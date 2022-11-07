ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Englewood East woman sentenced to 20 years for heroin trafficking

A woman from Englewood East was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday morning for heroin trafficking. Teshona Berna Martek, 29, was sentenced (with the first 15 years being minimum mandatory) for one count of trafficking in heroin – 28 grams or more. She was also ordered to pay a $100,000 fine.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man arrested, accused of investment scams

A 54-year-old Cape Coral man was arrested after authorities say he stole hundreds of thousands from at least 20 victims through fraudulent investment scams. Ludovic Laroche faces charges of racketeering, securities/investments prohibited practices, embezzlement, sale of unregistered securities and violations of the Florida Securities and Investor Protection Act, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man convicted of murder sentenced to federal prison for having an IED

A Cape Coral man who had been convicted of murder has been sentenced to federal prison after being found in possession of an improvised explosive device. The United States Department of Justice says William Earl Siebert, 47, has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing an unregistered destructive device. Siebert pled guilty to the charge in June.
CAPE CORAL, FL
wengradio.com

Attempted Robbers Arrested In North Port

Two arrests have been made in the Sept. 12 attempted bank robbery in the 4300 block of Aidan Lane at Charlotte State Bank. Arrested are Darian Billups, 28, from Crawfordville, Florida, and Ryan Smith-Mosley, 25, from Brandon, Florida, for Attempted Robbery. Billups drove the vehicle used. Smith-Mosley was one of two individuals who entered the bank demanding money.
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Buy my fentanyl

Civil Dispute: Long-term hotel guests who refused to leave after overextending their stay became a dispute when they stopped making payments. The complainant stated the guests had been staying in the room since September, and when told they would have to leave after not paying became verbally hostile toward her, at which point she called law enforcement. When police informed one of the guests he would have to leave, he was in the process of packing his belongings would leave within the hour. The hotel employee was advised to call police the next morning if the room was not vacated.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies: Woman arrested after chase through Immokalee in stolen car

A woman was arrested in Immokalee on Tuesday afternoon after deputies say she stole a car and led them on a chase when they tried to pull her over. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Pamela Lynn Alvarado, 52, was arrested after deputies responded around 12:45 p.m. to a report of a stolen silver Dodge Charger. They found the Charger near the intersection of Colorado Avenue and South 4th Street, but the driver, Alvarado, sped away when deputies tried to pull her over.
IMMOKALEE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Disaster SNAP location opening for Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Another Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Sarasota and Charlotte counties following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced Tuesday. The location will be open from Sunday, Nov. 13, through Tuesday, Nov. 15, for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

More than half of Lee County’s hotel rooms are open

Six weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Lee County, 56.4% of the county’s hotel rooms have been opened, according to county officials. About 8,135 rooms are open throughout the county. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: Prime suspect, Bobby Ewing

Suspicious incident: An officer was sent to check out a caller’s report of a painting project underway nearby. The caller was concerned the painting was taking place near flammable items, though the caller did not wish to have contact with police. The officer knocked on the door at which the painting was said to have been taking place but got no answer. The officer noted for the record that a work permit was posted on the front door.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at U.S. 301 and University

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in Sarasota when he was hit by a car on U.S. 301, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by an 19-year-old Bradenton man was stopped at a red light at the intersection on U.S. 301 and University Parkway at about 7:45 p.m.
SARASOTA, FL
NBC 2

SWFL schools begin reopening following Nicole

Collier County public schools will have a half-day on Friday. ORIGINAL STORY: In preparation for Hurricane Nicole’s landfall, multiple counties have cancelled classes for Thursday, November 10th. COLLIER COUNTY:. The Collier County Public School District has canceled all classes for Thursday, Nov. 10, due to Hurricane Nicole. LEE COUNTY:
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

