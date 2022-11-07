Read full article on original website
‘The Fabelmans’ Review: Steven Spielberg Tells His Own Story
Every movie lover has an origin story; the moment they realized the awesome power and alchemical magic of cinema. The Fabelmans begins with Steven Spielberg’s. Steven — Sammy in the film — is taken by his parents on his first trip to the movie theater, where they watch Cecil B. DeMille’s The Greatest Show on Earth. A nervous Sammy watches in horror, then mouth-agape fascination, as a pair of circus trains collide. To 2022 adult eyes, the crash effects are crude and the illusion is flimsy. To Sammy in 1952, it really is the greatest show on Earth.
‘The Fabelmans’ Movie Review: Steven Spielberg Semi-Autobiography Dances With Art and Destruction
Steven Spielberg creates a warm and tender semi-autobiographical drama with 'The Fabelmans' that highlights the cast ensemble's brilliant ability to bring the story to life.
Collider
'The NeverEnding Story' Review: Wolfgang Petersen's Flawed Adaptation Still Shines
An adaptation of the epic children’s fantasy novel of the same name, 1984’s The NeverEnding Story remains one of those films that is etched in the minds of all who saw it in their younger years. As such, it is an artifact of nostalgia that doesn’t quite hold up as well as one would hope it did. However, it still remains a charming yet haunting encapsulation of a particular era of filmmaking that saw the fraught first adaptation of the beloved novel of the same name.
Digital Trends
5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween
If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
These seven real homes inspired horror movies
As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
ComicBook
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
The 11 Best Horror Movies Based on True Stories
As the old adage goes, truth is stranger than fiction. While that’s up for debate at large, these 11 horror films show that truth is certainly scarier than fiction. The genre films that burrow the deepest under our skin are the ones that are based on a true story, because they have some connection to reality. In these movies, we cannot pretend that the demons do not exist or the monsters are make-believe. Whether through direct representation or imaginative inspiration, they dare you to dismiss them as pure fiction. The terror still walks among us, lurking off-screen after it releases...
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
12 Behind The Scenes Facts About Children In Horror Movies That Actually Make The Movies They Were In 10 Times More Interesting
If you can guess which "Halloween" star is now a Real Housewife, you're a horror movie expert.
Digital Trends
The 10 best war movies ever made
War is a genre as old as the movies themselves. Some offer visceral thrills, trying to immerse you in what it means to be in battle. Others take a different tack, and are more contemplative about their subject matter. Whatever road they take, though, great war movies are always at...
2023 Oscars: Best Picture Predictions [UPDATED: November 7]
After a second consecutive awards season up-ended by the pandemic, the 2023 Oscars should see a return to relative normalcy. The 95th Academy Awards is set for March 12, 2023 in its traditional home, the Dolby Theater. Films released theatrically from January 1 to December 31 of 2022 are eligible for consideration. Scroll down for the 2023 Oscars Best Picture predictions. (Only movies confirmed for release in 2022 are included; keep checking back as new contenders enter the race.) Some of the early Oscar hopefuls were launched at Sundance in January and Cannes in May. Four more film festivals — Telluride...
NME
Quentin Tarantino highly recommends these movies in new book ‘Cinema Speculation’
Quentin Tarantino analyses some of his favourite films in new book Cinema Speculation, from Dirty Harry to The Getaway. The director’s latest book, his first work of non-fiction, is a collection of essays organised around “key American films from the 1970s” which inspired him in his youth.
Collider
10 Greatest Westerns of All Time, Ranked
The Western genre has been a staple in cinema since the thirties. Giving American audiences a wide range of heroic gun-toting cowboys to cheer for as they brave the wild lands of western America. Over the years the western genre has changed, molded by the times in which it was made, becoming more of a mirror to present society than the actual period the genre is portraying.
Check Out These Original Holiday Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! The holiday season is officially here, which means it's time to start breaking out the decorations, stringing lights, and watching feel-good movies next to a roaring fire. Well, the fire is not necessary, but it certainly sets the mood. With December 25th...
wegotthiscovered.com
A completely forgotten sequel to a horror masterpiece resurfaces among hardcore fans
Everyone knows Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, it’s one of the defining films in horror, and also contains one of the most frequently referenced and parodied twists of all-time with its famous shower scene. Despite its status as one of the greatest horror films ever made, it’s somewhat of a...
The Fabelmans Is Steven Spielberg’s Most Honest Movie Yet
The most telling shot in The Fabelmans comes during a family argument. Sammy Fabelman (played by Gabriel LaBelle) spends most of Steven Spielberg’s new film watching his parents’ marriage come apart, but in one pivotal moment, he sees a strange vision that transcends mundane drama. It’s Sammy himself, reflected in a living-room mirror while filming his family; he holds a camera in front of his face like a force field. The image is powerful and expressionistic, from a director who rarely allows things to get so dreamy. It’s also a lancing bit of self-critique: Even as traumatic events play out in front of him, Sammy is wondering how he’d shoot them in the movie version of his life.
All-Time Greatest American Films
What are the greatest American films of all time? This is a question that's been asked time and time again with no clear answer. However, certain films stand out above the rest. These films have captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide and have become classics in their own right.
Terrifier 2: 8 Things To Know Before You Watch The Horror Movie
You’ve heard its name whispered, screamed, and shouted in the streets of new movie releases. But do you know what Terrifier 2 is all about? If you’ve been curious to check out writer/director Damian Leone’s horror opus, but aren’t sure you’re ready, we have the perfect guide to help you plunge into the gore head first. Should you possess no fear of clowns, and want something vicious to partake in through the world of horror, here’s what you need to know before watching Terrifier 2.
