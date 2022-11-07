ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleeper Picks: Cadence Bank Houston Open

Charley Hoffman (+375 for a Top 20) … No matter where this tournament has been contested, he’s done well. Overall, he’s 12-for-12 with a T29 last year at Memorial Park. It wasn’t all that long ago when he checked all of the boxes on the stat sheet. That includes pop off the tee into his mid-40s. He’s also had something brewing the last two times out and arrives having scored par or better in 11 consecutive rounds. It’s spillover from a modest late surge of last season when he walked off with four straight paydays, including a T10 in Detroit. This bet is aggressive, but it’s a timely “before the reign” endorsement.
United travel credits giving HBCU golf programs wings

Mesha Levister(second from left) coaches the men's and women's golf teams at Prairie View A&M. (Mesha Levister) James Levister thought it would be a phase. Sure, he was an avid golfer. A 4 handicap at his best, in fact. But when he started his 3-year-old daughter, Mesha, playing golf, he figured she would eventually get tired of the game. He was wrong, though. His daughter loved playing with her dad on weekends – she finally beat him when she was 16 and never lost again – and she thrived on the challenge of the game.
Statistically Speaking: Cadence Bank Houston Open

The stats suggest that Aaron Wise is rounding into form heading into Memorial Park. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) The sample size might only be two previous editions but some obvious trends are appearing for those who want to play well at Memorial Park, host of this week’s Cadence Bank Houston Open.
