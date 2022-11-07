Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Revealed

Both the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks have injuries to report for this matchup

The Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, and they will be getting Ben Simmons back. After missing time with knee soreness, Simmons is set to return vs. the Mavericks. The Nets had previously been relying heavily on Kevin Durant, as both Simmons and Kyrie Irving were sidelined, but now one reinforcement is on the way.

While Simmons is returning for this game, Irving remains out. There is growing pessimism about the possibility of him ever returning, as the Nets have given him an extensive list of requirements he must meet before rejoining the team. In addition to the absence of Irving, the Nets will also be without T.J. Warren, who has yet to make his season debut.

For the Mavericks, they will be without Davis Bertans, who is dealing with a right knee injury. Defensive guard Frank Ntilikina is currently questionable with a right ankle injury. That is the extent of the injury report for Dallas.

The Nets have been able to win some games recently with the heroics of Kevin Durant, but this will be a good test against Luka Doncic and the Mavs. With so much uncertainty in Brooklyn, they could use a continued stretch of success on the court, and will look to build off their last two games with a win against the Mavericks on Monday night.

