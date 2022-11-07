Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Related
Pearland under strain from budget mistake; Willowbrook area sees revitalization
The city of Pearland is contending with a multimillion-dollar budget mistake. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) On the Nov. 11 episode of the "Houston Breakdown," Community Impact Reporter Daniel Weeks breaks down the budget error that has set Pearland’s general fund back by $10 million. Plus, reporter Emily Lincke discusses recent efforts to revitalize the Willowbrook area of northwest Houston.
Conroe eyes pilot program for buses through downtown Conroe
A new pilot program would offer shuttling in downtown Conroe. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) A new shuttle program was presented during a Nov. 10 workshop by Mobility Planner De’Andre Guin. The program would offer free shuttle services within downtown Conroe. According to the agenda item, the purpose of this service...
Several bars, bottle shop opening in Heights, including two new concepts on White Oak Drive
An Agricole Hospitality venture, EZ’s Liquor Lounge is a dive bar with a vintage feel. (Courtesy Agricole Hospitality) Those driving through the Heights may notice the growing bar scene in the area. Among the new concepts that either just opened or are coming soon are EZ’s Liquor Lounge, which opened on Oct. 24; Heights Social, coming in December; and Padre’s Wine, a bottle shop set to open in early 2023.
Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar to hold grand opening celebration in Vintage Park
Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar will be holding a grand opening celebration Nov. 12 at 122 Vintage Park Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Pexels) Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar will be holding a grand opening celebration Nov. 12 at Vintage Park in Spring. The salon is owned by Rola Amigo and offers services such as haircuts, hair coloring and hair styling. Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar is located at 122 Vintage Park Blvd., Houston. 832-559-1987. www.instagram.com/uptownsalonandblowdrybar.
Battlehops Brewing announces 'game over' on Katy business
Battlehops Brewing announced it will close its business Nov. 20. (Courtesy Battlehops Brewing) After more than three years in business, Battlehops Brewing—the Katy brewery that combines beers, burgers and board games—announced it will close Nov. 20. Located at 6801 Hwy. Blvd., Katy, the brewhouse often hosted game nights...
Cinemark Showcases Updated Theatre Design with Opening of New Theatre in Missouri City, Marking the Exhibitor’s Fourteenth Theatre in the Greater Houston Area
PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced the grand opening of its Cinemark Missouri City and XD theatre within Fort Bend Town Center in southwest Houston. The 14-screen theatre is the first to showcase a reimagined theatre design, and it brings the best in exhibition to Houston moviegoers, with immersive, first-class amenities including two XD auditoriums, all Luxury Lounger recliners and a new look and feel that enhances the customer experience from the minute they walk into the theatre, all the way to the end credits. Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005664/en/ Cinemark announces the grand opening of its Missouri City and XD theatre in the Greater Houston area. (Photo: Business Wire)
Katy ‘old-school’ meat staple Brett’s BBQ Shop expands concept
Brisket Banh Mi (Courtesy Jacqueline Herrera/Brett's Barbecue Shop) Brett’s BBQ Shop, a Katy original, has expanded its concept to what its owners call “the future of barbecue”—a restaurant and bar serving barbecue-based meals. Owner and chef Brett Jackson started his barbecue journey attending Auguste Escoffier School...
Report: Houston housing market continues to get more expensive
HOUSTON — It’s a double whammy for anyone hoping to buy a home. Not only are interest rates continuing to rise, but a new report finds affordable housing is getting even harder to find. To afford a home in greater Houston, you now need a minimum annual household...
City approves design services for Pearland Parkway intersection improvement project
Construction on Broadway Street is seen in 2021. The Pearland Parkway and Broadway Street intersection project is expected to start construction in late 2023 and include the addition of three new lanes. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) The city of Pearland authorized a contract Nov. 7 with InfraTech Engineers & Innovators LLC...
Lone Star Flight Museum displays NASA Crew Compartment Trainer
NASA’s Crew Compartment Trainer-2 is now on display at the Lone Star Flight Museum. (Courtesy Lone Star Flight Museum) NASA’s Crew Compartment Trainer-2 is now part of the Lone Star Flight Museum’s display. On Nov. 4, crews transported the trainer, which has trained astronauts for more than...
Deer Mistakes Sculpture For The Real Thing In The Woodlands, Texas
If you live in or around the Woodlands area, you might recognize these large signs that proudly display the name of the neighborhood. In front of them, there are a few bronze deer sculptures. According to the Houston Chronicle back in 2012 these deer statues were stolen from their corner...
B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar opens in Sugar Land Town Square
B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar has opened its new location in Sugar Land Town Square. (Courtesy Kirsten Gilliam, Berg Hospitality Group) Berg Hospitality Group has announced that its newest concept, B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar, is now open in Sugar Land Town Square. Located at 16250 City Walk in Sugar...
Cocktail, hookah lounge En Vain now open on FM 1960 in Spring
On Oct. 28, En Vain opened at 6944 FM 1960 W., Houston. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Restaurant, bar and hookah lounge En Vain opened Oct. 28 at 6944 FM 1960 W., Houston. Owned by Dexter Harris and Jaydon Mickens, the location boasts a menu of flavored tobacco and nontobacco hookah, seafood entrees, wings, burgers, and cocktails. En Vain’s building was previously occupied by the Stacked Pickle, a burger restaurant that closed in 2021. Harris and Mickens purchased the building in mid-August. 832-810-9810. www.facebook.com/envainhtx.
Here are three events to attend in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 12-13
Here are three things do in Conroe and Montgomery Nov. 12-13. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Henry’s Home, Horse & Human Sanctuary is hosting a Veterans day event where families can watch the Texans game and eat burgers. The event will also include a tailgate, photos with Santa, and kid-friendly games and activities. All proceeds benefit the sanctuary, veterans and first responders. 12-4 p.m. $25 (per person). www.facebook.com/henryshomehorseandhumansanctuary/
Talyard Brewing Co. breaks ground in Imperial
Talyard Brewing Co. has broken ground on a new production and tap room facility planned for an opening in Imperial. (Courtesy Talyard Brewing Co.) Talyard Brewing Co. has broken ground on a 15,000-square-foot production and taproom facility in Sugar Land’s Imperial neighborhood. The brewery broke ground Nov. 7 on...
Houston approves 2 nominations for Texas enterprise zones
In a Nov. 9 Houston City Council meeting, two plans were passed for nomination as the first and second Texas Enterprise Zone projects from the city for fiscal year 2022-23. (Courtesy Visit Houston) New jobs are coming to the Houston area as a part of investment in local communities. In...
Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands opened in October on Oak Ridge Drive
Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands opened in October. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands, a new preschool at 26315 Oak Ridge Drive, Spring, opened Oct. 21, according to owner Tashia Beaty. She said the preschool will focus on early literacy skills to prepare students before they begin kindergarten. 281-651-4910. www.primaryliteracyacademy.com.
Employment levels recover in Houston; job openings persist
As times have changed, local businesses have adapted to ensure they kept staffing levels steady enough to keep their doors open. The Houston region has added about 440,300 jobs to make up for the 359,400 lost in March and April 2020, but each industry has recovered at a different rate, according to the Greater Houston Partnership.
Montgomery Farmers Market relocates to new grounds along Hwy. 105
The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated to the KOA Campground on Hwy. 105. (Courtesy Joshua Reed) The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated from the parking lot of Ransom’s Steakhouse to the Kampgrounds of America at 19785 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, with a grand opening event at the new location Nov. 5. Having celebrated its first year in October, the Montgomery Farmers Market is held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each Saturday with vendors focused on organic products. Market owner Joshua Reed said in an email the new location allows the market better visibility along Hwy. 105, more signage and better parking availability. The new space also affords the market more space for vendors, including organic on-site food vendors, such as food trucks and chefs using all-organic ingredients. 936-255-2996. www.montgomeryfarmersmarket.com.
Daddy's Chicken Shack plans for Cinco Ranch location in Katy in 2023
Daddy's Chicken Shack plans to open a Cinco Ranch location in 2023. (Courtesy Daddy's Chicken Shack) Daddy’s Chicken Shack, an eatery that just opened its first store in Houston on Oct. 13, announced 10 more Houston-area locations at the beginning of November. One of those restaurants will be located in the Cinco Ranch neighborhood of Katy.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0