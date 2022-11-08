ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT gubernatorial candidates get in last-minute campaign efforts; Stefanowski comes to News 12 studio

By Mark Sudol
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201UBA_0j2DQ2tj00

Candidates for the governor's race made last minute campaigning efforts in western Connecticut Monday, one day before midterm Election Day.

VOTE 2022: How to find your polling location, voter registration status and Election Day hotlines

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski accepted News 12 Connecticut's request to come to the Norwalk studio for an exclusive interview. He is running against Gov. Ned Lamont for a second time -- but he says this time is different.

He said 2018 was a “tough year” due to the “anti-Trump sentiment.”

“He's no longer the president – Joe Biden is," said Stefanowski. "Tomorrow is about who do you want to be your CEO for the state of Connecticut for the next four years. We've got a plan, it's time to make a change. Connecticut's not better than it was four years ago.”

Stefanowski says he's a fiscal conservative on the campaign trail. Abortion, crime and inflation have been some of the key issues he and Lamont have debated.

Lamont made a stop in Westport Monday afternoon to join other Democrats to encourage residents to get the vote out, before heading to stops in Bridgeport and Waterbury.

"I believe we've made a lot of progress in this state over the last four years.  We're getting our fiscal house in order.  We got a lot of jobs," said Lamont.

The latest polls had shown Lamont polling about 30 points better with women than Stefanowski, and holding an overall lead.

Both candidates say they're hoping people come out to vote Tuesday, knowing that historically the turnout is not always as high for midterm elections.

Related
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | The 2022 Wipeout: What Will Connecticut’s GOP Learn From It?

As it became clear in the wee hours of Wednesday morning that another Democratic sweep of Connecticut’s statewide and congressional offices was inevitable, I asked myself a variation of Albert Einstein’s now-famous quote about insanity: How can Republicans in our state think that the same strategy that has failed them multiple times will work if they simply deploy it over and over again?
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Recount coming in 134th, state shows one vote between candidates

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The race for the 134th District seat in the state House is headed for a recount, according to one of the candidates and a registrar of voters in the one of the town's in the districts. Unofficial numbers on...
FAIRFIELD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut

While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Voters Eagerly Wait for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District Results

Voters in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District are eagerly waiting to see who will represent them in Washington, D.C. “Nervous I guess,” Jesse Perez said. “Nervous but not surprised, races come very close and I'd rather wait a little longer to have the right results than rush and not be certain,” Mandy Allen-Fisher said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichsentinel.com

Greenwich Election Results 2022, Democrats Win Big

The unofficial results are in and Democrats have swept all House seats with a tight State Senate race still in contention. This story was updated at 11:30am this morning. Democrat Hector Arzeno won CT state House 151st District race by 52% against Republican Peter Sherr. The 151st District seat was held by state Rep. Harry Arora who stepped aside to run for state Treasurer and is the first time that seat has ever gone to a Democrat. It looks this morning like Harry Arora did not win for state Treasurer.
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Election 2022: Democrat Ned Lamont wins 2nd term as Connecticut governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Democrat Ned Lamont has won reelection as Connecticut governor, defeating Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski for the second time in four years following a campaign battle that focused on abortion access, crime and the cost of living. “Connecticut gets it right. We had a good election, a fair election. Now we all […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Bob Stefanowski concedes Connecticut gubernatorial race

Connecticut businessman and candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski has conceded his run for office. Stefanowski released a statement Wednesday thanking his supporters. "Thank you to those of you who believed in this campaign and our mission to provide a better Connecticut." Stefanowski goes on to say, "I implore Gov. Lamont...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut

Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox5ny.com

Live Connecticut 2022 Election Results

CONNECTICUT - It is election day in Connecticut. There are several key races in Connecticut. Sen. Richard Blumenthal won another 6-year term in the U.S. Senate in a race against Republican Leora Levy. Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking reelection against Robert Stefanowski and Robert Hotaling. The Attorney General, Secretary of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Here are the 2022 Stamford-area midterm election results

Election results for Stamford-area races are starting to come in, and Stamford voters have several key state House and state Senate races on their ballots this midterm election. Additionally, statewide candidates for the House of Representatives and the Senate are on Stamford voter's ballots to be decided. Issues like abortion, inflation and crime in the state were widely-discussed topics leading up to Election Day.
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

News 12

