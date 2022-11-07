Read full article on original website
Windows 10 21H1 reaches end of service next month
All editions of Windows 10 21H1 are set to reach their end of service at the end of November 2022, Microsoft has confirmed. In an advisory, the company noted that its upcoming December 2022 security update, to be released on December 13, 2022, will be the last update available for Windows 10 21H1.
Microsoft Teams might have launched its most annoying feature yet
Making yourself heard on Microsoft Teams could be about to get a lot easier (and a lot louder) thanks to a new update. The video conferencing service has announced it is working on a new feature that will allow chat participants to mention everyone in a group all at once.
New Windows 11 update proves Microsoft is afraid of Apple
It’s no little secret that Apple has found great success after it ditched Intel and began making its own M1 and M2 chips to power its MacBooks and Macs, and Microsoft has clearly been looking on enviously, especially considering changes it’s making to Windows 11. As ZDnet reports...
You're now stuck with the new Gmail interface, like it or not
Google’s redesign of Gmail, which became available for testing earlier in 2022, will now become the default for users everywhere. The company has announced (opens in new tab) that the visual update to its email service “is becoming the standard experience” starting in November after several months of opening up opt-in.
Thousands of websites hijacked for posioned Google SEO campaign
Cybercriminals have launched a major malicious SEO campaign with the goal of promoting obscure, low-quality Q&A sites, new research has found. A report from cybersecurity researchers Sucuri states that a unique piece of WordPress malware sits at the center of this campaign. According to the report, the campaign was first...
Forget video calls, Zoom wants to take over your entire working day
Far from just taking over your weekly video catch-ups, Zoom is also aiming to become a one-stop shop for everything you need during the working day. The video conferencing giant has unveiled (opens in new tab) a host of new offerings, including a standalone email service, a calendar app, and more.
Intel finally unveils Xeon Max Sapphire Rapids, new data center GPU
Intel has finally unveiled its long-awaited Sapphire Rapids update to the Xeon CPU family, alongside the company’s new data center GPU. Both are now available in Max Series form, and will soon be installed in prominent supercomputers, such as the Argonne National Laboratory’s Aurora. “To ensure no [high...
Four easy ways to mod your mechanical keyboard
Keyboard modding refers to making modifications to the way a keyboard looks, feels, or sounds. People have various motivations for keyboard modding. While some pursue it as a pastime hobby, others consider it in order to upgrade a basic keyboard that they bought for cheap. Gamers are often very interested...
You can now get Google One VPN on your PC or Mac
After being mobile-only for months, will Google One VPN live up to expectations on desktop?. Google is finally bringing its VPN to desktop users with its latest improvement to the Google One VPN service. The move means that macOS and Windows users will only need an active premium Google One...
Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts
Twitter's relaunched premium service — which grants blue-check "verification" labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month — is unavailable after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts approved by Twitter
How to download Pokémon Go: play it on any smartphone
Those looking to download Pokémon Go, you've come to the right place. The revolutionary mobile game has been going for a while now, but there's still plenty of fun to be had for new players. Whether you're playing on the best iPhone or the best Android phone, you'll need to know how to download it first.
I am a Google Pixel owner and here are the Black Friday smartwatch deals I want
When I got my Google Pixel 7 from Google, I also got a Pixel Watch, and it’s one of the best smartwatches I’ve used. It’s stylish and slick, but unfortunately, it’s not the most reliable smartwatch. The battery could be better, and I don’t trust the step count. That’s why I’m looking at Black Friday smartwatch deals for a wearable to use with my newest Android phone.
Is the 'free' iPhone 14 Pro from Verizon on Black Friday really free?
The best Black Friday deals on phones, and often the best smartphone deal all year, will usually be an offer for a free phone when you sign a contract agreement with a mobile network like Verizon or T-Mobile. While you might save a few hundred on a phone from a major retailer, your mobile network provider has deals that can get you the best iPhones or the best Samsung phones for free. Of course, there’s a catch.
Working iPhone Flip is here to give us a glimpse of Apple's foldable future
Apple doesn’t seem in any hurry to make a foldable phone, with most leaks suggesting the iPhone Flip is still years away. But the world won’t wait, and one intrepid team has taken it upon themselves to create the first functional folding iPhone. Crafted by the China-based Aesthetics...
Samsung phones are being targeted by some seriosuly shady zero-days
Three Samsung smartphone (opens in new tab) models have been found carrying vulnerabilities that were allegedly abused by a commercial surveillance vendor to spy on people and probably steal their sensitive data. Researchers from Google's Project Zero security team said that the Samsung S10, A50, and A51 models were affected,...
Should I buy a Black Friday Samsung deal or wait for the Galaxy S23?
If we find a great Black Friday deal on an iPhone 14 or a Google Pixel 7, those are easy deals to recommend because the phones are so new. We know that you won’t be disappointed tomorrow that you didn’t buy a newer, better phone. The story is much different if you’re thinking about buying one of the best Samsung phones.
ManageEngine Password Manager Pro review
A powerful, versatile and fully-featured option for any enterprise that needs password management – but be aware that its lofty abilities also mean necessarily high pricing. The password manager market contains a huge variety of products, from basic individual products to enterprise-level utilities – and that’s where ManageEngine Password Manager Pro (opens in new tab) comes in.
AnyCubic Kobra Go 3D Printer Review review
The Kobra Go is the entry-level model in AnyCubic's range of 3D printers. Some features have been paired back, such as using a dial and LCD control system rather than a touch screen; print speed and accuracy are also slightly lower than the rest of the range; however, the Kobra Go is still capable of producing aesthetically superb prints. From the outset, the Kobra Go's solid form and print quality impress; the basic LCD interface may not be as user-friendly as the other Kobra machines, but it's still easy to navigate. Overall a great first printer for having fun and a solid choice for anyone looking for a starting place for their 3D print journey.
The ultimate all-in-one for streamers, singers, podcasters and audio pros
Whether you’re a podcaster or a producer, a Twitch streamer or a YouTuber, the RØDECaster Pro II will blow you away. It takes everything that’s amazing about the revolutionary RØDECaster Pro all-in-one studio and turns it up to eleven. The Swiss Army knife of audio. The...
New Amazon Photos ends the worst thing about photo cloud storage apps
Amazon has launched a redesigned Amazon Photos Android app that streamlines search and share functions - and makes it less awkward to use with one hand. The popular Google Photos alternative, which offers subscribers unlimited high-resolution photo cloud storage, now sports a more user-friendly interface and simplified icons for smarter navigation. And the new UI finally strips out one of the worst aspects of many cloud storage apps: endless scrolling back in time.
