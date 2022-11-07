ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Pearland under strain from budget mistake; Willowbrook area sees revitalization

The city of Pearland is contending with a multimillion-dollar budget mistake. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) On the Nov. 11 episode of the "Houston Breakdown," Community Impact Reporter Daniel Weeks breaks down the budget error that has set Pearland’s general fund back by $10 million. Plus, reporter Emily Lincke discusses recent efforts to revitalize the Willowbrook area of northwest Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Several bars, bottle shop opening in Heights, including two new concepts on White Oak Drive

An Agricole Hospitality venture, EZ’s Liquor Lounge is a dive bar with a vintage feel. (Courtesy Agricole Hospitality) Those driving through the Heights may notice the growing bar scene in the area. Among the new concepts that either just opened or are coming soon are EZ’s Liquor Lounge, which opened on Oct. 24; Heights Social, coming in December; and Padre’s Wine, a bottle shop set to open in early 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar to hold grand opening celebration in Vintage Park

Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar will be holding a grand opening celebration Nov. 12 at 122 Vintage Park Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Pexels) Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar will be holding a grand opening celebration Nov. 12 at Vintage Park in Spring. The salon is owned by Rola Amigo and offers services such as haircuts, hair coloring and hair styling. Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar is located at 122 Vintage Park Blvd., Houston. 832-559-1987. www.instagram.com/uptownsalonandblowdrybar.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Battlehops Brewing announces 'game over' on Katy business

Battlehops Brewing announced it will close its business Nov. 20. (Courtesy Battlehops Brewing) After more than three years in business, Battlehops Brewing—the Katy brewery that combines beers, burgers and board games—announced it will close Nov. 20. Located at 6801 Hwy. Blvd., Katy, the brewhouse often hosted game nights...
KATY, TX
The Associated Press

Cinemark Showcases Updated Theatre Design with Opening of New Theatre in Missouri City, Marking the Exhibitor’s Fourteenth Theatre in the Greater Houston Area

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced the grand opening of its Cinemark Missouri City and XD theatre within Fort Bend Town Center in southwest Houston. The 14-screen theatre is the first to showcase a reimagined theatre design, and it brings the best in exhibition to Houston moviegoers, with immersive, first-class amenities including two XD auditoriums, all Luxury Lounger recliners and a new look and feel that enhances the customer experience from the minute they walk into the theatre, all the way to the end credits. Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005664/en/ Cinemark announces the grand opening of its Missouri City and XD theatre in the Greater Houston area. (Photo: Business Wire)
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cocktail, hookah lounge En Vain now open on FM 1960 in Spring

On Oct. 28, En Vain opened at 6944 FM 1960 W., Houston. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Restaurant, bar and hookah lounge En Vain opened Oct. 28 at 6944 FM 1960 W., Houston. Owned by Dexter Harris and Jaydon Mickens, the location boasts a menu of flavored tobacco and nontobacco hookah, seafood entrees, wings, burgers, and cocktails. En Vain’s building was previously occupied by the Stacked Pickle, a burger restaurant that closed in 2021. Harris and Mickens purchased the building in mid-August. 832-810-9810. www.facebook.com/envainhtx.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are three events to attend in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 12-13

Here are three things do in Conroe and Montgomery Nov. 12-13. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Henry’s Home, Horse & Human Sanctuary is hosting a Veterans day event where families can watch the Texans game and eat burgers. The event will also include a tailgate, photos with Santa, and kid-friendly games and activities. All proceeds benefit the sanctuary, veterans and first responders. 12-4 p.m. $25 (per person). www.facebook.com/henryshomehorseandhumansanctuary/
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Talyard Brewing Co. breaks ground in Imperial

Talyard Brewing Co. has broken ground on a new production and tap room facility planned for an opening in Imperial. (Courtesy Talyard Brewing Co.) Talyard Brewing Co. has broken ground on a 15,000-square-foot production and taproom facility in Sugar Land’s Imperial neighborhood. The brewery broke ground Nov. 7 on...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands opened in October on Oak Ridge Drive

Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands opened in October. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands, a new preschool at 26315 Oak Ridge Drive, Spring, opened Oct. 21, according to owner Tashia Beaty. She said the preschool will focus on early literacy skills to prepare students before they begin kindergarten. 281-651-4910. www.primaryliteracyacademy.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery Farmers Market relocates to new grounds along Hwy. 105

The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated to the KOA Campground on Hwy. 105. (Courtesy Joshua Reed) The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated from the parking lot of Ransom’s Steakhouse to the Kampgrounds of America at 19785 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, with a grand opening event at the new location Nov. 5. Having celebrated its first year in October, the Montgomery Farmers Market is held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each Saturday with vendors focused on organic products. Market owner Joshua Reed said in an email the new location allows the market better visibility along Hwy. 105, more signage and better parking availability. The new space also affords the market more space for vendors, including organic on-site food vendors, such as food trucks and chefs using all-organic ingredients. 936-255-2996. www.montgomeryfarmersmarket.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy