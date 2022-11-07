BALTIMORE (AP) — Malik Miller’s 27 points helped Morgan State defeat Penn State-Greater Allegheny 130-49 on Thursday night. Miller also contributed 11 rebounds, eight assists, and five steals for the Bears (1-1). Will Thomas added 25 points while shooting 10 of 15 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and they also had three steals. David McCullough went 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 18 points, while adding three steals.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO