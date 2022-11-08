CT gubernatorial candidates get in last-minute campaign efforts; Stefanowski comes to News 12 studio

Candidates for the governor's race made last minute campaigning efforts in western Connecticut Monday, one day before midterm Election Day.

VOTE 2022: How to find your polling location, voter registration status and Election Day hotlines

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski accepted News 12 Connecticut's request to come to the Norwalk studio for an exclusive interview. He is running against Gov. Ned Lamont for a second time -- but he says this time is different.

He said 2018 was a “tough year” due to the “anti-Trump sentiment.”

“He's no longer the president – Joe Biden is," said Stefanowski. "Tomorrow is about who do you want to be your CEO for the state of Connecticut for the next four years. We've got a plan, it's time to make a change. Connecticut's not better than it was four years ago.”

Stefanowski says he's a fiscal conservative on the campaign trail. Abortion, crime and inflation have been some of the key issues he and Lamont have debated.

Lamont made a stop in Westport Monday afternoon to join other Democrats to encourage residents to get the vote out, before heading to stops in Bridgeport and Waterbury.

"I believe we've made a lot of progress in this state over the last four years. We're getting our fiscal house in order. We got a lot of jobs," said Lamont.

The latest polls had shown Lamont polling about 30 points better with women than Stefanowski, and holding an overall lead.

"Tomorrow is about who do you want to be your CEO for the state of Connecticut for the next four years. We've got a plan, it's time to make a change. Connecticut's not better than it was four years ago," said Stefanowski.

Both candidates say they're hoping people come out to vote Tuesday, knowing that historically the turnout is not always as high for midterm elections.