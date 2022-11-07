Read full article on original website
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
Popular Pie Shop's New Rye Location Praised For 'Amazing Selection'
A beloved Hudson Valley pie shop's second location in Westchester County has earned much praise from visitors. Noble Pies, which opened a location in Rye at 22 Purdy Ave. on Dec. 15, 2021, is known for making both savory and sweet pies from scratch using their own local ingredients, according to the pie shop's website.
Dog left chained to door at Armonk animal shelter
An animal rescue center in Armonk is asking for the public's help to find whomever left a dog chained to their shelter this past weekend.
New York Firefighter Hit By Car Putting Out Fire In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley volunteer firefighter was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle while battling a blaze. On Thursday, the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded to a brush fire in Orange County. One firefighter was injured. Firefighters Battle Blaze In Orange County, New York. Firefighters responded to...
'Everybody is a little shocked.' Yorktown Heights restaurant owner stunned after vehicle crashes into store
Surveillance video shows an employee sitting in a chair when a Jeep comes crashing through the restaurant.
stamfordplus.com
Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular Seeking Volunteers – Clowns, Balloon Handlers, Route Marshals
STAMFORD, CT – Stamford Downtown is seeking enthusiastic individuals to volunteer as clowns, giant balloon handlers and route marshals for the upcoming Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular on Sunday, November 20. Clowns and Balloon Handlers must be 16 years or older, and route marshals must be over 21. Application deadline is November 7. For more information and to apply, visit Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular Website.
newcanaanite.com
There’s One Place Like Home: Chef Luis
Over the past decade, give or take a couple of rounds of musical chairs on the New Canaan dining scene, Chef Luis has created a restaurant that’s more than the sum of its parts. It’s a game-day go-to, a fixture on the local shortlist for lunches with friends and date nights, and a dog-friendly outdoor patio in warm weather. Just don’t call it Mexican. Owner & head chef Luis Lopez will always crank out a dependable list of greatest Tex-Mex hits, like perfectly-turned pork shoulder Al Pastor and skirt steak fajitas. His La Americana Burger is decidedly one of the town’s very best. But his reimagined menu, which debuted last week, draws inspiration from farther afield. Most importantly, the vibe remains as easygoing and welcoming as home itself.
Yale Medicine surgeon says more people are falling off ladders
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As home improvement sales have gone up during the pandemic, so have the number of people falling off ladders, according to a Yale Medicine doctor. “We’ve definitely seen an increase in people falling from ladders and suffering not really ankle fractures, but they’re more complicated,” said Michael Leslie, an orthopedic […]
TV Report About Danbury Circus Hilariously Over-Analyzed
Marcy Jones of WFSB caught up with a Circus Ring Leader named Steve. She was doing a live report from Danbury, CT about the circus being in town. Marcy could not hold back her adoration for Steve’s eyebrows. Jones said: “You have better eyebrows than me, I’m so jealous.” Steve responded by saying: “Well, they make them of the show.”
darientimes.com
Paul Newman’s new memoir reveals the movie star’s insecurities and struggles
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Paul Newman found fame to be a double-edged sword. He appreciated how it helped him get to do the kinds of movies he wanted and raise millions for charity. But he loathed being hounded for autographs and photos. Paul,...
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In Connecticut
Home decorated for the holidaysWonderlane/Unsplash. Are you ready for Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas? The popular, yearly binge is back. A new movie ''Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of a classic, "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective.
Hell’s Kitchen Tenant Sued for Sub-Letting “Paradise” Penthouse for $1,500 a Night on Airbnb — While Owing $246k in Rent
Amid the red-hot Manhattan rental market, one West Sider has found himself in hot water. He stands accused of illegally subletting his $8,000-a-month Hell’s Kitchen penthouse for as much as $1,500 a night on Airbnb and VRBO while not paying his own rent. Jude Onicha, who currently rents the penthouse unit at the Mercedes House, […] The post Hell’s Kitchen Tenant Sued for Sub-Letting “Paradise” Penthouse for $1,500 a Night on Airbnb — While Owing $246k in Rent appeared first on W42ST.
Lawsuit filed over fence that separates public beach from private beach in Connecticut
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a question over a fence that goes between a public beach and a private beach in Old Lyme. Sound View Beach is a public beach and on the other side of a fence is a private beach, the Miami Beach Association. Some say the fence that is up should […]
27east.com
Body Found on Shelter Island Beach
The Shelter Island Town Police Department said that the body of a man, who had apparently drowned, had been found on the beach on the south side of the Mashomack... more. The family of Dario Cholula Rojas, the 31-year-old Queens man who disappeared on the night ... 28 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
‘Well Renowned Destination’ Shocks Hudson Valley With Closing Plans
Many residents are shocked by the announcement and want to know why. One of the reasons why Newburgh is so unique is that there are TONS of different restaurants to try there. Every kind of cuisine is pretty much covered and each place has its own unique spin on it.
Shelton man pleads guilty to defrauding Amazon of $742K by lying about lost merchandise
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Shelton man created different accounts to sell items to Amazon, and then claim that they had been lost in the mail, to defraud Amazon of more than $742,000, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Oshane Stewart, 30, waived his right to be indicted and […]
westchesterfamily.com
Holiday Train Shows in Westchester
The magic of the holidays is right around the corner. One of our favorite ways to kick-off the season is by enjoying one of the many holiday train shows in Westchester. Tickets are on sale now for these experiences, which includes a chance to see the magic of these illuminated trains, along with dazzling lights and music.
Outbreak of Virus Lethal to Humans Detected in Hudson Valley
The department of health is warning residents that an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Influenza has been discovered in the Hudson Valley. Over 100 birds in the Hudson Valley have been infected with the H5N1 influenza strain and officials are concerned that the virus could make its way to local residents. The infection has forced health workers to kill the remaining birds in a flock that includes chickens, ducks, geese and guinea fowl. Officials believe the animals came in contact with wild waterfowl that wound up infecting the birds with the virus, more commonly known as the avian flu.
Tropical Storm Nicole impacts flights in and out of Connecticut
Avelo Airlines and Bradley International Airport are canceling certain flights ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to hit the coast of Florida as a hurricane on Thursday morning.
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
