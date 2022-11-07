Florida’s focus on training workers with the technical skills and credentials is paying off as the Sunshine State has been named number one in the U.S. for attracting and developing a skilled workforce. Governor Ron DeSantis announced this ranking as a part of Lightcast’s 2022 Talent Attraction Scorecard, which confirms that our state’s strong policies, open economy, and focus on education have solidified Florida as the nation’s best state to learn, work and live.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO