties. Most of the key races that we have been following are basically still up for grabs and way too close to call as we wrap things up before midnight tonight. Our political analyst John Horvick estimates that there could be as many as 800,000 votes still left to be counted and released. So the final numbers could still be days away.
