Once again, a U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff election, with control of the chamber – and possibly Congress – potentially on the line. The top two candidates in Tuesday’s race — Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Herschel Walker — will advance to a runoff election on Dec. 6 since neither candidate received 50% of the vote which is required under state law, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Wednesday.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO