ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan QB Cade McNamara undergoes surgery before Nebraska game

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara posted a photo from a hospital bed Wednesday, confirming surgery that likely ends the season for the redshirt junior and team captain. McNamara has not played since a lower-body injury during a Sept 59-o win over UConn. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
394K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy