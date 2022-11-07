Read full article on original website
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
csufresno.edu
Fresno State men’s basketball tips off season with a win
Fresno State men’s basketball started off its season with a 69-56 win over Fresno Pacific University (FPU) in the season opener on Monday night at Save Mart Center. Bulldog transfer Isaih Moore continued to make his name as a Bulldog, leading the team with a recorded double-double. The Sunbirds...
csufresno.edu
Athletics donations tops Day of Giving leaderboard
Day of Giving (DOG) returned to Fresno State for its sixth annual fundraiser, raising over $459,632 for various university groups. The 24-hour fundraiser invites donors throughout the United States to contribute money in support of one of the university’s eight schools and colleges, Fresno State Athletics or a campus division or program.
Trowbridge, November 09 High School 🏐 Game Notice
yourcentralvalley.com
Get perfect teeth in half the time for half the price
Dr. Thomas Wieg, the owner of Fast Dental, believes everyone should have access to create a beautiful smile. That’s why he’s adopted the “Fast Braces” technology and built an entire practice dedicated to giving people perfectly straight teeth in half the time as traditional braces and for half the price.
csufresno.edu
Veterans Day celebrations start early on campus
Fresno State started celebrating Veterans Day a week early with live music, free food and a chance to win raffle prizes for staff and faculty at the Resnick Student Union’s (RSU) outdoor amphitheater on Nov. 4. The Veterans Resource Center (VRC) hosted the themed Red Friday event, which was...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Fresno, CA
Fresno, California, is the perfect place to have memorable experiences without exceeding your budget. Located in Fresno County, Fresno is known for its beautiful parks and vibrant culture. Fresno is a Spanish word that means "ash tree," the type of tree abundant along the stunning San Joaquin River. Fresno boasts...
thesungazette.com
Lainey Wilson on the road to fame, stops by Visalia along the way
On Jan. 14, 2023 country artist Lainey Wilson will be paying Visalia fans a visit at the city’s most historic theater. This concert is part of her “Country With a Flare” tour, where fans can expect to hear hits from her newest album, “Bell Bottom Country.” Though Wilson has been on the grind for over 10 years, it is only recently that she has garnered recognition, earning herself the title of Academy Of Country Music Awards New Female of the Year 2022, and a six-time CMA Award nominee. This comes after years of Nashville’s female artists getting the back burner, according to a study from Song Data.
Long trail of evidence leads to Fresno murder suspect
A long trail of evidence led police to the Fresno man who's now accused of committing murder in a fit of jealous rage.
Squirrel killed in Downtown Fresno power outage, says PGE
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local squirrel met a tragic demise after causing a power outage in Downtown Fresno, according to PG&E. According to the local utility provider, the power outage began a little before 12:30 p.m., affecting about 2,045 customers. Fresno City Hall was one of the buildings affected by the outage and had […]
KMPH.com
Students gather, protest new cell phone policy at Bullard High School
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A group of Bullard High School students gathered Tuesday morning to protest the school’s new phone pouch policy, which is said to go live on Wednesday. According to Fresno Unified School District, the protest involved a student gathering near the school’s office around 11:30...
GV Wire
Fresno Winter Storm Could Set Records for Rain and Cold
The first major winter storm of the season could bring record-setting rain on Tuesday, National Weather Service meteorologist J.P. Kalb said. The record for rainfall in Fresno on Nov. 8 is 0.98 of an inch, and there’s a possibility Tuesday’s rains could top that, Kalb said. “This is...
Widespread power outage impacts downtown Fresno
A power outage impacted a large portion of downtown Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.
Clovis family wakes up to torn, burnt pride flag
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Clovis family said they woke up to a disturbing scene over the weekend. They said they found their rainbow LGBT pride flag torn down and burnt in their front yard. “I look at this as sort of a hate crime just because of the message that it leaves, burnt on […]
KMJ
Video of Suspect Released in Connection to Murders of Mother and Daughter in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif (KMJFOX26) — Fresno Police Department has uncovered new evidence in September’s double murder of a Fresno teen and her infant daughter. Police hope the new evidence is a game changer in solving the case. We believe there’s evidence in this field, we have information that the...
Non-profit receives $1 million to help Central Valley small business owners
The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation has been helping small business owners since 2001. Recently, the James Irvine Foundation granted them $1 million to help local businesses.
yourcentralvalley.com
Major fashion retailer expanding into Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A major in-demand fashion retailer will be opening its doors in Visalia late next year. Seattle-based Nordstrom, Inc. has revealed plans on Thursday to open a Nordstrom Rack at the Sequoia Mall in the fall of 2023. The planned 29,000-square-foot store, to be located inside the mall...
Sister arrested in Fresno mother, baby homicides, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of her teenage sister and newborn niece, according to the Fresno Police Department. During a press conference on Thursday, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced that 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera was arrested Wednesday night for the deaths of her sister, 18-year-old […]
2 injured after crash in Madera county, CHP says
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Madera county, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around noon at the intersection of Highway 41 and Avenue 14. CHP says a driver was turning left onto Avenue 14 from Highway 41 and pulled into the path […]
IDENTIFIED: Fresno man fatally run over by 2 cars, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was hit and killed crossing the street Tuesday night in Fresno has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials have identified the victim as 41-year-old Colin Volpe of Fresno. According to Fresno Police, around 5:30 p.m. they responded to multiple calls of a pedestrian-involved collision […]
WATCH: Fresno joint child predator undercover operation
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 19 people identified in an undercover operation to identify sexual predators were arrested for allegedly attempting to contact a minor for sex and other related crimes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say this was part of a joint undercover operation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement […]
