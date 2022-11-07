Cowboys at Packers: 'Tundra' Trap-Game Trouble for Dallas vs. Aaron Rodgers?

The Dallas Cowboys must stay where their feet are ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

The Dallas Cowboys will never admit it, but they likely feel a little less pressure headed into Sunday’s matchup at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.



Coach Matt LeFleur, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the rest of a team that was seen as potential Super Bowl contenders are now riding a five-game losing streak after a 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions.



On the surface, the Cowboys have the Packers right where they want them. All they need to do is firmly secure their foot on Green Bay’s figurative throat.

But despite how poorly Rodgers and the Green Bay offense has played - the Packers are averaging the sixth-fewest points per game (17.1) - the comeback script could write itself on Sunday.

Per ESPN Analytics, Dallas has a 60-percent chance to win, and rightfully so. A Lions defense that is allowing the most points (29.3) and yards (417.3) per game this season gave up just nine points to the Pack on Sunday. And if Detroit’s league-worst defense can do it, certainly a violent Dallas pass-rush that leads the league in sacks (33) and is spear-headed by linebacker Micah Parsons can certainly do the same. Rodgers could be in for a long day.

But going up against his old coach, Mike McCarthy, could ignite a spark in the future Hall of Famer that potentially catches the Cowboys by surprise in a game that they might subconsciously feel is a victory for them already.

McCarthy is aware of all of this.

"Obviously they’re coming off a tough loss,'' he said on Monday at The Star. "So we’re really into trying to gain an advantage today and we’re spending the afternoon right now working on Green Bay ...

"So that’s really where my mind’s at.''

McCarthy knows. He was there. Rodgers and the Packers have burned the Cowboys time and again. A win for Green Bay on Sunday could potentially be one of the sweetest added that list.

Rodgers is 7-2 (including postseason) as a starter in his career against the Cowboys. If not for Dallas’ miracle 2016 season where rookie sensations Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott stole a 30-16 win in Lambeau, Rodgers could potentially be marching into Sunday on an eight-game winning streak against Dallas.

Instead, it’s Green Bay’s five-game losing streak that’s the focus. However, while the media and fans laser in on the Packers’ shortcomings, the Cowboys will need to remain wary that Sunday could be the moment for Rodgers to pull some magic out of his hat and reel off what would suddenly be an upset win for Green Bay.

The Cowboys and Packers kickoff at 3:25 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!