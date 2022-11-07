ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
seventeen.com

Gigi Hadid Looked Patriotic in Punk Tweed and Grey Lipstick at the CFDA Awards

It’s always a good day when a new Gigi outfit drops. The model and mamma to baby Khai attended the CFDA Fashion Awards, often referred to as the “Oscars of Fashion," in New York City and hit the red carpet in the most daring fall ensemble. Wearing American luxury brand Thom Browne, Gigi Hadid cast her vote for fun tweed textures and boldly mixed all sorts of prints and patterns.
seventeen.com

Millie Bobby Brown Says She Could Tell Britney Spears' "Story in the Right Way"

Stranger Things and Enola Holmes 2 star Millie Bobby Brown is ready for her next big role. The 18-year-old revealed to Drew Barrymore that starring in a Britney Spears biopic is one of her biggest career goals. Related Story. MBB explained why she feels so connected to the "Toxic" singer's...
seventeen.com

Megan Fox Rings in the Christmas Spirit with a Grinch Green Winter Coat

If the words "winter fashion" conjure up mental images of beige tones and black jackets, Megan Fox is here to prove that her cold-weather 'fits can be just as bright and cheery as the cotton candy looks she wore over the summer. 🍭. And if you're wondering just how vibrant...
seventeen.com

Sydney Sweeney Is Enchanting in a Glittering Fishnet Dress

Sydney Sweeney's ethereal style has reached new heights. On Instagram today, the Euphoria star shared a behind-the-scenes photo of a new look she wore to attend an Acqua for Life event hosted by Armani Beauty. The actress dazzled in a glittering purple-and-blue fishnet maxi dress, which included a purple bandeau...
seventeen.com

Selena Gomez Allegedly Turned Down “Camp Rock” for Demi Lovato

Every Disney Channel stan of past and present knows and understands the cultural impact of Camp Rock. The DCOM convinced us all that we *had* to attend summer music camp, and boasted an all-star cast that included Demi Lovato as Mitchie Torres and the Jonas Brothers as Shane, Nate, and Jason Gray. But apparently, the lead role almost went to Selena Gomez.
seventeen.com

Rihanna Gives an Update on Her Next Album Ahead of Her Super Bowl Performance

Rihanna has made her return to music—but that doesn't mean she's releasing a new album anytime soon. In an interview with The Associated Press, the singer said she still needs to "get to work" on her ninth album, and for now, she is focusing on preparing for her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.
seventeen.com

Ariana Grande Serves Sporty Chic Vibes in A Periwinkle Skirt Set

Ariana Grande is officially in her Glinda the Good Witch era. Ever since the 29-year-old multihyphenate landed the beloved role in the Wicked movie adaptations (yes, that's plural), she's been preparing to portray the good witch, who was made popular by Kristin Chenoweth in the Broadway musical. Ari shared that Glinda is actually her dream role after watching the production in 2011. "Loved seeing Wicked again... amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole," she tweeted at the time.
seventeen.com

Kylie Jenner's Cool Girl Cardigan Hack is Effortlessly Genius

There's no denying the KarJenners' impact on beauty, fashion, and pop culture since they first appeared on our screens in 2007. The A-List fam's youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, is the latest example of their ongoing efforts to keep us fed with outfit inspo. After making an appearance in archive Thierry Mugler at the CFDA Fashion Awards the night before, King Kylie stepped out on the New York City streets in style to prove that she still perches upon her fashion-forward throne with her latest casual ensemble.
