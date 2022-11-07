ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An investigation is underway at the Carter County Detention Center after a surveillance camera was found in a light fixture in an attorney client room. In photos of the hidden camera you can see a screw hole and wires in the in fixture. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant says his office conducted an investigation after the camera was found and says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is also looking into the incident. News 12 spoke to Ardmore attorney Jason May who saw the camera with his own eyes.

CARTER COUNTY, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO