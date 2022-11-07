Read full article on original website
A Look At Angela Bassett's Best Hair Moments
From curls to waves and braids, the hair is always laid. While there are many iconic actresses and icons-to-be in the industry, there’s one that goes beyond the script every time — Angela Bassett. With the latest premiere of Wakanda Forever, Bassett continues to build her unparalleled resume and look breathtaking while doing so.
Ruth Carter Explains Why Costuming For 'Wakanda Forever' Was The 'Hardest Film' She's Ever Done
The Oscar award-winning costume designer partnered with adidas and Marvel to bring the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' wardrobe to life. Ruth Carter is the blueprint, and you can [at] me because I’m quite confident that there are millions of others who think the way I do. Fearless, confident, and gracious, the visionary that is the living legend, Ruth Carter. She is one of one and has paved the way for many. From the famed, Spike Lee joints School Daze and Do The Right Thing to BET’s Being Mary Jane and the highly-anticipated revival of Coming 2 America, the proud Hampton University graduate has amassed over 40 costume designing credits to her name and hasn’t shown any sign of slowing up in the near future. In fact, she was recently tapped to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to design costumes for project record-breaking blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
WATCH | Rihanna On How Her Mother Inspires Her In The Beauty Industry
Rihanna is back outside. She said it herself just ahead of her Savage X Fenty Show. She shares how her mother inspired her to get into the beauty industry.
What Does True Diversity Mean In Hollywood, And Are We Actually Seeing It?
Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd, Aoki Lee Simmons, Jessie Woo, and Alycia Pascual-Pena discussed the importance of good representation. At this year’s Girls United Summit in Atlanta, GA, panelists had an important message for anyone interested in pursuing a career in entertainment. Harvard University student and advocate Aoki Lee Simmons led the ‘I Am The Bar: Cultural Identity, Confidence & Hollywood’ panel, in which Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd, Jessie Woo, and Alycia Pascual-Peña participated and answered some of the audience’s questions.
Megan Thee Stallion Receives Open Letter Of Support From Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium
The letter was issued to denounce violence against women. Today, November 10, Megan Thee Stallion, who was recently awarded the first-ever Entertainer of the Year Award at Girls United’s Future Makers Awards, was issued an open letter of support from the Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium in partnership with influential leaders.
Here's Everything You Missed At This Year's Girls United Summit
Girls United Summit 2022 shook the table this year. The girls at the Girls United Summit 2022 showed up and showed out this year in Atlanta! From the slayful looks, insightful words, and full-blown support of one another the infectious energy took over the entire Atlanta Contemporary Arts Center. The Girls United Summit had major sponsors from The Coca-Cola Company®, SheaMoisture, Ford, and American Airlines.
