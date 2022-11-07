Read full article on original website
Police chasing truck near Dallas, TX
DALLAS, TX – A police pursuit is currently underway in Dallas County. Officers were originally following a maroon truck was seen driving the wrong way down a highway. Click here for the rest of the article.
peoplenewspapers.com
More Tree Trouble in the Bubble
Storm splits beloved ole oak on Andy Beal estate at Beverly and Preston. Billionaire banker Andy Beal would like fellow admirers of a grand tree at Beverly Drive and Preston Road to know that he will miss the ole oak too. “Unfortunately, the tree was damaged and split due to...
Dallas Fire Rescue recovers body from Lake Ray Hubbard
A body was pulled out of Lake Ray Hubbard by Dallas Fire Rescue this morning. Dallas police say the body was discovered in the 49 hundred block of Scenic drive just east of Dalrock.
When to expect the next round of rain and storms in North Texas
Election Day has come and gone, and now it's time to gear up to celebrate our men and women who've served our country as Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day, so, we wanted to make sure you knew when to expect the next round of rain and storms in North Texas.
This Northlake Modern Farmhouse on Nine Acres Has Plenty of ‘Wow’ Factor
Don’t we all want a home with that unique ‘Wow’ factor?. A home doesn’t always have to be a mansion or cost millions of dollars or have gold-plated toilet seats (although that would be cool). Homes that are unique, interesting, or have that certain je ne sais quoi are the ones that we seem drawn to the most.
advocatemag.com
Willis Winters Park to celebrate centennial, ribbon-cutting on soccer field
Willis Winters Park is celebrating its 100-year anniversary this weekend. Coinciding with the centennial is a tree-planting and a ribbon-cutting on the renovated soccer field. Dallas City Council and Park and Recreation Board members from District 2 and District 14 will be at the event, which will feature a kickball game between the Dallas Police Department and community members.
advocatemag.com
Crime updates, new trash days and a skate park in Oak Cliff
Oak Cliff neighbors gathered Tuesday with City of Dallas and Dallas Police Department officials for a state of the neighborhood meeting. If you missed it, read on for some highlights below. For a fuller recap, visit the D1 website and sign up for the newsletter from council member Chad West, who promises his office will keep us updated on all things discussed.
advocatemag.com
Winfrey Point music festival: pitched then abandoned
A music festival organizer came to the White Rock Lake Task Force meeting with an idea to host a music festival at Winfrey Point at White Rock Lake. Brandt Wood, an M Streets neighbor and co-founder of the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tennessee, pitched the idea to the task force, saying he had submitted a permit application with the City of Dallas. As of this morning, that application has been withdrawn, and Wood is no longer considering Winfrey Point as a potential festival site.
peoplenewspapers.com
Gingerbread Stroll Returning to Highland Park Village
The annual Gingerbread Stroll benefiting Community Partners of Dallas is returning to Highland Park Village. The elaborate gingerbread houses will be on display at various merchants across the shopping center (including Beretta Gallery, Bird Bakery, Bistro 31, ETRO, La Ligne, MARKET Highland Park, Roller Rabbit, and Trina Turk) from Nov. 18-30 and auctioned off with 100% of the proceeds going to Community Partners of Dallas.
Dallas Observer
H-E-B Confirms, Sort of, Then not, a New Store in Southern Dallas
Editor's note: H-E-B's phones blew up with questions within minutes of our posting this story, and the company's senior director of public affairs, Mabrie Jackson, called us back with a clarification. "We often purchase property in anticipation for locations. No timeframe has been set." Things might change. This is similar...
advocatemag.com
How neighbors are making Santa Fe Avenue safer
It’s only been days since speed cushions were installed on Santa Fe Avenue, and District 14 Park and Recreation Board member Rudy Karimi already has a trophy. The “trophy” is a piece of a protective cover from the undercarriage of a vehicle that must have been going too fast over the new speed cushions.
WFAA
DFW weather: The cold is almost here! Temps will drop dramatically starting Friday
The high for Thursday is expected to be 78. Then a cold front arrives to drop high temperatures into the 50s and lows into the 30s. Here's the latest.
Allen’s New Food Hall The Hub Is Now Open
Last Thursday, November 3, a new open-air food hall opened in Allen. The Hub’s new location is three times bigger than the company’s inaugural location at 30A near Seaside and Rosemary Beach in Florida and, unlike Florida’s venue, Allen’s is more food-centered – just like Collin County foodies would want it.
fox4news.com
Investigation underway into cause of fire that damaged several Dallas businesses
DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire Sunday morning that damaged several businesses in a building. The fire was reported just after 9 a.m., at a building in the 10600 block of Wireway Drive. There were several businesses in the building. None of the businesses were...
Here’s when & where veterans & active-duty military can get free gas in North Texas this week
DALLAS (KDAF) — In celebration of our nation’s veterans and active duty members, North Texas Helpful Honda is giving away free gas!. Helpful Honda members will be visiting multiple gas stations in the North Texas area to pump free gas for veterans, active and retired military members, and Honda drivers.
fox4news.com
City of Dallas unveils plan for new park at old naval station site
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is unveiling a master plan for the 738 acres that make up Hensley Field, the old Dallas naval air station. The U.S. Navy is obligated to clean the site up to residential standards under a settlement agreed to 20 years ago. According to a...
All aboard, foodies! This Grapevine food hall was built to look like an old train station
"It's an adventure every day and every weekend."
advocatemag.com
Done deal: City Council unanimously approves Shoreline rezone
A long journey for the Lochwood neighborhood, developer Ojala Holdings and City Council member Paula Blackmon ended Wednesday when the City Council unanimously approved the mixed-use project at the site of Shoreline church. In February, Ojala proposed the current single-family zoning be changed to a planned development. Over time, the...
havingfuninthetexassun.com
10 Amazing Holiday Events in North Texas
We started playing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells, so you know the holidays can’t be more than 3-4 months away! There are so many things to do and see in the few short weeks of December, and it’s never too early to start planning for the events you just can’t miss!
havingfuninthetexassun.com
The Light Park’s Synchronized Light Show Will Ruin All Other Holiday Shows for You.
This is our 3rd year to go see The Light Park, and it’s even bigger and better than ever! I absolutely love the fun, synchronized lights that “sing” to the music, and this year they even have concessions stand, all from the convenience of your car! You’ll go down row after row of Christmas Lights, all synchronized to the song on your car radio! It’s so wonderful!
