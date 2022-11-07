Daniel Kaluuya to voice Spider-Punk in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Daniel Kaluuya has signed on to voice Spider-Punk in Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sees Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) aka Spider-Man team up with Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new team of Spider-Folks to face off with a powerful villain known as The Spot .

Spider-Punk aka Hobart Brown first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 3 #10 back in 2015 and was given his first solo comic book mini-series in 2022, written by Cody Ziglar with art by Justin Mason. In the 2014-2015 Spider-Verse storyline, Earth-138's version of Spider-Man is Spider-Punk – is Hobart homeless teenager who was bitten by an irradiated spider that was infected by President Norman Osborne's toxic waste dumping.

Kaluuya is perhaps best known for starring in Jordan Peele's Get Out , which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. He would go on to star as W'Kabi in 2018's Black Panther , before playing Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton in Shaka King's Judas and the Black Messiah . Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and BAFTA Awards. He recently reteamed with Jordan Peele for Nope , starring as a horse wrangler who tries to capture evidence of a UFO with his sister (played by Keke Palmer).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters in the United States on June 2, 2023. A third movie, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is scheduled for a March 29, 2024 release.

