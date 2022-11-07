Read full article on original website
Mail-in ballots still being counted Friday to determine Nevada's toss-up Senate race
The gap between the two candidates in Nevada's senate race is closing as the final ballots are being counted. Elizabeth Thompson, editor-in-chief of The Nevada Independent, joins CBS News to discuss the latest.
Lauren Boebert locked in tight reelection bid in Colorado
Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of the Republican party's biggest right-wing stars, is locked in a tight reelection battle with Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Aspen running as a "conservative businessman," in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. With 96% of the vote tallied, CBS News characterized the race as a toss-up, as...
Zeldin not conceding in New York governor's race
Although CBS News has officially called the race, declaring Hochul the winner, Zeldin spoke with a sense of hope that the results would sway as more votes came in. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado has more.
Eye Opener: Hundreds of people evacuate after powerful Florida storm
Hundreds of people in Florida have been evacuated from coastal buildings after a powerful storm caused massive damage. Also, three races to decide control of the Senate remain undecided and Georgia begins a runoff election. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
1 dead, over a dozen sick from outbreak tied to deli meat
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- A food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people, including one who died, U.S. health officials said Wednesday. Most were hospitalized and one illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The illnesses date back to April last year with the most recent report on Sept. 29, the agency said.
Here's when Maryland will feel impact of Tropical Storm Nicole
BALTIMORE - Nicole made landfall along the coast of Florida early as a Category 1 Hurricane early Thursday, but it has been downgraded to a tropical storm. The track of the storm, and remnants of Nicole, will impact Maryland later in the week. The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain in our area on Friday and into Saturday.
"48 Hours" reports on 1987 murder case and the genetic genealogist who helped find the killer
In 1987, Roxanne Wood was found dead in her Michigan home and for nearly 35 years her murder case sat cold. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant previews their report on the genetic genealogist who helped find the killer in just four days.
