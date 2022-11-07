ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Unique Things to Do in Eagle Idaho

Eagle, Idaho, right outside of the state’s capital, has tons of great activities, services, and scenery that you don’t want to miss. From beautiful state parks and delicious food to relaxing spas and world-class sport options, you’re sure to find some of the best things to do in Eagle.
EAGLE, ID
MIX 106

3 Reasons Winter Driving in the Treasure Valley is the Worst

Back in 2022, data released by the Idaho Transportation Department confirmed 5,245 auto accidents occurred between January and April of 2022. Out of the more than 5,000 crashes, 22 were classified as fatal, and 23 Idahoans were killed. Issued by the National Highway Safety Administration, data from the Idaho FY2021 Highway Safety Plan indicated Idaho led the nation in car crash fatalities the previous year in 2021.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Twilight Tubing In Idaho Is A Fun New Experience

Night tubing is a new concept for me but sounds really fun! As a little kid growing up in Southern California snow wasn't something I experienced much until I got older and by that time tubing wasn't on my radar. I wanted to snowboard because it was the "cool" thing to do.
IDAHO STATE
33andfree

Bucketlist Hiking in Idaho

Our hiking experience in Idaho wasn't what we were expecting. Challenging and mountainous trails were what we got and what we keep going back for. The elevation gain, the altitude and some of the most beautiful alpine lakes. If a hiking vacation is what you are after, then I would highly suggest checking out Sun Valley and Stanley. You get a little from Boise National Forest, Sawtooth National Forest and Salmon Challis National Forest.
SUN VALLEY, ID
Post Register

Power outages in Boise and Harper, Oregon

Idaho Power reported two minor power outages Wednesday afternoon, one near Boise and the other near Harper, Oregon. The outage in Boise started at 7:45 a.m. and is impacting 20 customers. The cause is most likely due to line interference. Power went out for 95 people in Harper, Oregon at...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Here is the Current Progress Idaho Has Made Towards Legalization

As we near the end of 2022, a lot of us are still asking – why hasn’t Idaho legalized marijuana? According to TaxFoundation.org, Idaho is leaving a potential $33,295,445 in tax revenue for a minimum of 3 years on the table. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a big step toward legalization in Idaho as the Marijuana Policy Project reports that a “coalition of patients and allies” failed to collect enough signatures for the 2022 medical cannabis ballot initiative.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

More Oregonians Seek To Flee Their Liberal Homes For Idaho

The move by Greater Idaho has gained two more significant victories due to the recent November elections. Two more Oregon counties have voted to leave Oregon and join Idaho. The process has a long way to go before over two-thirds of Oregon could become part of Idaho. Two weeks ago,...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring

This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

A look at the Idaho's grocery tax and how people feel about it

So here’s a question, how much did you spend on groceries this week? Idaho's six percent tax on groceries is back in the news, thanks to some comments on election night and a new survey by the Idaho Statesman. The Statesman asked Idahoans how they feel about the grocery...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Only a Genius Could Get All 20 of These Idaho Jeopardy Clues Correct

When we were younger, we used to love grabbing a deck of the "Brain Quest" trivia cards and quizzing our siblings in the backseat during a road trip. Unfortunately, Workman Publishing, the company responsible for the educational boredom busters, never made a deck for adults. The grade-level focused decks cut off at Grade 7 and the two family-focused decks are appropriate for kids as young as seven, so they're not super challenging for adults.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

The Shocking Growth of Boise Over The Years

There are mixed feelings in the Treasure Valley regarding the population growth over the years. While some people are excited about the potential jobs that are created to attract said jobs, others are unhappy that the continued growth will continue to raise housing costs and other living expenses. While the...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley

Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Two Idaho Women Show Us How to Be Best Friends with Different Faiths

Having grown up on the Southside of Chicago, I was surrounded by Catholics, Lutherans, Baptists, and non-denomination Christians. If you had asked me when I was a kid what a Latter Day Saint was, I probably would've replied in the form of a blank stare. The reason? Before my husband enlisted in the United States Army, I had never heard of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Popular Long Running TV Show Finally Comes Back to Idaho

There are many television shows based in this part of the country, with many being based out of Portland, Seattle, Yellowstone, or the state of Montana, but rarely do shows base themselves out of Idaho. It is frustrating at times to see these places on tv, but never cross into the nearby state we call home or have a show represent our state. When a show finally does mention Idaho, it is rare and catches the attention of residents. A popular, long-running drama finally mentioned Idaho and crossed the border into the state, and it has residents of the state that are fans of the show happy to finally be mentioned.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

MIX 106

