An adaptation of the epic children’s fantasy novel of the same name, 1984’s The NeverEnding Story remains one of those films that is etched in the minds of all who saw it in their younger years. As such, it is an artifact of nostalgia that doesn’t quite hold up as well as one would hope it did. However, it still remains a charming yet haunting encapsulation of a particular era of filmmaking that saw the fraught first adaptation of the beloved novel of the same name.

2 DAYS AGO