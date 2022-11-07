Read full article on original website
WISN
RSV cases hit 10-year high in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Children and older adults across Wisconsin are getting hit hard by the respiratory illness called RSV. "I think they are alarming numbers. We're seeing the last week that was reported from Wisconsin state lab hygiene had 2000 cases in one week," said Dr. Ben Weston of the Medical College of Wisconsin. "Now, just for context, in a normal year, the top number that we see is maybe 300, 400, and that's the peak for the whole year. This is just where we're at last week. So it's a concerning number and it's being reflected in hospitalizations, especially in children's hospitals."
Janesville woman charged with stealing Covid relief funds
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman had been charged with stealing COVID relief funds. Olivia Spellman, 35, is alleged to have engaged in a fraud scheme to collect unemployment insurance authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act from August 2020 to April 2021, according to U. S. Attorney Timothy M. […]
CBS 58
Food recalls on the rise in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Food recalls here in Wisconsin are on the rise in 2022, compared to previous years. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says it mostly happens with smaller companies. The issues could range from items on the shelves having a product not listed as an...
fox47.com
Non-binding referenda on marijuana legalization, abortion rights pass in Dane County
MADISON, Wis. – Three non-binding referendum questions on marijuana legalization, marijuana record expungement and repealing Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban passed by wide margins in Dane County on Tuesday, but in Wisconsin, voters don’t have the power to vote to directly change laws. “Wisconsin does not have binding...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin
The poll found concerns about election integrity were not as widespread as you might think. Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Two Wisconsin Men Arrested in Nebraska With 100lbs of Weed in a Nissan Maxima
Two guys from Madison, Wisc were in Nebraska...Maybe sight seeing, maybe visiting friends, maybe SELLING WEED? Yes, let's go with the last one...Anyway, they had 100lbs of weed in a Nissan Maxima. NOW. Chao Lee, and a passenger, Kou Yang, were pulled over on the interstate in Nebraska, for failing...
Children's Wisconsin says RSV cases are surging as virus hits peak in state
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases have spiked in the last few weeks at Children's Wisconsin in Milwaukee.
This is how you can find out if your vote was counted in Wisconsin
A day after the 2022 Midterm General Election was held on Tuesday in Wisconsin, voters are now wondering how they can find out if their vote was counted.
WISN
Battle against rodents too much for Milwaukee woman
MILWAUKEE — A tour of Latasha Pritchard's newly rented home at 29th and Burleigh streets in Milwaukee includes a tally of the rat holes. "This is a hole right here, this is my kids room," she said Thursday as she took WISN 12 News around the house. She had...
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
10 Things People From Wisconsin Secretly Think About Minnesota
They may not say them out loud, but you can be sure every person from Wisconsin has had these 10 thoughts about Minnesota. I'll start off by saying I'm a reformed Wisconsinite. I was born over in America's Dairyland, I went to college there and it's where I lived my entire life until I met the love of my life and moved to Minnesota in 2012.
fox47.com
Early indicators show young voter turnout plays key role in Wisconsin midterm
MADISON, Wis. – Without formal exit polls, it’s tough to know for sure how much college students influenced Wisconsin’s midterm election results, but there is some speculation they swung the race for governor. Students on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus credit two things as big motivators for...
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Wisconsin
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Wisconsin
A study looking at the worst small towns in Wisconsin by a site called Road Snacks has gained some popularity in the last few months. A list like that really focuses on negativity... thankfully it looks like we can look on the brighter side with a new top-three list. Today...
fox47.com
Public comment period opens on draft of Wisconsin DNR's updated wolf management plan
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is opening up a public comment period for proposed updates to its wolf management plan. The comment period, which opened Thursday and runs until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, gives the public to weigh in on early versions of the DNR’s plans. This is the first time since 2007 the wolf management plan is being updated.
A story of slipping suburbs: How Tim Michels lost Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Not since Democratic governor Jim Doyle was elected alongside Republican attorney general J.B. Van Hollen in 2006 has Wisconsin seen two of its top statewide races split their partisan results on the same election night–until this week. Trump-backed construction executive Tim Michels lost his bid to Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday night, even as Republican Sen. Ron...
Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages
An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
Wednesday update: Major snowstorm, rainstorm impacts in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin
Snow totals over a foot are possible in parts of North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota as the season's first winter storm barrels through the region over the next 72 hours, with the worst impacts from the snow and wind expected Thursday through Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Lemon Law won’t cover man’s camper; 'Rolling pile of troubles'
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls man calls his new camper "a rolling pile of troubles." He wrote to FOX6 News after discovering a well-known consumer protection law doesn’t protect his purchase. Alex and Heidi Grob make cherished families memories on the road. They’ve taken their sons to...
