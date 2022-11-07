ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

A Canadian Server Slammed 'Entitled Parents' For Demanding Free Food But Not Everyone Agrees

A Canadian server has slammed a family online for demanding free food and smashing plates, but not everyone agrees that the customers were totally in the wrong. In a post in the Reddit community r/entitledparents, a user, whose account has since been deleted, shared a story about "possibly the worst customer" they said they've ever had to deal with.
Narcity

A 600-Year-Old Coin Was Found In Canada & No One Knows How It Got Here (PHOTOS)

A gold coin was recently found on Newfoundland's coast and it may just be the oldest English coin found in Canada. A recent archeological find this summer has uncovered a coin that's estimated to be around 600 years old. That's so old that it actually predates British and French contact in this area.
Narcity

Toronto's Dealing With A Dead Raccoon Problem & It's Linked To A 'Distemper Outbreak'

Toronto has a dead raccoon problem, and the city is "taking additional steps" to address the issue. On Thursday, the city of Toronto said in a press release that they are "taking immediate action to address the number of service requests related to raccoon distemper and wildlife cadaver pick-up across Toronto."
Narcity

Time Out Market Is Coming To Vancouver & There's Only One Other In Canada

Time Out Market, which is a massive food market that showcases local cuisine, will officially be making its way over to the West Coast of Canada to open its second Canadian location, within the next two years. Right now there is only one Time Out Market in Canada, which is...
Narcity

Toronto Is One Of The Top 25 Best Cities In The World & It Beat Lisbon By A Lot

Toronto was ranked one of the best cities in the world in a new report, and four other Canadian cities also made the list. There are 195 countries in the world with over four million cities. Amazingly, Toronto ranked in the top 25 of the World's Best Cities Report by Resonance Consultancy, a marketing consultant specializing in areas like tourism and real estate.
Narcity

Morning Brief: Rare Coins Worth Thousands, The Best Affordable Eats In Niagara & More

TGIF — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: November 11 marks Remembrance Day in Canada (also known as Armistice Day or Veterans Day depending on the country), an opportunity to reflect upon the sacrifices of the men and women who fell in military service to the country. If you're able, I encourage you to attend a community ceremony near you or at least observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. local time — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Narcity

Here's What Is Open & Closed In Alberta For Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day is coming up and in Alberta on Friday, November 11, and since it is a statutory holiday, many Albertans will get the day off work. However, if you're looking to head to the grocery store or the mall, some places will be operating shorter hours, with a lot of places opening after 11 a.m. due to the traditional two minutes of silence.
Narcity

Canada's Winter Weather Records Include The Biggest Single-Day Snowfall & -91 C Wind Chill

Canada is known for extreme winter weather like blizzards, frigid temperatures and ice storms, and the country's weather records are pretty intense!. Environment Canada has a list of the top weather events of the 20th century in Canada which includes snowstorms of the century, -91 C wind chill, multi-day blizzards and the biggest single-day snowfall in Canadian history.
COLORADO STATE
Narcity

Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Plans To Help A Friend In Need With His Winnings

A Lotto Max winner in Alberta couldn't believe it when he found out that he'd won and he has some very wholesome plans for the money. Jonathan Lloyd from Calgary bought his ticket from Petro Canada Strathcona at 1010 Strathcona Drive S.W. the day before the October 14 draw. A...

Comments / 0

Community Policy