Civil Dispute: Long-term hotel guests who refused to leave after overextending their stay became a dispute when they stopped making payments. The complainant stated the guests had been staying in the room since September, and when told they would have to leave after not paying became verbally hostile toward her, at which point she called law enforcement. When police informed one of the guests he would have to leave, he was in the process of packing his belongings would leave within the hour. The hotel employee was advised to call police the next morning if the room was not vacated.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO