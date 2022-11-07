A music festival organizer came to the White Rock Lake Task Force meeting with an idea to host a music festival at Winfrey Point at White Rock Lake. Brandt Wood, an M Streets neighbor and co-founder of the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tennessee, pitched the idea to the task force, saying he had submitted a permit application with the City of Dallas. As of this morning, that application has been withdrawn, and Wood is no longer considering Winfrey Point as a potential festival site.

DALLAS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO