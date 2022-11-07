Read full article on original website
How did each Mass. town vote on the ‘millionaires tax’ ballot question?
Massachusetts voters narrowly approved an additional tax on high earners. Explore the town-by-town data here. Massachusetts voters narrowly approved Question 1 on Tuesday’s ballot, paving the way for the state to enact the “millionaire’s tax” at the heart of a heated campaign. Now, the state’s constitution...
New representation in the State House for western Massachusetts
Next term, there will be a host of new and old faces when it comes to who will be representing the western part of the state.
Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
Signs incorrectly saying voter ID required removed at Mass. polling sites
Signs telling voters they must show identification in order to vote were posted and then removed from some Massachusetts polling locations during Tuesday’s election, according to a non-partisan group that seeks to protect voting rights. Lawyers for Civil Rights staff attorney Jacob Love told MassLive Tuesday the group had...
Live 2022 Massachusetts election results
Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night in Massachusetts, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Results: Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff's races
Below are the results of the 2022 Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff races, as reported by The Associated Press. This results page will refresh every 30 seconds. Winners will be marked with a check. See results in several other races here:. Massachusetts statewide office and ballot question elections. Massachusetts congressional...
Massachusetts Lawmakers Give Out Raises Two Days After Election
Less than 48 hours after the Massachusetts Democrat Party strengthened its stranglehold on power on Beacon Hill, the leadership began handing out pay raises. According to the State House News Service, "Massachusetts House employees will start seeing a minimum eight percent raise in their next paychecks under a new compensation plan unveiled by House leadership on Thursday."
Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax
Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
See all Massachusetts 2022 election races that have been called
Voters turned out Tuesday across Massachusetts, casting ballots in high-profile statewide races and local contests with the potential to make history in a number of ways. In the governor’s race, the Associated Press declared Attorney General Maura Healey the winner shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. Healey, the...
Here’s where the MassGOP stands after Tuesday’s election
"I think the Republican Party is underwater and will be for years to come right now," one longtime consultant said. When state lawmakers convene for a new legislative session next year, there will be approximately 26 Republicans out of the 200 total seats in both chambers of the State House.
Governor-elect Healey meets with Gov. Charlie Baker after election win
BOSTON — After claiming adecisive and historic electoral victory, Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Governor-elect Kim Driscoll met Wednesday with outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito at the State House. "I thank them for the invitation to be here today to show what is so...
Mass. Midterm Election Results: See Who Won Each Race, Ballot Questions Passed
Election Day is here and voters across Massachusetts will cast their votes for the candidates of their choice in several key races, including for the state’s next governor. Polls were set to close at 8 p.m. across the Commonwealth. If voters are in line by then, they will still be able to cast their vote.
Here are the races that made history in Massachusetts
“We have shattered glass ceilings tonight,” Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell told supporters. Massachusetts marked a historic moment on Tuesday night as Maura Healey became the first woman and first openly gay person elected governor in the Bay State. But Healey wasn’t the only one who made history Tuesday: Attorney...
