A 24-year-old Parksley resident pleaded guilty last week in Accomack Circuit Court to unlawfully wounding his brother-in-law. Using a Spanish interpreter, Ulialdo Galindo Aguilar Meji, of Parks Road, made the plea, as part of an agreement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan. Aguilar was initially charged with malicious wounding, shooting in an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the wounding, and reckless handing of a firearm. In exchange for the plea, Morgan reduced the malicious wounding charge and agreed not to prosecute the other charges.

PARKSLEY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO