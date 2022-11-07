ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A big new food hall replaces a big closed food hall in Williamsburg

The new Williamsburg Market food hall, which opened Thursday on North 3rd Street just off Berry, is new in the sense that it’s not simply the reopening of what was once called the North 3rd Street Market, which occupied this same space. (North Street Market was itself open for just two years before shuttering due to the pandemic.)
10 Brooklyn designers who had a good night at the 2022 CFDA Awards

Sure, Manhattan is historically New York City’s fashion epicenter … but there’s an argument to be made that the borough of Kings has a claim to the throne. At CFDA’s 2022 Fashion Awards and Vogue Fashion Fund on Monday night, Brooklyn designers were represented across the board.
