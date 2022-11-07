Read full article on original website
Related
Cell tower worker finds remains of man missing from Shelby County since 2018
The remains of a man missing since 2018 were recovered late last week in Calera. Derek DeWayne Harris, 33, disappeared from his Columbiana home on Dec. 30, 2018. He was last seen leaving his home in a GMC Terrain, which was found abandoned in Calera the following day. Last week,...
Shelby Reporter
Remains of missing Columbiana man found in Calera
CALERA –The remains of a man missing since 2018 have been discovered after the Calera Police Department were notified by a cell tower worker that human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area off County Road 222. Officers and crime scene technicians responded and conducted a detailed search...
wvtm13.com
Human remains found in Calera identified as missing man from 2018
CALERA, Ala. — The remains of a Columbiana man were recently found in Calera, after being missing for several years. According to a social media post from Calera police, a cell tower worker last week notified the police department about human skeletal remains found in a wooded area off County Road 222.
wbrc.com
3 arrested after person shot at outdoor basketball court near church in Vestavia Hills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Vestavia Hills Police Department have arrested three individuals in connection with the shooting incident that occurred near Shades Mountain Baptist Church Sunday, Nov. 06, 2022. The Jefferson County DA’s office has arrested 49-year-old Lameka Roshundra Cook for Assault 2nd degree and two counts...
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD: Man arrested for shooting on Oporto Madrid Boulevard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a shooting on Nov. 7 around 8:46 p.m. on Oporto Madrid Boulevard. Police say the suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Mazin Othman of Hoover, Alabama. Birmingham 911 received a Shot Spotter notification that a shot had been fired in the...
Shelby Reporter
Arrest reports for Oct. 25 through Oct. 30
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 25 through Oct. 30. -George Johnson, 43, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500. -Lavern Goodman, 45, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500. -Cheyanne Nicole...
wbrc.com
BPD seeking public’s help to locate missing man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Birmingham Police Department are seeking the public’s help to locate missing 55-year-old Scott James Palmieri. Palmieri is described as a white male and 6′0 220 pounds from Birmingham. Palmieri was last seen Saturday, Oct. 25, 2022 at 5212 Clairmont Ave. He...
Police on scene of fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills. The wreck happened late Thursday near the Dolly Ridge Road and Cahaba River Road. At least two vehicles were involved, one of which overturned west side of the highway. At least one person in the overturned vehicle is dead on the scene.
Shelby Reporter
Municipal police reports for Oct. 24 through Oct. 30
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 24 through Oct. 30. -Domestic violence – third degree – harassment and unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 1100 Block of King Arthur Court (residence/home). Stolen was an automobile; white Honda Pilot valued at $10,000.
November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man shot dead Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham man dies from a gunshot wound on Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North on Wednesday. Officials said Montrial Tremaine Hardy, 21, was shot at 1:57 p.m. First responders transported Hardy to UAB Hospital, where he died from his injuries at 2:45 p.m. Police said the...
3 charged with assault, robbery in Shades Mountain Baptist Church basketball court shooting
Three people have been charged in connection with the weekend shooting at the basketball court outside a Vestavia Hills church. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at Shades Mountain Baptist Church. Vestavia Hills police on Thursday announced charges against three people - a woman and two men. Lameka Roshundra Cook, 49,...
wbrc.com
Arrington Elementary School place on soft lockdown after shooting victim wanders in
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The school day was briefly interrupted at Arrington Elementary School today after a man who had been shot wandered onto campus. It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 10. Birmingham Police tell us that the elementary school was placed on a soft lockdown when a man...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County has cleared half of huge rape kit backlog
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Big things are happening in a small room on the 16th floor of a Birmingham office building. A trio of investigators is quickly eliminating a formerly 4,000 untested rape kit backlog. "It makes me feel great. I think that is a huge success not only for...
21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Birmingham man killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Montrial Tremaine Hardy was shot during a reported assault in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North around 1:57 p.m. Hardy was transported to UAB Hospital where he died […]
wbrc.com
Police: Investigation underway after man shot dead in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Wednesday afternoon, November 9. According to officials, police responded to the 4500 block of Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North just before 2 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. As police were responding, a citizen called...
Fatal shooting of man trying to crawl through window of Birmingham home ruled justifiable
No charges will be filed in the death of a man who was fatally shot while police say he was trying to crawl through the window of a Birmingham home. The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office ruled the death justifiable, said Birmingham police Sgt. Monica Law. The ordeal began...
wbrc.com
JCSO: Man found dead in wrecked vehicle riddled with bullet holes
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, Nov. 6, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive in Pinson. Police say upon arrival, deputies discovered a man identified as 21-year-old Kendall Jarrod Thornton Jr. trapped...
Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves 1 dead
An afternoon shooting in Birmingham left one person dead. At least 20 shots rang out in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard just before 2 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a male has sustained gunshot injuries. The victim was taken by Birmingham Fire and...
Gunshot victim stumbles into Birmingham’s Arrington Middle School, sparks lockdown
A Birmingham school was put on lockdown briefly Thursday when a gunshot victim stumbled in the lobby. It turns out the man had been shot several days ago and had just left the hospital against medical advice. Sgt. Monica Law said the situation was quickly resolved and no one at Arrington Medical School was ever in danger.
Comments / 1