Alabama State

Republican Ivey poised for re-election as Alabama governor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is poised to win a second full term against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state. Flowers’ candidacy is an interesting historical footnote. But it may not pose a real...
ALABAMA STATE
Regional Races Roundup: Aderholt, Allen hold on to seats

Here are the results of regional races across the state of Alabama. In the race for U.S. Representative for the 4th Congressional District, Republican Robert Aderholt had no issues holding onto his seat, with more than 84% of the vote. Democrat Rick Neighbors has 13.45% and Libertarian candidate Johnny C. Cochran has 2.22%.
ALABAMA STATE
Amendments on Tuesday’s ballots

There is a long list of amendments on Tuesday’s ballot for you to consider. Many of us go into the voting booth and may not be familiar with the amendments. So, we thought we’d give you a rundown of what each one is about. You can vote to...
ALABAMA STATE
GOP’s Abbott wins 3rd term as Texas governor, beats O’Rourke

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s defeat of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday extends decades of GOP dominance in Texas. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after...
TEXAS STATE
Maryland legalizes marijuana; 4 other states also voting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana. The first result came in Maryland, where voters approved legalization, making it the 20th state to take that step. Measures also were on the ballot in Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota...
MARYLAND STATE
Alabama passes all 10 state amendments, constitution reworking

Alabamians who visited the polls Tuesday approved a major reworking of the state’s constitution alongside 10 proposed statewide amendments. Proposing adoption of the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, which is a recompilation of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, prepared in accordance with Amendment 1951, arranging the constitution in proper articles, parts, and sections, removing racist language, deleting duplicated and repealed provisions, consolidating provisions regarding economic development, arranging all local amendments by county of application, and making no other changes. (Proposed by Act 2022-111)
ALABAMA STATE
Attorneys seek information about halted execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Attorneys for an Alabama inmate are seeking more information about what went wrong during a recent execution attempt. Alan Miller had his lethal injection aborted in September after officials spent more than an hour trying to connect an intravenous line. Miller’s attorneys are now seeking...
ALABAMA STATE
Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on whether Pennsylvanians elect Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Lt. Gov. Fetterman spent much of the campaign recovering from a stroke while fending off attacks by Oz about his fitness to serve. In their lone...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alabama debating curriculum requirement changes

Changes may be coming to the curriculum at the capstone. This change was discussed at Friday’s University of Alabama System Board of Trustees meeting. The general education reform proposal is currently being voted on by the 1,600 full-time faculty members at the university. The proposal includes a major reduction...
ALABAMA STATE
Nicole weakens to tropical storm over east-central Florida

MIAMI (AP) – Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida and was downgraded to a tropical storm, but it was still battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain. The rare November hurricane led officials...
FLORIDA STATE
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ADPH: Flu activity severe among children in Alabama

Pediatric leaders around Alabama are warning families about unusually high and severe influenza activity throughout the state, especially in children. “This is the highest flu activity that we have seen this early in the season since the 2009 Influenza A/H1N1 pandemic,” said Alabama Department of Public Health District Medical Officer and pediatrician Wes Stubblefield.
ALABAMA STATE
Weekly gas report: Prices in Alabama fall 2.3 cents

Average gas prices in Alabama fell 2.3 cents over the past week, down to an average of $3.27 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama. That’s 6.5 cents per gallon lower than this time last month and 8.5 cents higher than...
ALABAMA STATE
Nicole strengthens, threatens Bahamas and Florida coastline

MIAMI (AP) – Subtropical Storm Nicole began strengthening and transitioning into a tropical storm as it churns toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline. Jack Bevin, a senior forecaster at the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, says Nicole could become a “full-blown tropical storm” later Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE

