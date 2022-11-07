Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Kenney, Wilmot win area Board of Regents seats
KEARNEY — Paul Kenney was out in the stiff wind Wednesday smiling as he picked up his campaign signs. He was reelected Tuesday to his second six-year term on the District 6 Board of Regents. He defeated Julie Hehnke of Grand Island. Unofficial results gave Kenney 34,532 votes to...
Imperial Republican
Loeffler beats Einspahr for mayor; two new council members elected
Both CCS, WP school boards reelect all their incumbents. By a 56-vote margin, Craig Loeffler defeated Duncan Einspahr in Tuesday’s General Election to be Imperial’s next mayor. Imperial will also have two new council members, possibly three, while Nebraskans elected a new Governor in Jim Pillen, a Columbus...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska voter turnout at 53%: high numbers in Clay County, low in Hall, Dawson counties
KEARNEY, NE — 53% of Nebraska's registered voters turned out to participate in yesterday's general election. That number falls well short of the Secretary of State's prediction of 58%, which was also the turnout in the 2018 election. It remains significantly higher than turnout rates in midterm elections in 2014 and 2010.
North Platte Telegraph
Official election results a week off; one Hershey race hangs in balance
With one possible exception in Hershey, Tuesday’s election winners across Lincoln County aren’t likely to change when the county’s last provisional ballots are counted. But unlike years past, County Clerk Becky Rossell said Wednesday, it’ll be at least a week before her election office can certify official results.
News Channel Nebraska
Proposition 1 passes in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Voters in North Platte have thrown their support behind millions of dollars worth of recreational upgrades. Election results in Lincoln County show that Proposition 1 passed by an almost 2-to-1 margin Tuesday. Its passage means a half-cent local option sales tax will be installed to help...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Public School Board races tight
The North Platte school board will have two new faces after Tuesday's election, with Emily Garrick ousting incumbent Mark Nicholson in Ward 3 and Cynthia O'Connor beating Marcy Hunter in Ward 1. Garrick received 1,869 votes to Nicholson's 1,027 in final unofficial results, winning 64.3% of the vote. She received...
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said.
North Platte Telegraph
Clean sweep for incumbents in North Platte City Council races
All four incumbent North Platte City Council members in this year’s general election won new four-year terms Tuesday night. Councilman Ty Lucas easily won re-election in Ward 2, while Councilman Ed Rieker bested two Ward 4 challengers in final unofficial returns. Rieker had 58.1% of the Ward 4 votes...
gothenburgleader.com
Unofficial Results Declare Rahjes Next Mayor
Ballots have been cast in the 2022 midterm election, and while it could be up to two weeks before final results are announced, Dawson County experienced a very high voter turnout at 41.5%. While all of the Dawson County races were decided in the primary in May, there were several contested local races of interest.
North Platte Telegraph
Heinis elected to NP Airport Authority board
Local businessman Corban Heinis defeated homebuilder Daren Wilkinson Tuesday to win a six-year term on the North Platte Airport Authority board. Heinis, who will succeed outgoing board member Greg Hanna, received 3,531 votes to 2,662 for Wilkinson in final unofficial returns. He claimed 56.8% of the vote to Wilkinson's 42.8%.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte's Erdman to fight for heavyweight title in Friday's MCF 23 event
Four professional bouts highlight the card for Friday’s MCF 23: Salute to Veterans II event, two of which involve North Platte-based fighters. Bradan Erdman (4-2) will battle Unadilla-based Nyle Bartling (6-0) for the Midwest Championship Fighting title at the D&N Event Center. That comes on the heels of the bout between Jayson Scott (3-0) and Luis Gurule of Englewood, Colorado, at 130 pounds.
knopnews2.com
Lincoln County to participate in Operation Green Light
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Courthouse will be bathed in Green Light until Nov. 13 as a part of Operation Green Light, a national program designed to connect veterans who have returned home to benefits they may not be receiving. The involvement of Lincoln County in the program...
klkntv.com
Two Lincoln men killed in plane crash near North Platte
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Lincoln men were killed in a plane crash near Maxwell on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The patrol identified the two men as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. Helmerichs had been piloting the plane, which crashed around 9:30 a.m. The victims’...
North Platte Telegraph
Two confirmed dead in plane crash near North Platte
The Nebraska State Patrol has identified two men killed in a plane crash about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday six miles east of North Platte. The two occupants are believed to be Adam Helmerichs, 41, and Zachary Clausen, 22, both of Lincoln, according to the patrol. Next of kin has been notified and both families have confirmed that the two were traveling together, the patrol said. Helmerichs was the pilot.
Patrol: 2 Lincoln men killed in plane crash near Maxwell
Update 11.10.22 12:30 p.m. The Nebraska State Patrol has preliminarily identified the victims of a plane crash that occurred Wednesday near Maxwell. The crash occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The two occupants are believed to be Adam Helmerichs, 41, of Lincoln, and Zachary Clausen, 22, of Lincoln. Next of kin has been notified and both families have confirmed that the two were traveling together. Helmerichs was the pilot.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Public Schools taking a day for mental health
North Platte Public Schools Director of Student Services Brandy Buscher is inviting NPHS juniors and seniors to participate in a mental and physical wellness day on Nov. 22 at North Platte High School. The “Day For Mental Health” event, sponsored by Great Plains Health, will begin with breakfast at 8:20...
knopnews2.com
North Platte woman crashes into tree, arrested for DUI
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Police arrested a 37-year old North Platte woman early Wednesday morning after she crashed into a tree, and was found to be under the influence. Authorities say the woman was driving south on N. Tabor Avenue past Memorial Park, attempted to turn left...
North Platte Telegraph
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
knopnews2.com
Why North Platte has shown up as a potential nuclear target on maps
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a topic many people don’t like to think about - nuclear escalation between countries. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, maps of places they considered targets have been leaked to the American public. A lot of the targets are larger metropolitan areas or strategic sites like military operations.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 11
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph.
