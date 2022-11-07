Read full article on original website
Ohio Republicans sweep races for statewide executive offices
Every Republican statewide executive officeholder in Ohio won his bid for re-election in a full sweep of the executive offices; governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer. Incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted defeated the Democratic challenger Nan Whaley and her running mate Cheryl Stephens.
Columbus vows to continue gun restriction legislation as state fights to maintain control over the issue
Columbus leaders intend to move forward on gun restriction legislation while the state moves through the courts to block cities from implementing their own controls. City Attorney Zach Klein issued a statement Friday declaring the city would continue to work on a slate of gun restrictions while Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is fighting to keep gun law policy squarely in the hands of the state.
Ohio 2022 Election Results: U.S. House Races
All 15 of Ohio's congressional seats are up for a vote this election, though most are expected to remain in the hands of their incumbent party. The district map being used in this election was ruled to be unconstitutional. by the Ohio Supreme Court but remained in place due to...
Republican Party chair Bob Paduchik won't seek re-election
Ohio Republican Party Chairman Bob Paduchik has announced he will not seek re-election as leader of the state’s GOP in January. The news comes less than a day after Republicans swept every statewide office in Ohio. Paduchik took over as chair of the Ohio Republican Party in February of...
Nearly three-quarters of Ohio voters say 'yes' on a pair of constitutional amendments
Voters overwhelmingly approved two constitutional amendments — one dealing with cash bail, and the other clarifying who can vote in local elections. Both Issues 1 and 2 were approved by more than three-quarters of voters. Issue 1 will allow judges and courts to use public safety as a factor...
Mike DeWine re-elected Ohio governor
Mike DeWine, Ohio’s Republican incumbent governor, has won his bid to be re-elected as Ohio Governor against Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate and former Dayton mayor, according to the AP. As a candidate, DeWine has kept a low-profile as part of his campaign strategy to avoid discussing controversial political issues,...
Columbus City Council member Elizabeth Brown stepping down to lead YWCA
Columbus City Council member Elizabeth Brown is leaving her post to lead the YWCA of Columbus. Brown currently serves as council's President Pro Tempore. She was first elected in 2015 and reelected in 2019. Brown’s first day leading the YWCA will be January 2. “President Pro Tempore Brown is...
Election Recap with Ken Rudin
Venture capitalist, author, and political neophyte J.D. Vance will serve as Ohio’s next senator replacing outgoing Republican Rob Portman. Vance, a Republican, faced a tough challenger in 10-term Democratic congressman Tim Ryan. The Senate as a whole remains up in the air with key races in Georgia and Nevada...
Pension expert hired by retired Ohio teachers concerned special audit isn't ready yet
The pensions expert hired by retired teachers to look into the State Teachers Retirement System said he’s growing concerned about a special audit announced last year by the state auditor — which still hasn’t been released. Ted Siedle does forensic investigations of pensions, and found STRS massively...
Columbus leaders put forward new gun control measures
Columbus leaders proposed new legislation to reduce gun violence in the city on Wednesday. "Today we're fighting back. The time for talk is over. The time for study is over. It is time to act," said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther. The legislation would restrict magazines able to hold 30 or...
Influenza season has come early to the area
Influenza is here, and it's hitting hard. Most hospitalizations in Ohio are in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas. About 131 people in Ohio are hospitalized with the flu. Dayton has 55 cases, while Cincinnati has 35. Tiffany Mattingly with the Health Collaborative says the season has started early. “A few...
