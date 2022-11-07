Read full article on original website
Crypto Markets Bleed $130 Billion in 12 Hours as Contagion Continues
Crypto markets are hemorrhaging at the moment in one of the largest daily slumps this year. The move has been ignited by this week’s FTX and Binance battle. In one of the largest and fastest market crashes of the year, $132 billion has been wiped out of crypto assets. What is more remarkable is that this has happened over the past 12 hours.
Almost $1B Worth of Solana Tokens to Be Unlocked by Thursday
This could be yet another event that leads to massive volatility for Solana and the entire market. Solana’s Epoch 370 is set to end in a little under 24 hours, and with it will come the unlocking of over 47 million SOL tokens by validators. This massive token unlock...
Binance is Highly Unlikely to Complete FTX Rescue Deal: Report
Binance may be about to withdraw from its agreement to financially support its rival exchange. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is reportedly ready to back out of a deal to rescue FTX only a day after announcing its buyout deal. A review of FTX’s financials has apparently led...
Binance Will Not Acquire FTX, Exchange Confirms
Binance said FTX’s financial situation is beyond the larger exchange’s ability to help. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, has backed out of its agreement to purchase FTX just one day after signing an agreement to rescue the company on Tuesday. Binance said its decision was made...
Stablecoin Giants Tether, Circle Disclose Financial Relationship With FTX, Alameda
Tether and Circle confirmed no exposure to FTX or its sister trading firm Alameda as the liquidity crisis grips the crypto market. Amid the chaotic meltdown, asset movement from Circle to FTX surfaced. It was also reported that Alameda could be the second-largest issuer of Tether. CEO of USDC issuer,...
ClubRare Announces Competition Ahead of Beta Version 2 Launch
November 07, 2022 – ClubRare, the first Full-stack Physical NFT Marketplace, has announced a new competition right as it expands its global reach via the Ethereum blockchain. The competition, which began on November 2, and will last until November 30, will give tokens worth $100,000 to early community participants.
DigiFT and 0xScope to Develop DeFi Market Monitoring and Surveillance Applications
[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 8th November 2022]. The two blockchain companies aim to develop a comprehensive surveillance framework for regulated DEX. DigiFT has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with 0xScope to collaborate on the development of market monitoring and surveillance application tools for decentralized digital asset exchanges.
Binance Reveals How Much BTC, ETH it Stores Following FTX Collapse
Binance has shared a partial list of the cryptocurrency it stores and will release a full proof-of-reserve in the coming weeks. Changpeng Zhao tweeted earlier this week that every exchange should do proof-of-reserves and stressed on the importance of transparency. Binance has now shared a list of the major cryptocurrencies...
Tether Reportedly Freezes 46M USDT on Tron Owned by FTX
The largest stablecoin issuer said it had to comply with law enforcement. Tether has become the latest industry company to get involved with the ongoing saga revolving around FTX by freezing over 46 million USDT. The company said it had to comply with law enforcement agencies. All eyes in the...
Galaxy Digital Held $77 Million in FTX Exposure, Earnings Show
Mike Novogratz’s crypto firm still has over $47 million of FTX exposure stuck in the withdrawal process. In its recently released third-quarter earnings report, crypto financial services firm Galaxy Digital revealed that it holds over $76 million worth of exposure to FTX, the mainstream crypto exchange that is now experiencing a liquidity crisis.
Binance Tops up Its Insurance Fund to $1 Billion Following FTX Crash
BUSD and BNB addresses comprise 70% of the emergency fund, while BTC addresses account for the remaining 30%. Binance’s CEO said the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange increased its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) to $1 billion again. This comes as a result of the recent market plunge,...
Despite Disappointing Q3 Results, Marathon Is Now the Second-Largest BTC Holder
Marathon Digital now has 11,285 BTC, second only to MicroStrategy. One of the leading crypto miners – Marathon Digital Holdings – recorded a net loss of $75.4 million, or $0.65 per share, during the third quarter of the year due to decreased production and the declining price of bitcoin.
Chainlink Touts Proof-of-Reserve as Solution to Crypto Contagion
Chainlink is pushing a new system called proof-of-reserve to provide the transparency desperately needed in the crypto industry right now. The crypto contagion has continued this year, with FTX compounding matters this week. This has put the spotlight on transparency, especially for centralized crypto exchanges. Data oracle provider Chainlink has...
BlockFi is Bringing Back Yield Product, But There’s a Catch
The SEC had fined the company over the same product nine months back. BlockFi was one of the lenders that found itself in troubled waters following the crypto credit crisis. As forced selling and liquidity issues began to take a toll on investors, the industry, which was already buffeted by inflation and other macroeconomic agents, witnessed several companies, including Celsius and Voyager, go bankrupt.
Israel Crypto Conference Returns to ZOA Tel Aviv on December 7
[PRESS RELEASE – Tel Aviv, Israel, 9th November 2022]. The winter edition of Israel Crypto Conference (ICC) is returning to ZOA Tel Aviv on December 7. The day-long event will bring together industry leaders, blockchain companies, and the wider crypto community for a series of insightful keynotes and panel discussions.
CZ Shares the Two Big Lessons From the Binance-FTX Saga
“Do not use a token you created as collateral” and “do not borrow money if you run a crypto business,” Zhao alerted. Changpeng Zhao – the CEO of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance – outlined two vital lessons following the saga between his company and FTX.
Bitcoin Miner Riot Blockchain Posts Disappointing Quarterly Revenue
The American company is currently working on a 400-megawatt expansion at its Rockdale, Texas, facility. Bitcoin mining giant Riot Blockchain posted a net loss of $36.6 million. The Colorado-based company generated a revenue of $46.3 million – down by 28% from the previously estimated $54.2 million. The rising energy...
Canada’s Teacher’s Pension Fund Faces Investment Issue in FTX’s Liquidity Crunch
The pension fund invested an undisclosed amount in FTX during a $420 million funding round last October. Canada’s Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP) is in jeopardy due to its large investment in the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which is currently facing a significant liquidity crunch. A recent report from The...
Binance Will Stay in the Free Market, Says CZ After Rejecting Alameda’s Offer
Responding to potential Alameda’s involvement, CZ stated that he plans to stick with the “free market.”. Fears of a Terra-style debacle have seeped into the crypto market as the Binance-FTX drama continues. Binance CEO CZ made headlines by announcing plans to liquidate entire FTT holdings gradually to avoid any market impact. His crypto exchange had already exited from FTX equity last year.
FTX Once Again Processing Withdrawals, On-Chain Data Shows
Blockchain data indicates that FTX has processed millions of dollars worth of withdrawals within the past few hours. Struggling crypto exchange FTX appears to be processing withdrawals again, according to publicly available blockchain data. Data from Etherscan – an explorer for analyzing transactions on the Ethereum blockchain – shows that...
