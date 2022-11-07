Read full article on original website
oaklandside.org
OUSD school board race: Brouhard, Resnick, Bachelor pull ahead
Editor’s note: This story was updated with the latest results at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 10. See results for other Oakland races here. Three seats were up for election on the Oakland Unified School District board this year, in districts 2, 4, and 6. Each race featured three candidates, a field that included parents, former teachers, and activists.
oaklandside.org
All 10 Oakland ballot measures appear on track to pass
There’s still lots of ballots to count in the Nov. 8 election and results could change, but so far all of Oakland’s local ballot measures appear on a path to pass. The measures were placed on the ballot by the City Council and school board and they address a range of issues, but the most consequential ones would raise millions in new revenue for the city and reform its government processes, including elections.
Tam leads Kaplan in bid to fill District 3 seat on Alameda County Board of Supervisors
Former Alameda Vice Mayor Lena Tam was leading Tuesday night in the race to fill the Alameda County Board of Supervisors seat vacated by the late Wilma Chan, according to final unofficial results. In the two-candidate race, Tam had just over 55 percent of the vote compared to Oakland Vice...
oaklandside.org
Loren Taylor maintains lead in Oakland mayor’s race
Loren Taylor maintained his leading position in the Oakland mayor’s race after the county registrar of voters posted the latest election results on Thursday at 5 p.m. So far, Taylor has received 16,380 first choice votes. Sheng Thao is in second place with 13,734 first choice votes, followed by Ignacio De La Fuente who has 5,886.
amadorvalleytoday.org
Pleasanton Unified School District’s Measure I bond failed
On Tuesday, not enough Pleasanton residents voted yes on Measure I, which increases funding for education facilities, including physical education spaces. Missing its mark by less than three percent, Measure I failed. “Generally, I think I am happy with what the gym is right now. I don’t really trust the...
Councilmember Loren Taylor leads in race for Oakland Mayor
Oakland city councilmember Loren Taylor stopped short of claiming a victory in the 2022 mayoral election Tuesday night, but maintains a lead into Wednesday morning.
oaklandside.org
Berkeley restaurant merger shuts down wood-fired pizza program
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
berkeleyside.org
Wiley still leads, but Price makes gains for Alameda County District Attorney
Updated, Nov. 10, 5:15 p.m. Terry Wiley remains in the lead in the race for the Alameda County District Attorney but Pamela Price gained a percentage point after the latest results were released Thursday. Wiley, the county’s chief deputy district attorney, and Price a civil rights attorney, are seeking to...
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
A man found dead at People's Park in Berkeley on Friday afternoon was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner's office said.
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Loren Taylor Extends Lead In Oakland Mayor's Race
Elon Musk's first email to Twitter staff — that he signed with his name anyway! — made it official that they're expected back in the office 40+ hours per week, unless he personally signs off on an exception. "The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed," Musk wrote. [Bloomberg]
Kid-run nonprofit aims to level playing field for youth sports in Richmond
A nonprofit is stepping up to support a high school sports program in Richmond after its teenage co-founder read about the team’s equipment needs in the Richmond Standard. On Thursday, Nov. 3, a GoFundMe spokesperson reached out to the Standard to highlight a fundraiser on its platform that was launched by Cesar Tamayo, the coach of the men’s soccer team at Aspire California College Preparatory in Richmond (Cal Prep). Rishan Patel, CEO of Alley-Oop Kids, said he saw our story and was inspired to help.
Motts poised for return to Antioch council, pledging to focus on rebuilding city’s image
Joy Motts appears set to return to the Antioch City Council, beating in Tuesday’s election the person who took her seat in 2020, District 1 councilmember Tamisha Torres-Walker. With all precincts reporting according to the unofficial election results, Motts finished with 35.32 percent of the vote, just ahead of...
History could be made in these East Bay elections
If Loren Taylor wins his race for Oakland mayor, it would be a historic outcome for the offices of Oakland mayor, Oakland police chief and Alameda County district attorney. Here's why.
oaklandside.org
Inside the East Bay’s flourishing mocktail scene
During a recent meal at Oakland’s festive Mexican restaurant, Bombera, as drink orders go out from our group for white wine or pisco sours, one guest asks for the “house fermented soda.” When I spy her glass of fermented pineapple bits and seltzer with a tamarind encrusted swizzle stick that gradually turns the libation a glowing rosy hue, I order the same and ask Lila, who happens to be my daughter, about her choice.
kalw.org
San Francisco’s Prop G passed by voters
According to unofficial election results, San Francisco’s Proposition G has overwhelmingly passed. About seventy-four percent of voters voted yes on prop G. That was about 25 percent more than needed. Leslie Hu, Secretary of the United Educators of San Francisco, the teachers union had this to say about Prop G funds.
Bay Area election results, county by county
(KRON) — Track 2022 midterm election results for Bay Area counties, including the race for San Francisco District Attorney, Alameda County DA and Oakland mayor. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Look for results to start appearing after the polls in California close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results will be updated throughout the night and […]
oaklandside.org
4 thrilling takes on the mai tai, Oakland’s almost-official cocktail
Depending on the bar, a mai tai might be a sweetened blend of orange and pineapple juices with a float of rum, or it might be a tart, lightly sweetened blend of rum and lime juice. In both scenarios, the drink is presented as a tropical treat, whisking the drinker...
oaklandside.org
11 new East Bay bars to try (and 6 more to look forward to)
Even for those who don’t imbibe, much of the misery of the last nearly three years has stemmed, of course, from the absence of gatherings, and from missing out on the community, comfort and quirk that hits at familiar local haunts. The pandemic and its fallout have been brutal for bars especially, with so many East Bay watering holes now dearly departed, from fancy to divey, indoor lounges and even gartens — and don’t even talk to us about cozy pubs, sob.
KTVU FOX 2
2 frontrunners emerge in Oakland mayoral race
OAKLAND, Calif. - After a long night of counting, as of Wednesday morning, there were two clear front-runners in the Oakland mayoral race: Loren Taylor and Sheng Thao. That's according to Round 9 in the ranked-choice voting system to determine who will replace termed-out Mayor Libby Schaaf. Taylor was leading...
eastcountytoday.net
Use of Force Deemed Reasonable in Officer Involved Shooting of Juan Carlos Barraza
Martinez, Calif. – A report released by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office concludes that the use of force by peace officers in 2020 against Juan Carlos Ayon Barraza in Richmond was reasonable under the totality of the circumstances. As part of a Contra Costa County protocol that...
