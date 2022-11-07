Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Kelvin Beachum Named NFL Community MVP for Week 10
Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum has added another achievement to his illustrious humanitarian career.
The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 11
College football enters week 11 with Alabama already bruised by two losses -- and so far down in the college playoff rankings you'd think the Tide were Liberty -- and with Clemson reeling after being blown out by three-loss Notre Dame. That means the two college football playoff mainstays get ...
Five burning questions for Michigan football ahead of Nebraska
Michigan Wolverines football has three games remaining in what has been a special regular season so far. The 9-0 Maize and Blue will take on Nebraska at The Big House this weekend. Here are five burning questions for this week, discussing the health of Michigan's team, playoff chances, rooting guide and more.
Notre Dame football score predictions: Irish vs. Navy staff picks
The 95th meeting between Notre Dame and Navy is Saturday in Baltimore (noon ET, ABC). The No. 20 Irish (6-3) are 17.5-point favorites over the Midshipmen (3-6), per Oddsshark, and have won four straight in the series. Here’s how the staff at BlueandGold.com sees the game playing out. Patrick...
Tennessee vs. Missouri: How to watch, stream, listen
It’s Senior Day at Neyland Stadium Saturday, when No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) hosts Missouri (4-5, 2-4) for a Noon Eastern Time kickoff in Knoxville. The game will be televised by CBS, the first in a SEC doubleheader on the network. Seniors will be honored on the field...
Two Notre Dame football freshmen with highly anticipated debuts
Notre Dame has an opportunity to get some freshmen on the field over the next two weeks if it takes care of business against inferior foes. Easier said than done (See: losses to Marshall and Stanford). But wins over then-No. 16 Syracuse and then-No. 4 Clemson could have indicated the Fighting Irish are ready to roll over Navy and Boston College.
Scouting Report: Duquesne Dukes
Two teams that were very impressive in their season openers will face off at Rupp Arena on Friday evening. The #4 ranked Kentucky Wildcats blew out Howard 95-63 despite missing three primary rotation players. Similarly, Duquesne beat Montana 91-63 without their projected starting point guard Tevin Brewer. Both programs will likely still be at less than full strength in Friday night’s matchup.
