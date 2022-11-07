Charley Hoffman (+375 for a Top 20) … No matter where this tournament has been contested, he’s done well. Overall, he’s 12-for-12 with a T29 last year at Memorial Park. It wasn’t all that long ago when he checked all of the boxes on the stat sheet. That includes pop off the tee into his mid-40s. He’s also had something brewing the last two times out and arrives having scored par or better in 11 consecutive rounds. It’s spillover from a modest late surge of last season when he walked off with four straight paydays, including a T10 in Detroit. This bet is aggressive, but it’s a timely “before the reign” endorsement.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO