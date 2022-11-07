Read full article on original website
TikToker Goes Viral For Roasting Canadian Accents & 2 Provinces Got Slammed So Hard
A comedian is going viral on TikTok after posting clips of their stand-up shows online and roasting Canadian accents. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. One of the comedy skits posted by BryanOJokes has over 1 million views. In the video, he talks...
Lotto Max Winner In BC Told His Wife About The Big Win & She Thought He Was Joking At First
A Lotto Max winner in B.C. was thrilled to share the big news of his win with his wife but she had quite a hard time believing him. Kanwar Kapoor, from Surrey, bought his lucky ticket from a Canco on Lougheed Highway in Deroche ahead of the October 18 Lotto Max draw.
A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Deleted The Million-Dollar Email Because He Thought It Was Fake
As it turns out, not every email telling people they're the next "Lotto Max winner in Ontario" is just sketchy spam. According to OLG, Richmond Hill resident Bin Bin Liu became $1 million richer after winning a Maxmillions prize in the September 9, 2022, Lotto Max draw. The 40-year-old father,...
Michael Bublé Shared His Favourite Spots In Vancouver & Where To Get The 'Best Caesar Ever'
The iconic Canadian singer, Michael Bublé, was born in Vancouver, so it's no surprise he would have a few go-to spots and know all the best things to do in the city. Apple Maps just released a collaboration with the singer called "Hyperlocal Michael Bublé's Vancouver Spots" and in it, he shares all his favourite places to hit up.
A Canadian Server Slammed 'Entitled Parents' For Demanding Free Food But Not Everyone Agrees
A Canadian server has slammed a family online for demanding free food and smashing plates, but not everyone agrees that the customers were totally in the wrong. In a post in the Reddit community r/entitledparents, a user, whose account has since been deleted, shared a story about "possibly the worst customer" they said they've ever had to deal with.
BC Lotto Max Winner Was 'Shaking & Crying' When He Found Out But Had To Act Normal At Work
A Lotto Max winner in B.C. had to overcome a whole range of emotions when he found out he won big right before heading to work. Jayson Madarang from Surrey, B.C., bought his lucky ticket from a Petro Canada on Victoria Drive in Vancouver for the October 18 Lotto Max draw.
A 600-Year-Old Coin Was Found In Canada & No One Knows How It Got Here (PHOTOS)
A gold coin was recently found on Newfoundland's coast and it may just be the oldest English coin found in Canada. A recent archeological find this summer has uncovered a coin that's estimated to be around 600 years old. That's so old that it actually predates British and French contact in this area.
Saskatchewan Lotto Max Winner's $130K Ticket Ended Up In A Ditch On The Side Of The Road
If you play the lottery, one thing you'll definitely want to avoid is losing your ticket before you've had a chance to check it. That was nearly the case for a Lotto Max winner in Saskatchewan whose winning ticket ended up in a ditch on the side of a road.
Toronto's Dealing With A Dead Raccoon Problem & It's Linked To A 'Distemper Outbreak'
Toronto has a dead raccoon problem, and the city is "taking additional steps" to address the issue. On Thursday, the city of Toronto said in a press release that they are "taking immediate action to address the number of service requests related to raccoon distemper and wildlife cadaver pick-up across Toronto."
Canadians Have Revealed Their Favourite Coffee Brand & It's Bad News For Tim Hortons
You might think being Canadian comes with being an avid Tim Hortons coffee drinker, but it turns out that most Canucks don't even think of the company as their favourite brand for a cup of joe. Gambling website Time2play surveyed 1,000 Canadians to determine which coffee brand is favoured in...
Time Out Market Is Coming To Vancouver & There's Only One Other In Canada
Time Out Market, which is a massive food market that showcases local cuisine, will officially be making its way over to the West Coast of Canada to open its second Canadian location, within the next two years. Right now there is only one Time Out Market in Canada, which is...
Toronto Residents Facing 'Massive Tax Increases' & Service Cuts Without More Government Help
At a time when the cost of living in Canada is on the rise and life in the city of Toronto isn't getting any cheaper, the idea that things might be about to get even worse is the last thing we want to hear. But, Mayor John Tory acknowledged that...
Toronto Is One Of The Top 25 Best Cities In The World & It Beat Lisbon By A Lot
Toronto was ranked one of the best cities in the world in a new report, and four other Canadian cities also made the list. There are 195 countries in the world with over four million cities. Amazingly, Toronto ranked in the top 25 of the World's Best Cities Report by Resonance Consultancy, a marketing consultant specializing in areas like tourism and real estate.
Should Ontario Bring Mask Mandates Back? We Asked Toronto Residents & It's A Big Debate
There is growing speculation that mask mandates in Ontario might be up for formal discussion again as schools, hospitals and public health experts express concern over the risk of respiratory illnesses heading into winter. As this debate resurfaces, we took to the streets of Toronto to ask residents how they...
Morning Brief: Rare Coins Worth Thousands, The Best Affordable Eats In Niagara & More
TGIF — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: November 11 marks Remembrance Day in Canada (also known as Armistice Day or Veterans Day depending on the country), an opportunity to reflect upon the sacrifices of the men and women who fell in military service to the country. If you're able, I encourage you to attend a community ceremony near you or at least observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. local time — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Here's What Is Open & Closed In Alberta For Remembrance Day
Remembrance Day is coming up and in Alberta on Friday, November 11, and since it is a statutory holiday, many Albertans will get the day off work. However, if you're looking to head to the grocery store or the mall, some places will be operating shorter hours, with a lot of places opening after 11 a.m. due to the traditional two minutes of silence.
Canada's Winter Weather Records Include The Biggest Single-Day Snowfall & -91 C Wind Chill
Canada is known for extreme winter weather like blizzards, frigid temperatures and ice storms, and the country's weather records are pretty intense!. Environment Canada has a list of the top weather events of the 20th century in Canada which includes snowstorms of the century, -91 C wind chill, multi-day blizzards and the biggest single-day snowfall in Canadian history.
Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Plans To Help A Friend In Need With His Winnings
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta couldn't believe it when he found out that he'd won and he has some very wholesome plans for the money. Jonathan Lloyd from Calgary bought his ticket from Petro Canada Strathcona at 1010 Strathcona Drive S.W. the day before the October 14 draw. A...
6 Toronto Tourist Traps That Are Just A Poor Man's Version Of New York
Toronto is often referred to as the New York of Canada, and it's no coincidence. This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. New York is basically Toronto's older, rich aunt...
