Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
Woman thrown from 3rd floor balcony; man arrested, North Carolina police say
A woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a third-floor balcony, police said.
sandhillssentinel.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Aberdeen
A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening while crossing U.S. 1 in Aberdeen. The accident happened in front of Thai Orchid just before 8:30 p.m. Ronald Phillips, 78, and his friend were crossing U.S. 1 by the traffic light at the Exxon gas station walking east toward Thai Orchid when he was struck.
cbs17
3 teens arrested in Southern Pines for breaking into cars: police
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested for their role in multiple vehicle break-ins in Southern Pines, according to police. On Wednesday, the Southern Pines Police Department announced they conducted follow-up investigations after a series of several motor vehicle breaking/entering incidents. Police said multiple items were stolen...
WRAL
Man shot multiple times, killed in domestic dispute in Harnett County
ERWIN, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Harnett County in what police are calling a domestic dispute. Erwin's police chief Jonathan Johnson said the call was initially dispatched as a domestic disturbance around 6 p.m., and while officers were on the way to the scene, shots were fired between a man and a woman.
cbs17
Raleigh man killed in head-on crash while running from Sanford police had alcohol in his system, according to toxicology report
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man who died in a crash after running from Sanford police had alcohol in his system, according to a toxicology report. In the report obtained Wednesday by CBS 17, it said 56-year-old Scott Reid, of Raleigh, was found with alcohol in his body.
Robeson County escapee captured in South Carolina
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An escapee in Robeson County was captured Thursday in South Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Joshua P. Ostwalt escaped Wednesday afternoon from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton. He was captured in York County, according to NCDPS. […]
NC Soldier who lost leg in Iraq gifted new home in Harnett County: Operation Homecoming
A soldier who lost a leg in an explosion in Iraq got the keys to a new home Thursday thanks to Operation: Coming Home.
2 crash sites cleared, I-95 back open in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews have cleared two crashes reported Friday morning along southbound Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transporation. The first crash occurred at about 7:10 a.m. and blocked one lane of I-95 at exit 7 near Raynhan Road, NCDOT said. The second crash happened at […]
cbs17
Fayetteville man arrested after throwing woman from balcony, receives $2M bond, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested by Fayetteville police Thursday afternoon for attempted first-degree murder. CBS 17 previously reported a woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a third-floor balcony early Thursday morning in the 900 block of Stewarts Creek Drive. Police identified Thurman Lesley Brewer,...
Sheriff: 2 former Robeson County Detention Center officers charged in death of inmate
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two former officers have been charged by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in relation to the death of an inmate that was being held in the Robeson County Detention Center, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Jones, 61, of Maxton, and Robbie Page, 46, of Lumberton, […]
foxwilmington.com
NC police shot young Fayetteville woman 17 times, autopsy shows; new details emerge from July death
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The autopsy and toxicology reports returned in the officer-involved shooting death of a young Fayetteville woman are shedding a new light on the case. Jada Johnson, 22, was shot 17 times by law enforcement on July 1, according to her autopsy report released Tuesday. One...
Fayetteville residents shocked after woman thrown from third-floor balcony; suspect in custody
A Fayetteville community is horrified after a domestic disturbance turned violent, leaving a woman critically injured and a man behind bars.
cbs17
Fayetteville homeowner attacked by 2 NC men who fled when victim got his gun, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a home invasion on Tuesday night in Fayetteville. At 7:09 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3200 block of Thrower Road in reference to a reported home invasion, according to a news release.
Inmate arranged drug deals from the inside in multiple North Carolina counties: DOJ
An inmate arranging drug deals from the inside in Catawba and Lincoln counties was sentenced Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
northwestmoinfo.com
North Carolina Man Arrested For ID Theft
A North Carolina man was arrested on identity theft and driving charges in Holt County Monday afternoon. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Fayetteville, North Carolina resident Brian S. Lafayette was arrested at 12:45 P.M. Monday for misdemeanor identity theft or attempted identity theft – first offense, not having a drivers license, and was cited for a lane violation.
24 students onboard school bus trapped by downed powerlines, tree in Harnett County
School leaders confirm there were 24 students on the bus at the time of the incident.
Decomposing ‘body’ prompts FBI response, NC cops say. But it wasn’t what it seemed
Here’s what officials discovered after taking a closer look.
Officer’s seemingly grisly discovery of body in Lumberton turns out to be a life-sized mannequin, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — What appeared to be the grisly discovery of a decomposed body by a Lumberton police officer Tuesday morning turned out to be nothing more than a life-sized mannequin, police said. The officer was patrolling at about 5 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 5th Street and found what looked like […]
Up and Coming Weekly
Incumbent Diane Wheatley retains N.C. House District 43 seat
Incumbent Diane Wheatley on Tuesday defeated veteran Democratic challenger Elmer Floyd for the N.C. House District 43 seat, according to unofficial returns. The district includes parts of central Fayetteville and a large portion of Cumberland County east of the Cape Fear River. Wade, Stedman, Eastover, Godwin, Falcon, Gray’s Creek and Cedar Creek are all within the district.
