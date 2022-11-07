GEORGIA & SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - A few school districts in the WTOC viewing area have made schedule changes ahead of any impacts from Nicole. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 with after school and extracurricular programs canceled on Thursday as well. Schools will remain closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday; however, Glynn County School System employees scheduled to work on Friday should report to work on Friday.

