Bethel, CT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Pie Shop's New Rye Location Praised For 'Amazing Selection'

A beloved Hudson Valley pie shop's second location in Westchester County has earned much praise from visitors. Noble Pies, which opened a location in Rye at 22 Purdy Ave. on Dec. 15, 2021, is known for making both savory and sweet pies from scratch using their own local ingredients, according to the pie shop's website.
RYE, NY
stamfordplus.com

Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular Seeking Volunteers – Clowns, Balloon Handlers, Route Marshals

STAMFORD, CT – Stamford Downtown is seeking enthusiastic individuals to volunteer as clowns, giant balloon handlers and route marshals for the upcoming Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular on Sunday, November 20. Clowns and Balloon Handlers must be 16 years or older, and route marshals must be over 21. Application deadline is November 7. For more information and to apply, visit Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular Website.
STAMFORD, CT
newcanaanite.com

There’s One Place Like Home: Chef Luis

Over the past decade, give or take a couple of rounds of musical chairs on the New Canaan dining scene, Chef Luis has created a restaurant that’s more than the sum of its parts. It’s a game-day go-to, a fixture on the local shortlist for lunches with friends and date nights, and a dog-friendly outdoor patio in warm weather. Just don’t call it Mexican. Owner & head chef Luis Lopez will always crank out a dependable list of greatest Tex-Mex hits, like perfectly-turned pork shoulder Al Pastor and skirt steak fajitas. His La Americana Burger is decidedly one of the town’s very best. But his reimagined menu, which debuted last week, draws inspiration from farther afield. Most importantly, the vibe remains as easygoing and welcoming as home itself.
NEW CANAAN, CT
WTNH

Yale Medicine surgeon says more people are falling off ladders

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As home improvement sales have gone up during the pandemic, so have the number of people falling off ladders, according to a Yale Medicine doctor. “We’ve definitely seen an increase in people falling from ladders and suffering not really ankle fractures, but they’re more complicated,” said Michael Leslie, an orthopedic […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

TV Report About Danbury Circus Hilariously Over-Analyzed

Marcy Jones of WFSB caught up with a Circus Ring Leader named Steve. She was doing a live report from Danbury, CT about the circus being in town. Marcy could not hold back her adoration for Steve’s eyebrows. Jones said: “You have better eyebrows than me, I’m so jealous.” Steve responded by saying: “Well, they make them of the show.”
DANBURY, CT
W42ST.nyc

Hell’s Kitchen Tenant Sued for Sub-Letting “Paradise” Penthouse for $1,500 a Night on Airbnb — While Owing $246k in Rent

Amid the red-hot Manhattan rental market, one West Sider has found himself in hot water. He stands accused of illegally subletting his $8,000-a-month Hell’s Kitchen penthouse for as much as $1,500 a night on Airbnb and VRBO while not paying his own rent. Jude Onicha, who currently rents the penthouse unit at the Mercedes House, […] The post Hell’s Kitchen Tenant Sued for Sub-Letting “Paradise” Penthouse for $1,500 a Night on Airbnb — While Owing $246k in Rent appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
27east.com

Body Found on Shelter Island Beach

The Shelter Island Town Police Department said that the body of a man, who had apparently drowned, had been found on the beach on the south side of the Mashomack... more. The family of Dario Cholula Rojas, the 31-year-old Queens man who disappeared on the night ... 28 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
SHELTER ISLAND, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Holiday Train Shows in Westchester

The magic of the holidays is right around the corner. One of our favorite ways to kick-off the season is by enjoying one of the many holiday train shows in Westchester. Tickets are on sale now for these experiences, which includes a chance to see the magic of these illuminated trains, along with dazzling lights and music.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Outbreak of Virus Lethal to Humans Detected in Hudson Valley

The department of health is warning residents that an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Influenza has been discovered in the Hudson Valley. Over 100 birds in the Hudson Valley have been infected with the H5N1 influenza strain and officials are concerned that the virus could make its way to local residents. The infection has forced health workers to kill the remaining birds in a flock that includes chickens, ducks, geese and guinea fowl. Officials believe the animals came in contact with wild waterfowl that wound up infecting the birds with the virus, more commonly known as the avian flu.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY

