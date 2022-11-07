Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Michigan Dem Scholten wins US House race over Trump loyalist
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Democrat Hillary Scholten on Tuesday won a congressional seat being vacated by a Michigan Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump. Scholten defeated John Gibbs, who ousted first-term Rep. Peter Meijer in the August GOP primary. Gibbs had criticized Meijer for being one of 10 House Republicans to support impeachment of the former president after last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
Republican Sen. Young wins 2nd term in holding Indiana seat
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young won his Indiana seat for a second term on Tuesday after employing a front-runner strategy throughout his campaign of largely ignoring Democratic challenger Thomas McDermott. Young maintained huge fundraising and organization advantages over McDermott, mayor of the Lake Michigan city of...
Amid GOP gains, Dem Frost is 1st Gen Zer to win House seat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Amid Republican gains in the U.S. House races in Florida, Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Most Florida races for the U.S. House of Representatives went according to expectation Tuesday night, including Republican...
Georgia Senate race between Warnock, Walker advances to runoff
Once again, a U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff election, with control of the chamber – and possibly Congress – potentially on the line. The top two candidates in Tuesday’s race — Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Herschel Walker — will advance to a runoff election on Dec. 6 since neither candidate received 50% of the vote which is required under state law, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Wednesday.
Warnock, Walker pivot to overtime in Georgia Senate contest
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker pivoted to a decisive extra round of their Senate race Thursday with blistering attacks, while party leaders and donors around the country geared up for a four-week campaign blitz that could determine control of the chamber for the next two years.
'Democracy is who we are': Biden cheers election process, vows to work with GOP
As his party exceeded expectations in the 2022 midterms Wednesday, President Joe Biden cheered the elections as evidence of democracy working as it should, acknowledged challenges ahead and laid out a plan for working with potential Republican leaders in Congress. “The American people have spoken and proven, once again, that...
Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states' voters
Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama,...
'Who are we not capturing?': Experts blame polls again after Dems beat expectations
Political experts on Wednesday repeated a familiar refrain about voter polling: They didn’t get it quite right. Surveys of voters across the country indicated a wide victory for Republicans that didn’t materialize Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as the votes were counted. Instead, they notched more modest wins, flipping some key Democratic seats but without dominating most toss-up races, as some had predicted.
‘Another standard-bearer for 2024’: Experts say midterms dimmed Trump’s star
While a number of races remain to be called in the midterm elections, it’s obvious that the so-called Red Wave predicted by Republicans will likely not sweep both chambers of Congress – and some experts are pointing fingers at former President Donald Trump as reason for the purpling tide.
Dem resilience blunts GOP 'red wave' predictions: Takeaways from the 2022 midterms so far
Republicans went into Tuesday’s midterm election bullish about their chances about a “red wave” carrying them to huge majorities in the House and Senate, after spending months bashing Democrats about issues like inflation, crime and education. But the so-called red wave ultimately did not materialize, with Democratic...
2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections from The Associated Press. Live updates — all times Eastern — are produced by AP journalists around the country. It's a brand new day so we're starting fresh, but you can find...
Republican Herschel Walker advances to runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Herschel Walker advances to runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Democratic US Rep. Sean Casten retains Illinois seat
CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic Rep. Sean Casten defeated Republican Keith Pekau in the U.S. House race for Illinois’ 6th district, retaining the seat for a third term and helping Democrats striving to maintain control of Congress. The district is just west of Chicago. The scientist and businessman-turned politician...
Burgess Owens, GOP congressmen win reelection in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens won reelection to a second term on Tuesday, solidifying the Republican Party’s grip on Utah’s delegation to Washington as it vies for control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican Reps. Blake Moore, Chris Stewart and John Curtis...
VoteCast: Inflation top concern, but democracy a worry too
WASHINGTON (AP) — Just as Republicans had hoped, high inflation was the top consideration for voters in the midterm elections, AP VoteCast shows. But the survey reveals that a core issue for President Joe Biden, the survival of democracy, also weighed heavily on voters’ minds, as control of Congress -- and a choice between sharply contrasting visions of America — hung in the balance.
'A good day for America': Biden, Harris thank Dem staffers after election
Speaking to Democratic staffers, volunteers and election workers in the heart of Washington, D.C., on Thursday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris cheered their midterm election organizing efforts and the democratic process. “Tuesday was a good day for America,” Biden said. The balance of power in the...
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Republican Kean defeats Malinowski in New Jersey rematch
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Republican Tom Kean Jr. has defeated incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski to win a U.S. House seat representing the sprawling 7th District in New Jersey. The Associated Press called the race for Kean, the son of a popular former Republican governor of New Jersey, at...
Republican Michael Lawler wins election to U.S. House in New York's 17th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Michael Lawler wins election to U.S. House in New York's 17th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
