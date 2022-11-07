On Jan. 14, 2023 country artist Lainey Wilson will be paying Visalia fans a visit at the city’s most historic theater. This concert is part of her “Country With a Flare” tour, where fans can expect to hear hits from her newest album, “Bell Bottom Country.” Though Wilson has been on the grind for over 10 years, it is only recently that she has garnered recognition, earning herself the title of Academy Of Country Music Awards New Female of the Year 2022, and a six-time CMA Award nominee. This comes after years of Nashville’s female artists getting the back burner, according to a study from Song Data.

