Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
No Big Changes in LA City Council Races After Results Update
Results in the four races for Los Angeles City Council seats did not change much Thursday after the latest update from the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.
City Councilman Mike Bonin Could Be Replaced By Traci Park
City Councilman Mike Bonin Could Be Replaced By Traci Park
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood voters to decide on mayor, council and school board members
Inglewood voters will take to polls to decide the fate of our City as they decide whether to return the incumbents to their respective seats. The candidates up for Inglewood Unified School District are insignificant, in my opinion, because they do nothing to support residents who want to know what’s going on in the schools are more importantly use their voices to stop school closures.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Bass narrows gap as more ballots get counted
Votes are still being counted in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles, but the latest batch of election results show Rick Caruso’s lead over Karen Bass diminishing. Caruso carried a 12,000-vote lead into Wednesday, with about one million ballots left to be counted across Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles County […]
Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop
The next vote count drop in the biggest race in L.A. arrives on Friday. The race between the two candidates is so close, they have already swapped frontrunner status once The post Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Karen Bass trims Rick Caruso's lead in tight race to be next LA mayor, latest results show
Who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles? The latest numbers show the race between Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso remains tight.
kcrw.com
No winner yet in LA mayor's race, but could Robert Luna be next sheriff?
Two of LA’s biggest midterm election races are still too close to call. That includes the face-off between U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso, and the battle between LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna. LA County voters also likely approved a measure that gives the Board of Supervisors more power to oust a sitting sheriff. The results of these races and others won’t be known for days, as LA election officials continue to tally the votes.
foxla.com
2022 Midterms: LA County to give update on election results
LOS ANGELES - LA County's registrar's office shared an update on the election results as Californians await the outcome of some of the races. As promised hours after Thursday's tweet, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan gave an update on the November general election around 4:30 p.m. The announcement comes as residents across Southern California await the latest on several high-profile races, including the Los Angeles Mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff and seats to represent Southern California districts in the U.S. House.
LA Council approves final vote on special election for sixth district
The Los Angeles City Council gave final approval Wednesday to an ordinance setting a special election on April 4, 2023, for the Sixth District seat vacated by Nury Martinez’s resignation. The special election is estimated to cost the city up to $7.65 million, according to the City Clerk’s Office....
LA Mayor race still too close to call
Co-host of “The Death of Journalism” podcast, John Ziegler joins Mark Reardon to react to Tuesday’s midterm elections, and share on the LA Mayor race between Rick Caruso and Karen Bass that is still too close to call.
Los Angeles City Council Results: What We Know So Far In The District 5, 11, 13, And 15 Races
Watch this space for live results.
NBC Los Angeles
More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New
Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia projected to win congressional seat over John Briscoe
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia was projected to win the race for California's 42nd congressional district over Republican John Briscoe.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Why results won’t come for several more days
With Election Day in the rearview, it’s still unclear who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles. Both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are currently embroiled in a race that is just too close to call, but votes are still being collected and counted. But the latest vote totals won’t be made public for […]
LA, Riverside county measure votes are in
Yes – 255,056 68.50%. A ballot measure that would give the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause was being strongly supported by voters Tuesday evening. Early returns showed Measure A with the support of more than 71%...
Los Angeles mayor's race: Caruso, Bass remain neck-and-neck as new results to be released Friday
The race between U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso for who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles remains too close to call, and according to officials, the next batch of results won't be released until Friday.
Long Beach election results: Rex Richardson takes lead in mayoral race
Early voting returns show Councilmember Rex Richardson with a 6.8 percentage-point lead in the Long Beach mayoral race over Councilmember Suzie Price. The post Long Beach election results: Rex Richardson takes lead in mayoral race appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Sacramento Observer
California ’22 Mid-Term: Historic Wave of Black Candidates Set to Win in Projected Election Blowout
(CBM) – A wave of Black candidates in California are expected to win after this week’s General Election. Among them are three candidates leading in their races to be elected to statewide constitutional offices. Two African American candidates running for seats in the State Legislature are expected to...
L.A. Council approves additional $2M for 13th District Rental Aid Program
The Los Angeles City Council approved an additional $2 million today toward a rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District.
pasadenanow.com
Luz Marina Miranda Pulls Papers For District 3 Seat
A new player has entered the field in District 3. According to the City Clerk’s website, Luz Marina Miranda has pulled the necessary papers to qualify for appointment to the District 3 seat. In a response to an email from Pasadena Now on Monday, the 36-year-old said she grew...
