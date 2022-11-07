Read full article on original website
Charles Theodore Stevens
Chuck passed away at the ripe old age of 95 after a life well spent doing what he loved. Chuck was born in Santa Barbara on January 9, 1927, the only child of Lawrence and Wealthia Stevens. He was raised in a house on Haley Street next door to his Grandmother Brancie Stevens. He played with his cousin Reg Lathim and told many stories of their antics growing up. Chuck spent many weekends with his father traveling to various remote areas of the West coast collecting bird eggs which would later become part of the egg collection at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. This experience gave Chuck a knowledge and appreciation of birds that he carried throughout his life.
Falling into Jazz, At Last, in Downtown Santa Barbara and at UCSB
While Santa Barbara’s Autumn concert calendar has been unusually and thankfully dense in the classical and pop realms, jazz has been late to the party. Next week, however, jazz fans finally have reason to get out of the house – two reasons, in fact, with the arrival of the ever-popular Django Festival Allstars at the Lobero Theatre on Tuesday, November 15, and crowd-pleasing young keyboardist Matthew Whitaker, playing Campbell Hall on Thursday, November 17.
Recap | Jennifer Egan and Pico Iyer at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall
Jennifer Egan speaks not just in complete sentences, but in thoughtful, entertaining, and insightful sentences — three adjectives that are also apt descriptions for her conversation with Pico Iyer last weekend. The kickoff to UCSB Arts & Lectures’ Speaking with Pico series was exactly the kind of invigorating discussion that makes me yearn to curl up with an authors’ backlist for a long cozy week in front of the fireplace.
Santa Barbara Chef Crafts Healthier Cannabis Edibles
When California voters legalized cannabis for recreational purposes in 2016, Katherine Knowlton was a culinary school grad living in San Francisco, where she worked as a food stylist and recipe developer. “I was super pumped up about cannabis becoming legal, but I couldn’t really eat any of the edibles,” said...
Allison Russell’s Transformational Album Goes Live at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall
Although the specific name may not be immediately recognizable, Allison Russell, who plays Campbell Hall on Wednesday, November 16, is no stranger to Santa Barbara stages, if folded into various monikers/projects. The Montreal-bred and for years Vancouver-based singer-songwriter has been a critical part of several bands in the general Americana zone, including Po’ Girl and Birds of Chicago — both of which have appeared at the Lobero’s “Sings like Hell” series and the “Tales from the Tavern” series at the Maverick in Santa Ynez.
‘Hello Santa Barbara!’ Hits the Lobero for Special Concert and Documentary Filming Event
Santa Barbara’s beloved troubadour Spencer Barnitz can always be counted on to get the party started, and he’ll be doing just that at the Lobero on Friday, November 18. But this won’t be any regular old Spencer the Gardener show (as if there really is such a thing).
Christopher James Reimel
Christopher was born at Cottage Hospital on January 2, 1980, the first Carpinteria baby of the new decade. He died suddenly in Pismo Beach on October 25th. Chris grew up in Carpinteria attending local schools and graduated from Santa Barbara High. He later attended SBCC. Christopher was a son, brother,...
Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob
A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
SBIFF Brings ‘Mini Festival’ to Santa Barbara’s Riviera Theatre Nov. 12-20
Autumn is that time of year when the clocks fall back, the temperatures drop, the sweaters come out, and so do many of the most anticipated movies of the year! Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Cinema Society has a stellar calendar of films and filmmakers coming to town in the next couple of weeks. It’s really like its own little mini film festival at the Riviera Theatre, including screenings, followed by Q&As with the key players — all of which are open to the public for just $20 per film.
Charles “Chick” Williams
Chick was born in Northridge California on March 10th 1959. He passed peacefully the morning of October 8th, 2022 at Serenity House. The family moved to Santa Barbara when he was just a baby and he never left. Chick went to Cold Spring School and Montecito Union then off to Santa Barbara Junior and Senior High.
‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Ends Sunday Edition
The Santa Barbara News-Press slimmed down its operation again, the daily announced on November 2, dropping the Sunday edition and instead folding the content into the Saturday paper. One week prior, it had announced it would cease delivery by carrier and go to same-day U.S. mail delivery, with the exception of the Sunday paper. As with all dailies, the Sunday paper traditionally is the largest and carries the greatest amount of advertising.
Michelin Guide Adds New Central Coast Restaurants
The renowned Michelin Guide, which is considered a bible for food-lovers, today added nine restaurants from the greater Central Coast area to its “New” list. A total of 37 establishments were added across California, which the guide started covering more cohesively in 2019. Three of them are from...
Let the Music Play
Read all of the stories in our “Schools of Thought 2022” cover here. Santa Barbara Education Foundation (SBEF) provides and supports programs that enrich the academic, artistic, and personal development of all students in the Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD). One of its best known, signature programs...
Big Meals, New Wines, & Lonely Motels
This edition of Full Belly Files was originally emailed to subscribers on November 4, 2022. To receive Matt Kettmann’s food newsletter in your inbox each Friday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. Have you ever had an entire motel to yourself for a night? Well, neither have I, though I was...
College Radio KCSB Presents Hook and CLIP
(Santa Barbara, CA) — 91.9 KCSB-FM, Santa Barbara’s non-commercial, independent, student-run radio station, welcomes up-and-coming alternative rappers Hook and CLIP for a showcase at UCSB’s Storke Plaza on November 18 at 8 PM. The show is free, all-ages, substance-free, and open to campus and community. It will be KCSB’s first outdoor concert open to the general public in three years and will be co-presented by UCSB’s Associated Students Program Board. Doors open at 7:45 PM.
The County of Santa Barbara Releases Proposed Zoning Map to Meet Future Housing Needs
The County of Santa Barbara’s Planning and Development Department recently released an interactive map showing areas of the county that are under consideration for rezoning as part of the County’s Housing Element update. Viewers are able to see the different areas of the County where sites may be rezoned, and can type in their address to see potential rezones and currently-proposed housing projects in the community.
Prescribed Training Burns to Occur in November
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is informing the public of two prescribed fires (burns) that will occur for the month of November. Prescribed fires typically burn. less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns...
Facilitating Deep Connections at Santa Barbara’s Schools
Read all of the stories in our “Schools of Thought 2022” cover here. Council Circles provide students and educators with a skillfully facilitated space to speak about what is on their minds or in their hearts in the presence of others who listen deeply. For the 2022-23 school year, AHA! has been invited to conduct Council Circles in about 25 classes at Carpinteria High and Middle schools and at La Colina, Santa Barbara, and Goleta Valley Junior High schools. Melissa Lowenstein, Director of Training & Adult Programming for the nonprofit, which has provided social-emotional education to more than 20,000 teens and youth care providers since it began in 1999, shared some information about the program.
Cottage Health Opens New Urgent Care on Coast Village Road in Montecito
MONTECITO —On November 8, Cottage Health opened its newest Cottage Urgent Care Center at 1298 Coast Village Road in Montecito, with the goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes. Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern, and the new Urgent Care Center provides the community with convenient access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year.
Santa Barbara City Attorney Gets the Boot
During a special closed-door hearing, the Santa Barbara City Council voted on Tuesday to terminate long-time City Attorney Ariel Calonne, who’d been placed on paid administrative leave this past July after what had been described as an exceptionally heated exchange with another attorney who worked in his office. Calonne,...
