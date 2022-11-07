ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WISN

RSV cases hit 10-year high in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Children and older adults across Wisconsin are getting hit hard by the respiratory illness called RSV. "I think they are alarming numbers. We're seeing the last week that was reported from Wisconsin state lab hygiene had 2000 cases in one week," said Dr. Ben Weston of the Medical College of Wisconsin. "Now, just for context, in a normal year, the top number that we see is maybe 300, 400, and that's the peak for the whole year. This is just where we're at last week. So it's a concerning number and it's being reflected in hospitalizations, especially in children's hospitals."
CBS 58

Food recalls on the rise in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Food recalls here in Wisconsin are on the rise in 2022, compared to previous years. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says it mostly happens with smaller companies. The issues could range from items on the shelves having a product not listed as an...
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin

The poll found concerns about election integrity were not as widespread as you might think. Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
WISN

Battle against rodents too much for Milwaukee woman

MILWAUKEE — A tour of Latasha Pritchard's newly rented home at 29th and Burleigh streets in Milwaukee includes a tally of the rat holes. "This is a hole right here, this is my kids room," she said Thursday as she took WISN 12 News around the house. She had...
KFIL Radio

10 Things People From Wisconsin Secretly Think About Minnesota

They may not say them out loud, but you can be sure every person from Wisconsin has had these 10 thoughts about Minnesota. I'll start off by saying I'm a reformed Wisconsinite. I was born over in America's Dairyland, I went to college there and it's where I lived my entire life until I met the love of my life and moved to Minnesota in 2012.
B100

This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Wisconsin

A study looking at the worst small towns in Wisconsin by a site called Road Snacks has gained some popularity in the last few months. A list like that really focuses on negativity... thankfully it looks like we can look on the brighter side with a new top-three list. Today...
fox47.com

Public comment period opens on draft of Wisconsin DNR's updated wolf management plan

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is opening up a public comment period for proposed updates to its wolf management plan. The comment period, which opened Thursday and runs until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, gives the public to weigh in on early versions of the DNR’s plans. This is the first time since 2007 the wolf management plan is being updated.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

A story of slipping suburbs: How Tim Michels lost Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Not since Democratic governor Jim Doyle was elected alongside Republican attorney general J.B. Van Hollen in 2006 has Wisconsin seen two of its top statewide races split their partisan results on the same election night–until this week. Trump-backed construction executive Tim Michels lost his bid to Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday night, even as Republican Sen. Ron...
Bring Me The News

Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages

An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
WDIO-TV

Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lemon Law won’t cover man’s camper; 'Rolling pile of troubles'

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls man calls his new camper "a rolling pile of troubles." He wrote to FOX6 News after discovering a well-known consumer protection law doesn’t protect his purchase. Alex and Heidi Grob make cherished families memories on the road. They’ve taken their sons to...
