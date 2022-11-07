ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV-TV

Paint the Town Pink fundraiser check presentation

A tremendous effort in our community to shine a light on the need for mammography support. The 16th annual Paint The Town Pink fundraiser results were announced Thursday at the Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion. Paint the Town Pink fundraiser check presentation. A tremendous effort in our community to shine...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

News 3 Today Celebrations for November 10, 2022

Tropical depression Nicole is currently impacting Tybee Island, causing many to stay indoors and ride out the storm. Despite this several businesses on the island are operating as normal. Paint the Town Pink fundraiser check presentation. A tremendous effort in our community to shine a light on the need for...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

City council votes unanimously to rename Calhoun Square

The City of Savannah City Council voted on Thursday unanimously to rename Calhoun Square. City council votes unanimously to rename Calhoun …. The City of Savannah City Council voted on Thursday unanimously to rename Calhoun Square. Nicole impacting Tybee Island Thursday night. Tropical depression Nicole is currently impacting Tybee Island,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

City of Tybee closes beaches ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

The City of Tybee Island has closed its beaches and pulled its lifeguards in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole. City of Tybee closes beaches ahead of Tropical Storm …. The City of Tybee Island has closed its beaches and pulled its lifeguards in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole. News 3...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Veterans Day Parade canceled in Beaufort

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, in Beaufort has been canceled. The City of Beaufort posted to Facebook on Tuesday that the parade has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The post does not give a specific reason, but local impacts...
BEAUFORT, SC
The Georgia Sun

Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Nicole updates and closures

Below you will find live updates and closure information related to Tropical Storm Nicole and its impact on Georgia. Check this page frequently for the latest information. City of Brunswick offices will remain open Thursday. City offices in Brunswick will remain open for business as usual on Thursday, with the...
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County Chairman responds to voter’s rejection of TSPLOST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County voters voted against Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) — the one-cent sales tax that would have allowed local governments to pay for transportation improvement projects for the next 5 years. “While TSPLOST not passing may slow things down, it’s not going to stop anything,” Chairman Chester […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

LIST: Schools cancelling, changing plans ahead of Nicole

GEORGIA & SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - A few school districts in the WTOC viewing area have made schedule changes ahead of any impacts from Nicole. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 with after school and extracurricular programs canceled on Thursday as well. Schools will remain closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday; however, Glynn County School System employees scheduled to work on Friday should report to work on Friday.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Feds bust drug ring spanning from CSRA to Caribbean

STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spanning the reached all the way to the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride, investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces identified drug trafficking operations in Richmond, Burke, Bulloch,...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Narcity USA

I Ranked All The Bars In Savannah’s Famous Plant Riverside District From Worst To Best

JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District in Savannah, GA has become one of the favorite stops for tourists from across the globe since it opened its doors back in July 2020. Located on Savannah's riverfront, the Plant Riverside District is more than a hotel. The place boasts dozens of shops, restaurants, and entertainment facilities for visitors to enjoy as they're passing through town.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Power outage impacting downtown Statesboro

Update: Georgia Power has restored all of the power outage. The cause of the outage was a tree limb on a line. The power was fully restored around 11:30 PM. Georgia Power Company experienced an outage around 10:15 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 which has impacted 1,812 customers. The outage covers much of the downtown and Country Club area.
STATESBORO, GA
HISTORY.com

The Short-Lived Promise of '40 Acres and a Mule'

An agent from the Freedmen's Bureau as he separates two groups of armed men, one comprised of white men and the other of freed slaves, 1868. Credit: Stock Montage/Getty Images. That’s the question Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton suggested Union General William T. Sherman pose to 20 Black pastors in Savannah, Georgia, as the Civil War neared its end and enslaved African Americans neared freedom.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy