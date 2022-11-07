Read full article on original website
Balance of Power: How the midterms will impact control of the House
For more updates on outstanding races across the country, click here. Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority after a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. In the House, Democrats kept seats in...
GOP congressman on McCarthy Speaker bid: ‘He absolutely should be concerned’
One of the most conservative members of the House on Thursday said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) should be concerned about his bid to become Speaker should the GOP take control of the chamber, emphasizing he should expect a challenge from the right wing of the party. Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.), who is a…
Live updates: Gubernatorial election results
There were 36 states holding gubernatorial elections Tuesday. Heading into the general election season, Republicans controlled 20 of the contested governor's seats to Democrats' 16. Many of the key battleground contests featured Democratic incumbents, elected during the 2018 "blue wave," trying to win a second term. Here's the latest on...
Graham: Walker will ‘inspire’ more conservatives of color Graham
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Georgia Senate GOP candidate Herschel Walker will inspire more Americans of color to become Republican if he wins his election against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D). Speaking to Fox’s Sean Hannity on Thursday, Graham said Democrats are targeting Walker in an effort to keep Georgians of color from voting Republican. …
