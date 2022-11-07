The fall of crypto poster boy Sam Bankman-Fried is complete: The ex-billionaire resigned from his crypto exchange FTX on Friday, and announced that the company is declaring bankruptcy.The 30-year-old is stepping down just days after his shock announcement that he was selling the $32 billion company to rival Binance after liquidity problems.Binance pulled out of the bailout, though, leaving Bankman-Fried with few options other than to beg forgiveness from investors, who will now have to fight for what’s left of FTX through the court system.Read more at The Daily Beast.

16 MINUTES AGO