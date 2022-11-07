ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

2urbangirls.com

Inglewood voters to decide on mayor, council and school board members

Inglewood voters will take to polls to decide the fate of our City as they decide whether to return the incumbents to their respective seats. The candidates up for Inglewood Unified School District are insignificant, in my opinion, because they do nothing to support residents who want to know what’s going on in the schools are more importantly use their voices to stop school closures.
INGLEWOOD, CA
kcrw.com

No winner yet in LA mayor's race, but could Robert Luna be next sheriff?

Two of LA’s biggest midterm election races are still too close to call. That includes the face-off between U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso, and the battle between LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna. LA County voters also likely approved a measure that gives the Board of Supervisors more power to oust a sitting sheriff. The results of these races and others won’t be known for days, as LA election officials continue to tally the votes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2022 Midterms: LA County to give update on election results

LOS ANGELES - LA County's registrar's office shared an update on the election results as Californians await the outcome of some of the races. As promised hours after Thursday's tweet, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan gave an update on the November general election around 4:30 p.m. The announcement comes as residents across Southern California await the latest on several high-profile races, including the Los Angeles Mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff and seats to represent Southern California districts in the U.S. House.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New

Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA, Riverside county measure votes are in

Yes – 255,056 68.50%. A ballot measure that would give the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause was being strongly supported by voters Tuesday evening. Early returns showed Measure A with the support of more than 71%...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Luz Marina Miranda Pulls Papers For District 3 Seat

A new player has entered the field in District 3. According to the City Clerk’s website, Luz Marina Miranda has pulled the necessary papers to qualify for appointment to the District 3 seat. In a response to an email from Pasadena Now on Monday, the 36-year-old said she grew...
PASADENA, CA

