Dallas, TX

peoplenewspapers.com

More Tree Trouble in the Bubble

Storm splits beloved ole oak on Andy Beal estate at Beverly and Preston. Billionaire banker Andy Beal would like fellow admirers of a grand tree at Beverly Drive and Preston Road to know that he will miss the ole oak too. “Unfortunately, the tree was damaged and split due to...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Willis Winters Park to celebrate centennial, ribbon-cutting on soccer field

Willis Winters Park is celebrating its 100-year anniversary this weekend. Coinciding with the centennial is a tree-planting and a ribbon-cutting on the renovated soccer field. Dallas City Council and Park and Recreation Board members from District 2 and District 14 will be at the event, which will feature a kickball game between the Dallas Police Department and community members.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Crime updates, new trash days and a skate park in Oak Cliff

Oak Cliff neighbors gathered Tuesday with City of Dallas and Dallas Police Department officials for a state of the neighborhood meeting. If you missed it, read on for some highlights below. For a fuller recap, visit the D1 website and sign up for the newsletter from council member Chad West, who promises his office will keep us updated on all things discussed.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Winfrey Point music festival: pitched then abandoned

A music festival organizer came to the White Rock Lake Task Force meeting with an idea to host a music festival at Winfrey Point at White Rock Lake. Brandt Wood, an M Streets neighbor and co-founder of the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tennessee, pitched the idea to the task force, saying he had submitted a permit application with the City of Dallas. As of this morning, that application has been withdrawn, and Wood is no longer considering Winfrey Point as a potential festival site.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Gingerbread Stroll Returning to Highland Park Village

The annual Gingerbread Stroll benefiting Community Partners of Dallas is returning to Highland Park Village. The elaborate gingerbread houses will be on display at various merchants across the shopping center (including Beretta Gallery, Bird Bakery, Bistro 31, ETRO, La Ligne, MARKET Highland Park, Roller Rabbit, and Trina Turk) from Nov. 18-30 and auctioned off with 100% of the proceeds going to Community Partners of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

H-E-B Confirms, Sort of, Then not, a New Store in Southern Dallas

Editor's note: H-E-B's phones blew up with questions within minutes of our posting this story, and the company's senior director of public affairs, Mabrie Jackson, called us back with a clarification. "We often purchase property in anticipation for locations. No timeframe has been set." Things might change. This is similar...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

How neighbors are making Santa Fe Avenue safer

It’s only been days since speed cushions were installed on Santa Fe Avenue, and District 14 Park and Recreation Board member Rudy Karimi already has a trophy. The “trophy” is a piece of a protective cover from the undercarriage of a vehicle that must have been going too fast over the new speed cushions.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Allen’s New Food Hall The Hub Is Now Open

Last Thursday, November 3, a new open-air food hall opened in Allen. The Hub’s new location is three times bigger than the company’s inaugural location at 30A near Seaside and Rosemary Beach in Florida and, unlike Florida’s venue, Allen’s is more food-centered – just like Collin County foodies would want it.
ALLEN, TX
advocatemag.com

Done deal: City Council unanimously approves Shoreline rezone

A long journey for the Lochwood neighborhood, developer Ojala Holdings and City Council member Paula Blackmon ended Wednesday when the City Council unanimously approved the mixed-use project at the site of Shoreline church. In February, Ojala proposed the current single-family zoning be changed to a planned development. Over time, the...
DALLAS, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

10 Amazing Holiday Events in North Texas

We started playing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells, so you know the holidays can’t be more than 3-4 months away! There are so many things to do and see in the few short weeks of December, and it’s never too early to start planning for the events you just can’t miss!
TEXAS STATE
havingfuninthetexassun.com

The Light Park’s Synchronized Light Show Will Ruin All Other Holiday Shows for You.

This is our 3rd year to go see The Light Park, and it’s even bigger and better than ever! I absolutely love the fun, synchronized lights that “sing” to the music, and this year they even have concessions stand, all from the convenience of your car! You’ll go down row after row of Christmas Lights, all synchronized to the song on your car radio! It’s so wonderful!
ARLINGTON, TX

