WINKNEWS.com
Englewood East woman sentenced to 20 years for heroin trafficking
A woman from Englewood East was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday morning for heroin trafficking. Teshona Berna Martek, 29, was sentenced (with the first 15 years being minimum mandatory) for one count of trafficking in heroin – 28 grams or more. She was also ordered to pay a $100,000 fine.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral man arrested, accused of investment scams
A 54-year-old Cape Coral man was arrested after authorities say he stole hundreds of thousands from at least 20 victims through fraudulent investment scams. Ludovic Laroche faces charges of racketeering, securities/investments prohibited practices, embezzlement, sale of unregistered securities and violations of the Florida Securities and Investor Protection Act, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral man convicted of murder sentenced to federal prison for having an IED
A Cape Coral man who had been convicted of murder has been sentenced to federal prison after being found in possession of an improvised explosive device. The United States Department of Justice says William Earl Siebert, 47, has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing an unregistered destructive device. Siebert pled guilty to the charge in June.
wengradio.com
Attempted Robbers Arrested In North Port
Two arrests have been made in the Sept. 12 attempted bank robbery in the 4300 block of Aidan Lane at Charlotte State Bank. Arrested are Darian Billups, 28, from Crawfordville, Florida, and Ryan Smith-Mosley, 25, from Brandon, Florida, for Attempted Robbery. Billups drove the vehicle used. Smith-Mosley was one of two individuals who entered the bank demanding money.
Mysuncoast.com
Nicole causes problems for residents in Ian damaged areas in Southern Sarasota County and Charlotte County
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Many of the residents that had homes destroyed or damaged by Hurricane Ian more than a month ago, now having to deal with Tropical Storm Nicole. This storm adding insult to injury. It’s been a very rough couple of weeks for George Goins. His Port Charlotte...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Buy my fentanyl
Civil Dispute: Long-term hotel guests who refused to leave after overextending their stay became a dispute when they stopped making payments. The complainant stated the guests had been staying in the room since September, and when told they would have to leave after not paying became verbally hostile toward her, at which point she called law enforcement. When police informed one of the guests he would have to leave, he was in the process of packing his belongings would leave within the hour. The hotel employee was advised to call police the next morning if the room was not vacated.
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies: Woman arrested after chase through Immokalee in stolen car
A woman was arrested in Immokalee on Tuesday afternoon after deputies say she stole a car and led them on a chase when they tried to pull her over. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Pamela Lynn Alvarado, 52, was arrested after deputies responded around 12:45 p.m. to a report of a stolen silver Dodge Charger. They found the Charger near the intersection of Colorado Avenue and South 4th Street, but the driver, Alvarado, sped away when deputies tried to pull her over.
WINKNEWS.com
Pickup involved in Port Charlotte hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian found
A pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run in a Port Charlotte McDonald’s parking lot that injured a 47-year-old Englewood man has been found. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened on Friday, Nov. 4, just after 10:30 p.m. at 13418 McCall Road. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and...
Sheriff's office: Death investigation in Larkspur Dr. area
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office confirmed a death investigation in the Larkspur Dr. area of Punta Gorda on Sunday.
Charlotte County closures due to Nicole
List of offices and businesses that will be closed in Charlotte County tomorrow due to Hurricane Nicole
Disaster SNAP location opening for Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Another Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Sarasota and Charlotte counties following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced Tuesday. The location will be open from Sunday, Nov. 13, through Tuesday, Nov. 15, for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF...
gulfshorebusiness.com
More than half of Lee County’s hotel rooms are open
Six weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Lee County, 56.4% of the county’s hotel rooms have been opened, according to county officials. About 8,135 rooms are open throughout the county. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office conducting a suspicious death investigation on Larkspur Dr
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that it is conducting a suspicious death investigation in Charlotte Park. The sheriff’s office investigation is taking place on Larkspur Drive. They say there is no danger to the public. CCSO has not released any other information about their investigation. This...
Suspicious objects prompt closure of city block near Caloosahatchee Bridge
Police confirmed an investigation was taking place Tuesday morning in the area of Edwards Dr. and Heitman St.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: Prime suspect, Bobby Ewing
Suspicious incident: An officer was sent to check out a caller’s report of a painting project underway nearby. The caller was concerned the painting was taking place near flammable items, though the caller did not wish to have contact with police. The officer knocked on the door at which the painting was said to have been taking place but got no answer. The officer noted for the record that a work permit was posted on the front door.
Pastor, congregation help Fort Myers recover from Hurricane Ian
"Fort Myers is recovering. However, in certain areas, the damage was irreparable, particularly on the coast."
Mysuncoast.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at U.S. 301 and University
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in Sarasota when he was hit by a car on U.S. 301, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by an 19-year-old Bradenton man was stopped at a red light at the intersection on U.S. 301 and University Parkway at about 7:45 p.m.
NBC 2
SWFL schools begin reopening following Nicole
Collier County public schools will have a half-day on Friday. ORIGINAL STORY: In preparation for Hurricane Nicole’s landfall, multiple counties have cancelled classes for Thursday, November 10th. COLLIER COUNTY:. The Collier County Public School District has canceled all classes for Thursday, Nov. 10, due to Hurricane Nicole. LEE COUNTY:
Northbound lanes closed on S Tamiami Trail, Lee County
LCSO says the northbound lanes of Tamiami Trail S are shut down after a traffic incident in the area
Man accused of murder outside Bradenton bar, police say
The Bradenton Police Department arrested a man accused of killing a 41-year-old in a shooting outside of a bar.
