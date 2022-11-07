MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have declined the $3 million 2023 team option on right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger. In other moves Thursday, the Brewers claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Texas Rangers and reacquired catcher Payton Henry from the Miami Marlins for 17-year-old outfield prospect Reminton Batista.

