Though HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” is fantasy, living in a castle reminiscent of what you see in the show isn’t completely out of reach. In Mansion Global’s latest YouTube video, reporter Liz Lucking spotlights six castle-like estates that are currently on the market, awaiting owners who want to feel like rulers of their own kingdom.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO