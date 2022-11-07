ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, VA

Barnes and Ames sentenced in murders in Accomack County

Fredrick (Ricky) Marvin Barnes Jr. of Exmore, the man who killed his mother and a family friend at a party in Deep Creek last year before trying to gun down his fleeing sister, was sentenced to a total of 69 years in prison Thursday. The 34-year-old defendant reloaded his semi-automatic...
NN Police make arrest in Garden Drive shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man was arrested early Tuesday morning following an investigation into a shooting that took place on Garden Drive less than two hours earlier. Dartanion Revels, 28, of Newport News, was charged with one count each of assault: malicious, victim severely injured, the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, firearm: reckless handling and firearm: shooting in a public place causing injury, according to police.
Parksley man shoots brother-in-law

A 24-year-old Parksley resident pleaded guilty last week in Accomack Circuit Court to unlawfully wounding his brother-in-law. Using a Spanish interpreter, Ulialdo Galindo Aguilar Meji, of Parks Road, made the plea, as part of an agreement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan. Aguilar was initially charged with malicious wounding, shooting in an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the wounding, and reckless handing of a firearm. In exchange for the plea, Morgan reduced the malicious wounding charge and agreed not to prosecute the other charges.
Virginia Beach police seize guns, drugs from 'pop-up shop'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said officers confiscated five guns, bags of marijuana and edibles Saturday night after they pulled over several people. The arrests happened after people left a "pop-up shop" near Dorset Avenue off Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to a spokeswoman for the...
Police: Suspect robs tobacco store in Newport News

Police: Suspect robs tobacco store in Newport News. Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Bobby Scott wins reelection in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional …. WAVY News 10. No one hurt after boat drifts toward MMMBT. Councilman John Moss conceded in VB’s District 9 …. WAVY Weather...
