Chuck passed away at the ripe old age of 95 after a life well spent doing what he loved. Chuck was born in Santa Barbara on January 9, 1927, the only child of Lawrence and Wealthia Stevens. He was raised in a house on Haley Street next door to his Grandmother Brancie Stevens. He played with his cousin Reg Lathim and told many stories of their antics growing up. Chuck spent many weekends with his father traveling to various remote areas of the West coast collecting bird eggs which would later become part of the egg collection at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. This experience gave Chuck a knowledge and appreciation of birds that he carried throughout his life.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO