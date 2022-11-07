ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, NC

FOX8 News

Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Aberdeen

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening while crossing U.S. 1 in Aberdeen. The accident happened in front of Thai Orchid just before 8:30 p.m. Ronald Phillips, 78, and his friend were crossing U.S. 1 by the traffic light at the Exxon gas station walking east toward Thai Orchid when he was struck.
ABERDEEN, NC
cbs17

3 teens arrested in Southern Pines for breaking into cars: police

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested for their role in multiple vehicle break-ins in Southern Pines, according to police. On Wednesday, the Southern Pines Police Department announced they conducted follow-up investigations after a series of several motor vehicle breaking/entering incidents. Police said multiple items were stolen...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County escapee captured in South Carolina

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An escapee in Robeson County was captured Thursday in South Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Joshua P. Ostwalt escaped Wednesday afternoon from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton. He was captured in York County, according to NCDPS. […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 crash sites cleared, I-95 back open in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews have cleared two crashes reported Friday morning along southbound Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transporation. The first crash occurred at about 7:10 a.m. and blocked one lane of I-95 at exit 7 near Raynhan Road, NCDOT said. The second crash happened at […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
northwestmoinfo.com

North Carolina Man Arrested For ID Theft

A North Carolina man was arrested on identity theft and driving charges in Holt County Monday afternoon. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Fayetteville, North Carolina resident Brian S. Lafayette was arrested at 12:45 P.M. Monday for misdemeanor identity theft or attempted identity theft – first offense, not having a drivers license, and was cited for a lane violation.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
Up and Coming Weekly

Incumbent Diane Wheatley retains N.C. House District 43 seat

Incumbent Diane Wheatley on Tuesday defeated veteran Democratic challenger Elmer Floyd for the N.C. House District 43 seat, according to unofficial returns. The district includes parts of central Fayetteville and a large portion of Cumberland County east of the Cape Fear River. Wade, Stedman, Eastover, Godwin, Falcon, Gray’s Creek and Cedar Creek are all within the district.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC

