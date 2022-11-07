ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Global Luxury Ski-Home Prices Have Risen 20% Over the Past Year

Prime residential properties across the major global ski resorts have remained in high demand, despite the impact of the economic uncertainty and barriers to international travel. The average asking price across 46 top ski resorts rose by more than 20% since last year, and by more than 30% since 2020,...
London’s Luxury Home Prices Falter for the First Time in Two and a Half Years

For the first time in more than two years, London’s leafy and affluent outer suburbs—which have been largely immune to the tumultuous ups and downs of the wider property market—have seen prices dip, according to a report Thursday from Knight Frank. Average values across prime outer London...
Mansion Global Daily

British Home Price Growth Logs Worst Month in Almost Two Years. U.K. housing markets continue to cool from a strong growth period during the pandemic. The average house price fell 0.4% month over month to £292,598 (US$336,897) in October, the lowest level in five months. The decline was also the sharpest since February 2021, according to a report Monday by Halifax Mortgages, a national mortgage lender.
Missing ‘House of the Dragon?’ Get Your Fix With These Grand Castles for Sale

Though HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” is fantasy, living in a castle reminiscent of what you see in the show isn’t completely out of reach. In Mansion Global’s latest YouTube video, reporter Liz Lucking spotlights six castle-like estates that are currently on the market, awaiting owners who want to feel like rulers of their own kingdom.
