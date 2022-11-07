ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Comments / 1

Related
Shelby Reporter

Remains of missing Columbiana man found in Calera

CALERA –The remains of a man missing since 2018 have been discovered after the Calera Police Department were notified by a cell tower worker that human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area off County Road 222. Officers and crime scene technicians responded and conducted a detailed search...
CALERA, AL
wvtm13.com

Human remains found in Calera identified as missing man from 2018

CALERA, Ala. — The remains of a Columbiana man were recently found in Calera, after being missing for several years. According to a social media post from Calera police, a cell tower worker last week notified the police department about human skeletal remains found in a wooded area off County Road 222.
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD: Man arrested for shooting on Oporto Madrid Boulevard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a shooting on Nov. 7 around 8:46 p.m. on Oporto Madrid Boulevard. Police say the suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Mazin Othman of Hoover, Alabama. Birmingham 911 received a Shot Spotter notification that a shot had been fired in the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Arrest reports for Oct. 25 through Oct. 30

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 25 through Oct. 30. -George Johnson, 43, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500. -Lavern Goodman, 45, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500. -Cheyanne Nicole...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

BPD seeking public’s help to locate missing man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Birmingham Police Department are seeking the public’s help to locate missing 55-year-old Scott James Palmieri. Palmieri is described as a white male and 6′0 220 pounds from Birmingham. Palmieri was last seen Saturday, Oct. 25, 2022 at 5212 Clairmont Ave. He...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Police on scene of fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills. The wreck happened late Thursday near the Dolly Ridge Road and Cahaba River Road. At least two vehicles were involved, one of which overturned west side of the highway. At least one person in the overturned vehicle is dead on the scene.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Shelby Reporter

Municipal police reports for Oct. 24 through Oct. 30

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 24 through Oct. 30. -Domestic violence – third degree – harassment and unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 1100 Block of King Arthur Court (residence/home). Stolen was an automobile; white Honda Pilot valued at $10,000.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man shot dead Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham man dies from a gunshot wound on Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North on Wednesday. Officials said Montrial Tremaine Hardy, 21, was shot at 1:57 p.m. First responders transported Hardy to UAB Hospital, where he died from his injuries at 2:45 p.m. Police said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Birmingham man killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Montrial Tremaine Hardy was shot during a reported assault in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North around 1:57 p.m. Hardy was transported to UAB Hospital where he died […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police: Investigation underway after man shot dead in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Wednesday afternoon, November 9. According to officials, police responded to the 4500 block of Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North just before 2 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. As police were responding, a citizen called...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

JCSO: Man found dead in wrecked vehicle riddled with bullet holes

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, Nov. 6, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive in Pinson. Police say upon arrival, deputies discovered a man identified as 21-year-old Kendall Jarrod Thornton Jr. trapped...
PINSON, AL
AL.com

Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves 1 dead

An afternoon shooting in Birmingham left one person dead. At least 20 shots rang out in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard just before 2 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a male has sustained gunshot injuries. The victim was taken by Birmingham Fire and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy