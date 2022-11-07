Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, Utah
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, Utah
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake City
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
kjzz.com
Family that lost everything in West Jordan home explosion plans to rebuild
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A couple, whose house blew up and burnt to the ground, is starting to put the pieces of their lives back together. Last Thursday the West Jordan home of Michael and Crystal Kelly exploded and fire quickly spread through most of the home collapsing the roof, blowing out windows and melting the floor into the basement.
Security photos show missing Spanish Fork teens in Salt Lake City
Surveillance photos appear to show two Spanish Fork teenagers missing for almost a week, but have yet to be located.
KUTV
Centerville collision brings back painful memories for North Salt Lake family
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A North Salt Lake family is asking for more awareness after a teenage girl was critically injured in Centerville Wednesday. Police say the girl was in a crosswalk when she was struck by an 82-year-old driver. The girl is now in critical condition at Intermountain Medical Center.
ABC 4
Clean comedy show for families
OGDEN, UT – There’s a new activity here in Utah and Idaho this week and it is perfect for everyone. It’s a clean comedy show performed by Steve Soelberg. He joined us today to talk about his career as a comedian and his upcoming shows. Steve has done performances in Alaska, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Croatia, and Canada. He can also be heard on Spotify, Sirius XM, has a comedy special on amazon prime, two specials on dry bar comedy, and is featured on Peacocks TVs live from Nashville. This Thursday he is performing in Idaho Falls and on Friday and Saturday night he is performing at Wiseguys in Ogden.
ABC 4
Cuddle up in a new blanket for a great price
SALT LAKE, UT – Snuggle up with these blankets this winter season. Brian Severson, owner of Blankets By Brian, is here to show us his super soft blankets. One of the great things about these blankets is that they come in all sizes so there is something for everyone. They have large blankets for adults, medium blankets for kids, blankets for babies, but lastly, they have sensory blankets. These blankets have different sensory features and are a great grounding tool for people with autism, panic attacks, ADHD, and ADD.
ABC 4
Beat the winter blues with vibration therapy
SALT LAKE, UT – Lots of people suffer from seasonal depression and we are giving a way to combat the winter blues with vibrational medicine. Jhill Seraphine has come to tell us about Vibes of Light. It’s a place to schedule therapy sessions like sound healing, energy work/reiki, and light therapy. Our bodies are made of vibrations, therefore it’s easy to shift your mood using vibrational tools. This is exactly what they are doing. They are improving people’s moods and helping with mental health which is perfect especially since so many people have seasonal depressional right now.
ABC 4
Helping the hungry one step at a time with the upcoming Utah Human Race
(Good Things Utah) It’s that time again to put down those forks and lace up our shoes for the annual Utah Human Race hosted by the Utah Food Bank. This time around, as always, the event will be held on Thanksgiving morning, which is November 24th. The race is...
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, Utah
A popular Chinese restaurant located in Bountiful, Utah, is the Mandarin Restaurant. It may be very busy and hard to get in because people really like this restaurant. The Mandarin Restaurant is located at 348 East 900 North in Bountiful. They are open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm. They are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm. They are closed on Sundays.
Gephardt Daily
Payson police seek owner of ‘weird dog’
PAYSON, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Payson Police officials have posted about found animals before, but their latest post may be their “Greatest Of All Time.”. The G.O.A.T. post is about a hoofed beast officers have unofficially named Billy. “Weird dog,” the Payson PD message says....
kjzz.com
'Buy Nothing' is a way to get what you need for free, help your neighbors
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — If you search on social media or on the app store, you will find "Buy Nothing" groups are everywhere, including communities here in Utah. Buy Nothing is a movement that involves no money and people get what they need for free. The Buy Nothing...
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, Utah
Chick-fil-A at City Creek Center(Image is author's) Chick-fil-A is one of the largest American fast food restaurant chains. They specialize in chicken as their name implies. Chicken sandwiches are a favorite, but there are other options on the menu.
wasatchmag.com
Holding Rocks – The Climbing Team at the University of Utah
If you know Utah, you know that rocks are important. They are quite literally, and figuratively, the foundation of this great state that we call home. While all nature lovers appreciate the stunning formations that rocks have formed to make up the famous landscape of Utah, no one quite knows rocks like climbers.
KSLTV
3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say
RIVERDALE, Utah — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake City
Moon Bakery in Salt Lake City(Image is author's) Touted as "The First Korean Bakery In Utah," Moon Bakery offers delicious baked goods, desserts, snacks, and shaved ice desserts.
ABC 4
Delicious Greek Baby Donuts
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) George Zoumberakis from Louks Greek Baby Donuts shares his crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside donuts that are to die for. These absolutely incredible sweets are made fresh every 20 minutes at Louks. Louks, short for Loukoumades, means Greek Baby Donuts! Unlike traditional donuts, Louks are topped with a glaze made out of confectionary sugar. Using real, high quality chocolate to drizzle over the glaze, Cottonwood Heights is the place to go to satisfy your sweet tooth.
ABC 4
Why Gen Z is embracing the smooth sounds of jazz
On Good Things Utah this morning – Brianne tells us all about the show in Salt Lake City last night that featured big names like Idina Menzel AND her ten year old daughter Stella who danced to celebrate Primary Children’s Hospital and all they do for children in our community.
ABC 4
Utah’s largest holiday gift show returning for more Christmas magic
(Good Things Utah) It’s that time again to refill our Christmas spirit and explore the jolly festivities with those we love most. Here in Utah, one of the most anticipated events of the holiday season is the Salt Lake Family Christmas Gift Show. Held this year from November 10th...
Never afraid to pursue the truth: ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz, 1954-2022
It is with tremendous sadness that ABC4 announces the death of our senior crime and justice reporter Antonio Marcos Ortiz, 68, at his home Saturday morning.
KSLTV
Neighbors concerned over man caught on video lurking around homes
SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park family says a man caught on a home security camera Saturday around 3:00 a.m. exposing himself is the same man that has terrorized their family twice this year. “As soon as I saw that footage on the ring, I knew it’s the...
ABC 4
Weber School Foundation hosts annual Christmas Tree Jubilee event
WEBER COUNTY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) The holidays are just about here. What better way to celebrate than at a Christmas tree jubilee? Emily Oyer and Josh Skidmore of the Weber County School Foundation shared information about the upcoming event that takes place during Thanksgiving weekend. The event will benefit the 34,000 students in the Weber County School District.
