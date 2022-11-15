Results: Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats Trump-endorsed Republican Kari Lake in Arizona's gubernatorial election

Kevin Dietsch/Mario Tama/Getty Images; Insider

Democrat Katie Hobbs ran against Republican Kari Lake in Arizona's gubernatorial race.

This race was one of six Republican-held governorships up for election in a state Biden carried in 2020.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey couldn't run for reelection because of term limits.

Democrat Katie Hobbs defeated Republican Kari Lake in Arizona's gubernatorial election.

Arizona's gubernatorial candidates

Hobbs is the Arizona secretary of state. Previously , she served as an Arizona state senator from 2013 to 2019 and as a state representative from 2011 to 2013. Hobbs handily defeated her Democratic primary opponents in 2022, bringing in over 70% of the vote.

Lake is a former anchor for Fox 10 News in Phoenix. After working at the station for over two decades, Lake stepped down from her role in March 2021. She clinched former President Donald Trump's endorsement in September 2021, almost a year before the gubernatorial primary.

Armed with his support, Lake emerged victorious in the five-way Republican primary, defeating former real estate developer and Arizona Board of Regents member Karrin Taylor Robson, who was backed by former Vice President Mike Pence.

Arizona's voting history

Arizona very narrowly backed President Joe Biden over Trump in a 0.3 percentage point margin of victory in 2020. In recent history, Arizona has voted for the Republican candidate in every presidential election cycle, excluding 1996 and 2020 .

This race is also one of six Republican-held governorships up for election in a state carried by Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

The money race

According to the Arizona Secretary of State's website, Lake had raised $7.4 million, spent $5.5 million, and had $1.8 million on hand, as of September 30. Her opponent, Hobbs , had raised $10.3 million, spent $8.6 million, and had $1.7 million of cash on hand, as of September 30.

What experts say

The race between Hobbs and Lake was rated as a "toss-up" by Inside Elections , The Cook Political Report , and Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics .

