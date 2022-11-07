ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oaklandside.org

OUSD school board race: Brouhard, Resnick, Bachelor pull ahead

Editor’s note: This story was updated with the latest results at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 10. See results for other Oakland races here. Three seats were up for election on the Oakland Unified School District board this year, in districts 2, 4, and 6. Each race featured three candidates, a field that included parents, former teachers, and activists.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

All 10 Oakland ballot measures appear on track to pass

There’s still lots of ballots to count in the Nov. 8 election and results could change, but so far all of Oakland’s local ballot measures appear on a path to pass. The measures were placed on the ballot by the City Council and school board and they address a range of issues, but the most consequential ones would raise millions in new revenue for the city and reform its government processes, including elections.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Loren Taylor maintains lead in Oakland mayor’s race

Loren Taylor maintained his leading position in the Oakland mayor’s race after the county registrar of voters posted the latest election results on Thursday at 5 p.m. So far, Taylor has received 16,380 first choice votes. Sheng Thao is in second place with 13,734 first choice votes, followed by Ignacio De La Fuente who has 5,886.
OAKLAND, CA
amadorvalleytoday.org

Pleasanton Unified School District’s Measure I bond failed

On Tuesday, not enough Pleasanton residents voted yes on Measure I, which increases funding for education facilities, including physical education spaces. Missing its mark by less than three percent, Measure I failed. “Generally, I think I am happy with what the gym is right now. I don’t really trust the...
PLEASANTON, CA
oaklandside.org

Berkeley restaurant merger shuts down wood-fired pizza program

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
The Richmond Standard

Kid-run nonprofit aims to level playing field for youth sports in Richmond

A nonprofit is stepping up to support a high school sports program in Richmond after its teenage co-founder read about the team’s equipment needs in the Richmond Standard. On Thursday, Nov. 3, a GoFundMe spokesperson reached out to the Standard to highlight a fundraiser on its platform that was launched by Cesar Tamayo, the coach of the men’s soccer team at Aspire California College Preparatory in Richmond (Cal Prep). Rishan Patel, CEO of Alley-Oop Kids, said he saw our story and was inspired to help.
RICHMOND, CA
oaklandside.org

Inside the East Bay’s flourishing mocktail scene

During a recent meal at Oakland’s festive Mexican restaurant, Bombera, as drink orders go out from our group for white wine or pisco sours, one guest asks for the “house fermented soda.” When I spy her glass of fermented pineapple bits and seltzer with a tamarind encrusted swizzle stick that gradually turns the libation a glowing rosy hue, I order the same and ask Lila, who happens to be my daughter, about her choice.
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

San Francisco’s Prop G passed by voters

According to unofficial election results, San Francisco’s Proposition G has overwhelmingly passed. About seventy-four percent of voters voted yes on prop G. That was about 25 percent more than needed. Leslie Hu, Secretary of the United Educators of San Francisco, the teachers union had this to say about Prop G funds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area election results, county by county

(KRON) — Track 2022 midterm election results for Bay Area counties, including the race for San Francisco District Attorney, Alameda County DA and Oakland mayor. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Look for results to start appearing after the polls in California close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results will be updated throughout the night and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
oaklandside.org

11 new East Bay bars to try (and 6 more to look forward to)

Even for those who don’t imbibe, much of the misery of the last nearly three years has stemmed, of course, from the absence of gatherings, and from missing out on the community, comfort and quirk that hits at familiar local haunts. The pandemic and its fallout have been brutal for bars especially, with so many East Bay watering holes now dearly departed, from fancy to divey, indoor lounges and even gartens — and don’t even talk to us about cozy pubs, sob.
EL CERRITO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 frontrunners emerge in Oakland mayoral race

OAKLAND, Calif. - After a long night of counting, as of Wednesday morning, there were two clear front-runners in the Oakland mayoral race: Loren Taylor and Sheng Thao. That's according to Round 9 in the ranked-choice voting system to determine who will replace termed-out Mayor Libby Schaaf. Taylor was leading...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy