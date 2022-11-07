The Kobra Go is the entry-level model in AnyCubic's range of 3D printers. Some features have been paired back, such as using a dial and LCD control system rather than a touch screen; print speed and accuracy are also slightly lower than the rest of the range; however, the Kobra Go is still capable of producing aesthetically superb prints. From the outset, the Kobra Go's solid form and print quality impress; the basic LCD interface may not be as user-friendly as the other Kobra machines, but it's still easy to navigate. Overall a great first printer for having fun and a solid choice for anyone looking for a starting place for their 3D print journey.

3 DAYS AGO