Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
WSAV-TV
Paint the Town Pink fundraiser check presentation
A tremendous effort in our community to shine a light on the need for mammography support. The 16th annual Paint The Town Pink fundraiser results were announced Thursday at the Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion.
WSAV-TV
News 3 Today Celebrations for November 10, 2022
Tropical depression Nicole is currently impacting Tybee Island, causing many to stay indoors and ride out the storm. Despite this several businesses on the island are operating as normal.
WTGS
List: Which schools in Coastal Empire, Lowcountry are closing ahead of Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Tropical Storm Nicole is gearing up to make landfall in Florida soon, and the current path is tracking toward parts of Georgia and the Coastal Empire. Beaufort and Liberty County schools will close on Thursday, Nov. 10, due to the anticipated effects of Tropical Storm Nicole.
WSAV-TV
City council votes unanimously to rename Calhoun Square
The City of Savannah City Council voted on Thursday unanimously to rename Calhoun Square.
WSAV-TV
City of Tybee closes beaches ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
The City of Tybee Island has closed its beaches and pulled its lifeguards in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole.
WJCL
Major Jobs Announcement: Ammunition company hiring 600 new positions in Coastal Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Hundreds of new jobs are on their way to Bryan County. On Thursday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Beretta Holding S.A., through its subsidiary -- ammunition manufacturer Norma Precision Inc. -- will build a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility.
WTGS
Chatham Co. Board of Elections releases updated polling locations for Dec. 6 runoff
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Board of Elections announced the updated polling locations for the Dec. 6 runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock. Voters will see some of the changes for the Nov. 8 election still in place for the runoff, as well as a couple of changes specifically for the runoff election.
wtoc.com
Veterans Day Parade canceled in Beaufort
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, in Beaufort has been canceled. The City of Beaufort posted to Facebook on Tuesday that the parade has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The post does not give a specific reason, but local impacts...
Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Nicole updates and closures
Below you will find live updates and closure information related to Tropical Storm Nicole and its impact on Georgia. Check this page frequently for the latest information. City of Brunswick offices will remain open Thursday. City offices in Brunswick will remain open for business as usual on Thursday, with the...
PHOTOS: Nicole’s impact across the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — WSAV News 3 is On Your Side tracking the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Do you have some pictures of the storm you’d like to share? Send them to pics@wsav.com!
City of Savannah adjusts sanitation services ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
SAVANNAH (Nov. 9) – The City of Savannah is making some adjustments to services due to the Veterans Day holiday and possible inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. Officials say that as long as weather permits, services will be completed as normal during daytime hours on Thursday, but nighttime street cleaning that typically occurs on […]
WJCL
South Carolina Election Results: Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties
Voters decided many races in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties in the 2022 midterm election. Major seats up for grabs included mayor, school board and county council.
Chatham County Chairman responds to voter’s rejection of TSPLOST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County voters voted against Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) — the one-cent sales tax that would have allowed local governments to pay for transportation improvement projects for the next 5 years. “While TSPLOST not passing may slow things down, it’s not going to stop anything,” Chairman Chester […]
wtoc.com
LIST: Schools cancelling, changing plans ahead of Nicole
GEORGIA & SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - A few school districts in the WTOC viewing area have made schedule changes ahead of any impacts from Nicole. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 with after school and extracurricular programs canceled on Thursday as well. Schools will remain closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday; however, Glynn County School System employees scheduled to work on Friday should report to work on Friday.
WJCL
Nicole School Closings List: These are the campuses impacted in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: 5:30 p.m. weather update. Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to...
WRDW-TV
Feds bust drug ring spanning from CSRA to Caribbean
STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spanning the reached all the way to the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride, investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces identified drug trafficking operations in Richmond, Burke, Bulloch,...
Voters decide on alcohol package sales in Bulloch County
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — On the ballot today in Bulloch county, voters will decide if they want booze by the bottle sold there. That question comes on just after the city of Statesboro decided it wanted to allow package sales. A long-time poll work told us people showed up by the thousands for early […]
I Ranked All The Bars In Savannah’s Famous Plant Riverside District From Worst To Best
JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District in Savannah, GA has become one of the favorite stops for tourists from across the globe since it opened its doors back in July 2020. Located on Savannah's riverfront, the Plant Riverside District is more than a hotel. The place boasts dozens of shops, restaurants, and entertainment facilities for visitors to enjoy as they're passing through town.
Power outage impacting downtown Statesboro
Update: Georgia Power has restored all of the power outage. The cause of the outage was a tree limb on a line. The power was fully restored around 11:30 PM. Georgia Power Company experienced an outage around 10:15 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 which has impacted 1,812 customers. The outage covers much of the downtown and Country Club area.
HISTORY.com
The Short-Lived Promise of '40 Acres and a Mule'
An agent from the Freedmen's Bureau as he separates two groups of armed men, one comprised of white men and the other of freed slaves, 1868. Credit: Stock Montage/Getty Images. That’s the question Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton suggested Union General William T. Sherman pose to 20 Black pastors in Savannah, Georgia, as the Civil War neared its end and enslaved African Americans neared freedom.
