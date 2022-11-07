Read full article on original website
Hurricane Nicole and Hurricane Ian OIR Emergency Order
To All Insurers, HMOS, Premium Finance Companies, Surplus Lines and. other entities regulated by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. Following Governor DeSantis’ Emergency Order 22-256, and pursuant to sections 252.63(1) and 627.4133(2)(d)1., Florida Statutes, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation issued Emergency Order 302804-22 for Hurricane Nicole and Hurricane Ian.
Florida Ranks #1 in the Nation for Attracting and Developing Skilled Workforce
Florida’s focus on training workers with the technical skills and credentials is paying off as the Sunshine State has been named number one in the U.S. for attracting and developing a skilled workforce. Governor Ron DeSantis announced this ranking as a part of Lightcast’s 2022 Talent Attraction Scorecard, which confirms that our state’s strong policies, open economy, and focus on education have solidified Florida as the nation’s best state to learn, work and live.
Florida’s Military Spouses Receive Expedited Processing & Licensure Within Seven Days
Families helps get military spouses in careers faster. The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) is expediting professional license applications submitted by spouses of active duty military members. During the 2022 Regular Session, the Florida Legislature passed SB 562, which set a new, seven-day standard for ensuring the issuance...
Florida National Guard Response to Tropical Storm Nicole
Following Governor DeSantis’ authorization, the Florida National Guard has activated approximately 570 Guardsmen in support of Tropical Storm Nicole response efforts. These forces are actively pre-staging throughout the state but will remain flexible to re-position where needed to ensure a quick response. Our forces are prepared to conduct a variety of missions to include bridge entry control points, traffic control points, search and rescue, security, and installation of Tiger Dam systems.
FMEA on Tropical Storm Nicole Preparations
Amy Zubaly, Executive Director, Florida Municipal Electric Association. “As Florida prepares for a yet another hurricane to make landfall on our coast, the Florida Municipal Electric Association has been closely monitoring what is expected to become Hurricane Nicole. While Florida public power utilities have been preparing year-round for storm season...
2022 Florida Recycles Week is November 14-18
The Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation to kick off a week. of events with remarks from DEP Deputy Secretary John Truitt. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a proclamation declaring November 14-18 as Florida Recycles Week. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation (FRPF) are coordinating a week of free educational events to encourage all Floridians to recycle.
Criminal justice leaders graduate from Chief Executive Seminar
The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announces the graduation of 19 chief executives from the Chief Executive Seminar today. The graduates, who represent criminal justice agencies from around the state, serve in leadership roles within their agencies. Participants met for one week a month for three months, taking classes on...
SunRail Service Suspension Beginning Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Florida Department of Transportation is suspending SunRail service beginning Wednesday, November 9, 2022. This Wednesday, crews will begin working to prepare the corridor to render it safe prior to the impending storm. Storm preparations include:. Securing railroad gates at 126 railroad crossings on the...
