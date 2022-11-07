Man Demonstrates How to Keep Worms In Your Kitchen and Why You Should Do It

Those little guys do the work!

It’s not every day where you hear someone plea to keep annoying insects in your home. We’re usually trying our best to get rid of them, whether we’re buying store bought chemicals to get rid of them or are whipping up our own concoctions .

While it’s necessary to get rid of most pests in your home, it’s extremely worth it keep worms around, at least according to TikTok user @simonakeroydgardener . After hearing what he says about keeping worms around in the kitchen, we’re convinced we need to buy worms ASAP!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

So you might be wondering the reason why you want to keep the tiny wiggly worms around? Simply put, those cute little creatures are a major factor that contributes to converting your kitchen scraps into compost. To do this, you need two containers that you world stick on top of one another an allow the worms to live in the top container (in which you will also drill in holes to allow for proper air flow). Continuing to work in the top container, you’d add a base of shredded paper and a layer of organic matter for worms to make their home, before you add your composting worms. Next, you’ll simply add your kitchen scraps into the bucket and allow the composting worms to do their job.

In the bottom bucket, you’ll add bricks to improve air circulation for the worms’ home in the top container. All you have to do after you establish your “wormery” is place it in a a dark cabinet in the kitchen and after a while, your kitchen scraps will eventually turn into a lovely compost that you can use in your garden!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.