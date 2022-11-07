Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Chris Rock to Become First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix
After doubling down on its commitment to gaming with plans to build its own studio in Finland, Netflix is now ready to explore another growing segment, livestreaming. The first to perform in real-time on the platform is Chris Rock who will star in a live comedy special airing sometime in early 2023.
hypebeast.com
Netflix Renews 'The Watcher' for a Second Season
According to reports, Ryan Murphy‘s Netflix hit The Watcher has now been renewed for a second season. The news comes shortly after Murphy’s other popular series for the streaming platform, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, was announced to receive two more installments. Created by Ryan...
hypebeast.com
Watch Netflix's Ominous Title Sequence Trailer for 'Wednesday'
Netflix is gearing up for the release of its highly-anticipated Tim Burton series, Wednesday. Ahead of its release later this month, the streaming giant has revealed the ominous title sequence that gives audiences a glimpse of the “kooky, mysterious and spooky” events slated to occur within the Addams family.
CNBC
Disney wants you to focus on revenue and profit instead of streaming subscribers — just not this quarter
Disney added 12.1 million Disney+ subscribers and 14.6 million total direct-to-consumer customers in its fiscal fourth quarter. But Disney's streaming operating losses more than doubled in the quarter. Shares slumped as investors viewed lower-than-expected profit and revenue as more bearish than better-than-expected streaming subscriber growth. Disney added 12.1 million Disney+...
US News and World Report
Disney Shares Drop as Streaming Costs Drag on Earnings
(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co missed Wall Street earnings forecasts on Tuesday as the entertainment giant racked up more losses from its push into streaming video, sending its shares tumbling 9%. The company gained more streaming customers than analysts had expected from July through September, but media investors have increasingly...
