ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 6

Related
WBUR

Results: Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff's races

Below are the results of the 2022 Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff races, as reported by The Associated Press. This results page will refresh every 30 seconds. Winners will be marked with a check. See results in several other races here:. Massachusetts statewide office and ballot question elections. Massachusetts congressional...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Massachusetts Lawmakers Give Out Raises Two Days After Election

Less than 48 hours after the Massachusetts Democrat Party strengthened its stranglehold on power on Beacon Hill, the leadership began handing out pay raises. According to the State House News Service, "Massachusetts House employees will start seeing a minimum eight percent raise in their next paychecks under a new compensation plan unveiled by House leadership on Thursday."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax

Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Top Ten Massive Snowstorms in Massachusetts History

A "typical" Massachusetts winter, if there even is such a thing, usually sees the largest blizzards in the month of February, although according to the National Centers for Environmental Information, January is, in fact, the month that sees the highest snowfall total. While Massachusetts might not see the massive snowfall...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Here are the races that made history in Massachusetts

“We have shattered glass ceilings tonight,” Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell told supporters. Massachusetts marked a historic moment on Tuesday night as Maura Healey became the first woman and first openly gay person elected governor in the Bay State. But Healey wasn’t the only one who made history Tuesday: Attorney...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?

As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
BECKET, MA
WUPE

Is It Illegal Live in an RV In Massachusetts?

Ever planned on possibly finding a new way to live here in the commonwealth? Here we cover the question that seems to get asked a lot if it's illegal or not to live in an RV here in the Baystate. Especially now that cooler weather is here, and everyone already misses camping.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Did You Know the New Massachusetts Governor Was a Pro Hoops Star?

The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is coming to a close and a winner has already been projected. And the winner and new Governor-Elect of Massachusetts happened to make an appearance in Pittsfield over the past summer to show off a special set of skills. She is a former professional basketball player! And she did it all in HEELS!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy