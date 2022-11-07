MILWAUKEE — Children and older adults across Wisconsin are getting hit hard by the respiratory illness called RSV. "I think they are alarming numbers. We're seeing the last week that was reported from Wisconsin state lab hygiene had 2000 cases in one week," said Dr. Ben Weston of the Medical College of Wisconsin. "Now, just for context, in a normal year, the top number that we see is maybe 300, 400, and that's the peak for the whole year. This is just where we're at last week. So it's a concerning number and it's being reflected in hospitalizations, especially in children's hospitals."

