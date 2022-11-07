Read full article on original website
1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit
One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
KXII.com
Hidden camera found inside Carter County Jail
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An investigation is underway at the Carter County Detention Center after a surveillance camera was found in a light fixture in an attorney client room. In photos of the hidden camera you can see a screw hole and wires in the in fixture. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant says his office conducted an investigation after the camera was found and says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is also looking into the incident. News 12 spoke to Ardmore attorney Jason May who saw the camera with his own eyes.
KTEN.com
Surveillance video shows Denison safe burglary
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A burglar broke into a Denison restaurant on Monday night and made off with a safe. Police said the intruder smashed through a glass door at the Chicken Express on FM 120 at around 10:30 p.m. The man removed a safe said to contain more...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Nov 10)
Paris Police located Tara Dawn George, 25, in the 1200-block of W. Cherry, knowing she had an outstanding felony warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department. It was for unauthorized absence from a community correction facility, so they arrested her, and she is in Lamar County Jail. Byron...
dallasexpress.com
Suspect Arrested in Road Rage Shooting
An arrest has been made following the road-rage killing of 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago in the early morning hours of October 29. Shardrel Damon Webb, a 25-year-old Dallas man, is facing a murder charge after Carrollton police say he allegedly fatally shot Iturriago. Officers responded to 3535 County Square Drive shortly...
Bail set at $500K for driver accused in wrong-way crash that killed a Dallas police officer
Bail has now been set for Mayra Rebollar, the woman accused of causing the wrong-way crash that killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arrellano on October 11th.
Two dead after shooting at Dallas County ME's office, Jenkins says
Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says.
KTEN.com
Burglary at Chicken Express in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Monday night a thief targeted the Chicken Express in Denison off FM 120. The intruder broke into the glass doors and stole a safe holding more than four thousand dollars. The owner states he was driving a stolen white pick-up truck out of Mckinney, Texas when...
Top 10 most wanted woman in Collin County arrested, officials say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A Texas woman who was on the Collin County Sheriff's Office "Top 10 Most Wanted" list has been arrested, officials said Tuesday. The Collin County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said Susan O'Connor was pulled over by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for speeding on Oct. 28.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Murder-Suicide Victims Inside Dallas County Medical Examiner's Building Identified
The Dallas County Sheriff's Department has identified the two murder-suicide victims from a Tuesday shooting at Dallas County Medical Examiner's Building as 46-year-old Beth Frost and 51-year-old James Frost, authorities say. Dallas police, sheriff's deputies and county marshals were called at 4:45 p.m. to reports of shots fired inside the...
sachsenews.com
One of Collin County’s most wanted apprehended
The Collin County Sheriff’s Office announced that one of its Top 10 most wanted was extradited to the county, according to a Nov. 8 news release. Susan O’Connor, 54, was charged with interference with child custody in 2009. That same year, she fled the state with her then 3-year-old son and remained at-large until this year.
KTEN.com
Marshall County convenience store closes doors
KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) -- A Marshall county convenience store is closing its doors. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission (ABLE) took on the case involving citations at Willis One Stop in Kingston. KTEN reached out to ABLE's offices, and is awaiting response with...
KXII.com
Ardmore man arrested for animal cruelty
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested on Tuesday, accused of neglecting his dog. Court documents state Paris Chatman cruelly neglected his black and white pit bull. The documents describe Chatman’s dog as malnourished and “heavily infested with fleas and ticks.”. Chatman could face up to...
KXII.com
3 adults, 3 children injured after crash in Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Five people were taken to the hospital, and one person was flown after a crash in Grayson County. The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened on FM-121 near Bethel Cannon Rd. at approximately 2:14 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers said a truck driven by...
OHP investigating deadly crash in Bryan County
Authorities say two people have died following a crash in Bryan County.
Video: Plano home burglar leaves immediately after realizing he's being recorded
A man is now jailed in Collin County after starring in a widely viewed video tweeted by Plano police. Plano PD circulated a home security video showing a man breaking into a home
KTEN.com
Filling up with food and fuel at new Denison convenience store
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — QuikTrip opened its first convenience store in Denison on Thursday. "We're very excited," said customer Theodis Kincy. "We're very excited that it's finally open, that it's finally open, and we just love it!" The new fuel and food center is 4,800 square feet and features...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Councilmember Recall, Marijuana Enforcement Considered in Denton Tuesday
Voters in the city of Denton are considering two propositions on the ballot for Election Day. The special elections ask residents first to consider whether to recall City Councilwoman Alison Maguire and then to decide if the city should eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement. The vote on recalling Maguire will be...
KTEN.com
Denison updates ordinance for townhome and duplex development
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Denison's City Council members approved this week of new amendments on building townhomes or duplexes in the city. The council's unanimous decision clarifies where both duplexes and townhomes can be built as part of their ongoing growth. This adjustment will help builders and residences when it comes to the current and future development plan.
KXII.com
Trailer home flattened by tornado that swept through Calera
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -Some Calera residents and business owners are cleaning up tornado damage. Reports from the National Weather Service show the EF-1 tornado pushed through Bryan County around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. It lasted approximately four minutes, with winds just over 100 miles per hour. Damage off of U.S....
