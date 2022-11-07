Read full article on original website
Put me in coach: Bills’ Von Miller open to playing QB if Josh Allen cannot go vs. Vikings
Orchard Park, N.Y. — To say Bills Mafia has been hysterical about the severity of Josh Allen’s elbow injury over the last 48 hours would be the understatement of the year. Buffalo Bills fans, panicking over the severity of a reported sprained UCL in Allen’s elbow, have been clamoring for answers. Stefon Diggs tweeted one word on Tuesday night - “Rejoice” - sending Bills Twitter into a tizzy. Sean McDermott refused to say much more than “we’ll see” when pressed for answers before Wednesday’s practice, where Josh Allen didn’t participate, about his quarterback’s status for Sunday’s game.
The Nationals Folks Picking the Vikings over Bills
The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) are 3.5-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) in Week 10. The Bills lost to the New York Jets, 20-17, in Week 9 on the road, beset by an elbow injury to quarterback Josh Allen. The Vikings conquered the Washington Commanders in Week 9, 20-17. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 4.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers.
Report: Raiders placing Waller, Renfrow on IR
The Las Vegas Raiders are placing tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Waller recently aggravated a hamstring injury, Schefter adds. He's been dealing with the ailment for most of the season. Renfrow, meanwhile, is reportedly nursing an oblique injury.
Vikings vs. Bills: First injury report has four names
The Minnesota Vikings are getting ready to face the Buffalo Bills in New York on Sunday afternoon. The game could be marred by injuries as Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his status up in the air. For the Vikings, they had four players on their first injury report with only...
Report: Colts' Saturday to name Parks Frazier offensive play-caller
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday is expected to name pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier as the team's new offensive play-caller, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Colts also considered quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich for the position, a source told ESPN's Stephen Holder. Milanovich served...
NFL insider points out one big reason why Buffalo Bills might not sign Odell Beckham Jr
The Buffalo Bills have been rumored as a potential landing spot for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr for several weeks now. Beckham is recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in February during Super Bowl LVI. The former LSU star is expected to be ready to hit the...
Josh Allen day-to-day ahead of Week 10 with reported elbow sprain
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is dealing with a right elbow sprain, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. Allen's status for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings is "up in the air," according to Rapoport, who adds the star signal-caller could potentially play through the ailment. Bills head coach Sean McDermott...
Elbow injury to Bills' Josh Allen reminds Whitworth, Fitzpatrick of Carson Palmer in 2008
Former Cincinnati Bengals teammates Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, now NFL analysts for Amazon Prime Video, said during "TNF Nightcap" after the Carolina Panthers' win Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons that an injury to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reminds them of former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer's elbow injury in 2008.
Warriors Injury Report Against The Cavs
The Golden State Warriors have released their injury report for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Raiders waive former 1st-rounder Abram
The Las Vegas Raiders released former first-round safety Johnathan Abram, the team announced. The 26-year-old defensive back will be placed on waivers. If he goes unclaimed, he would then become an unrestricted free agent. The Raiders reportedly attempted to shop Abram prior to the league's Nov. 1 trade deadline but...
Schultz: 11 NFL rookies who deserve more recognition at midseason
TheScore's NFL insider Jordan Schultz offers a selection of five offensive and six defensive rookies who should be getting more notice at the halfway mark of the season. After a dominant collegiate career at Coastal Carolina, Baltimore drafted the super-talented tight end with speed and hands in the fourth round to pair alongside All-Pro Mark Andrews. Likely delivered the game's first touchdown Monday night against the Saints with Andrews out, and he had six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown the week before against Tampa Bay.
Report: Packers claim Abram off waivers
The Green Bay Packers landed former Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram off waivers, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. A former first-round pick in 2019, the Raiders released Abram Tuesday after three-plus seasons. Las Vegas reportedly tried to trade the safety before the trade deadline but was unable to find a suitor.
Fantasy: Start, Sit, Stash, Quit - Week 10
SSSQ is a weekly look at underappreciated fantasy players to consider starting and potential busts you should leave on your bench. We also identify breakout candidates to stash on your roster and players you can safely cut. For the rest of your lineup decisions, consult our Week 10 rankings. You...
Two Notre Dame football freshmen with highly anticipated debuts
Notre Dame has an opportunity to get some freshmen on the field over the next two weeks if it takes care of business against inferior foes. Easier said than done (See: losses to Marshall and Stanford). But wins over then-No. 16 Syracuse and then-No. 4 Clemson could have indicated the Fighting Irish are ready to roll over Navy and Boston College.
NFL Week 10 round-robin underdog moneyline parlay
Enough is enough. After another huge upset in Week 9 - the Jets knocking off the Bills - we're deploying the "scared money don't make money" tactic going forward. Given the round-robin underdog moneyline parlay (RR MLP) is just one single bet - broken up into 11 pieces - there's no reason why we shouldn't be willing to fire on big home underdogs like the Jets. While we only saw one of our five underdogs win last week, what's far more irritating than the Bears losing a close one, or the Panthers losing big, is when an opportunity is missed on a big upset - or even a close call like the Titans game.
Rams' Stafford in concussion protocol
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered concussion protocol on Tuesday, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. The team discovered the injury when doing standard checks on Stafford earlier in the week and believes he suffered it in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Wednesday.
Fantasy Podcast: 8 players you should trade for right now
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. What are some of the in-season mistakes dynasty managers should avoid? (2:25) What's the biggest dynasty surprise from the first half of the season?...
Raptors' Achiuwa out indefinitely with partial tear in ankle
Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa will be sidelined indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his right ankle, the team announced Thursday. Achiuwa will be in a walking boot for the next 10 days, and his condition will be updated when appropriate, the team added. The 22-year-old left Wednesday's 116-109 victory...
theScore's 2022 NFL midseason All-Pro team
At the halfway point of the 2022 campaign, theScore's NFL editors join forces to assemble our midseason All-Pro roster. The NFL is accustomed to Mahomes' brilliance, but that doesn't make what he's doing in 2022 any less special. The four-time Pro Bowler is having one of his best seasons under center, and he's doing it without longtime top receiving mate Tyreek Hill. While Josh Allen garnered a few votes in our selection process, Mahomes' work with a new receiving corps gave him the edge. After all, the Chiefs passer has thrown for a league-leading 21 touchdowns and holds one of the top passer ratings at 109.5.
Saban takes blame for Alabama's struggles: 'It's my responsibility'
With Alabama facing the prospect of missing the College Football Playoff for only the second time in nine years after suffering its second loss of the season, head coach Nick Saban says the buck stops with him. "I'm not blaming anybody else in the organization," Saban told ESPN's Mark Schlabach...
