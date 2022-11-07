Read full article on original website
The Patient Creators Dissect The Serial-Killer Miniseries' Shocking Finale
(Note: Spoilers follow for the finale of The Patient.) How will Alan get out? That question has hovered over every episode of FX's limited series The Patient, which follows therapist Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), who is kidnapped by his serial killer patient, Sam (Domnhall Gleeson), and kept in his basement, forced to conduct therapy to cure Sam’s murderous compulsions. As TV viewers, we are trained to expect the grand escape and a poignant but triumphant ending. Creators Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, best known for their work on The Americans, declined to give us that. In the finale, Alan, attempting a last chance at freedom, is strangled by Sam.
The Peripheral Is a Show About How Much the Future Sucks
William Gibson’s thrilling, grimly-detailed novels have made him a titan within science fiction, but the uncanny prescience of his stories have also made him a major figure in the wider world—the secret source code for everything from your iPhone to your favorite jacket. Since the early 1980s, he’s imagined the over-connected future we’re living in, or at least hurtling towards, and influenced countless books and movies while doing it. As Zach Baron put it when profiling him for GQ in 2014, ahead of the release of his novel The Peripheral, “His work has permeated the culture to the point that even he can’t tell what’s his and what isn’t.”
Igby Goes Down Is an Underrated Gem in the Rich People-Being-Awful Genre
I don’t know how many roles it takes for an actor to be considered the best at what they do. Still, it didn't take many for Kieran Culkin to show that he has a knack for playing an obnoxious youngest son from a wealthy family filled with members who are just as or even more obnoxious than he is. Obviously, he’s best known today as Roman Roy, the creepy, scummy, hilarious young son who you really can’t hate, on Succession. Heck, you could argue that, as the bed-wetting Fuller in Home Alone, he nailed the archetype in his very first movie part. But 20 years ago, Culkin truly solidified his place in my heart as the ur-shmucky sibling. Just as his older brother Macaulay was shying away from the spotlight, Kieran landed the titular role in Igby Goes Down, playing a cynical, aimless, unhappy teenager from an old-money family.
Black Panther director explains why Daniel Kaluuya is not in Wakanda Forever
Black Panther 2 is on the cusp of being released – but it will arrive without Daniel Kaluuya.The Get Out actor appeared in the first film as W’Kabi, a character who embraced his treasonous streak after accepting Erik Kilmonger (Michael B Jordan) as the new ruler of Wakanda.In Black Panther, which was released in 2018, the last time he is seen is when he is held at spearpoint by his own wife, Okoye (Danai Gurira), who returns in the sequel.Kaluuya revealed earlier this year that he would not be in the sequel, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but did not...
HipHopDX.com
Drake & 21 Savage 'Her Loss' Leaves You Wanting More
Every time Drake jumps on a track with another rapper, there’s an intense wave of tweets tinged with the worst aspects of modern sports discourse. It’s always something along the lines of “Drake or [insert rapper here] got washed,” or “so and so got left behind,” throwing the timeline into a frenzy as people try to figure out who out-performed who.
ABC News
Tim Allen steps out with wife Jane Hajduk, daughter Elizabeth at 'The Santa Clauses' premiere
Tim Allen turned the premiere of "The Santa Clauses" into a family night out. The "Home Improvement" star was joined by his wife Jane Hajduk and their daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, who also stars in the show, for the series premiere at The Walt Disney Studios on Nov. 6 in Burbank, California.
Boy Meets World Producer Explains Why Danielle Fishel's Character Was Named Topanga, And The Reason Is Surprisingly Personal
A Boy Meets World producer gave a surprisingly personal reason as to why Danielle Fishel's character was named Topanga.
NME
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
AOL Corp
Johnny Depp walks in Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty' show, his 1st high-profile appearance since trial
Johnny Depp has yet to land a major Hollywood role since his victory in court earlier this year, but he did score a big endorsement in the industry. Rihanna enlisted the Pirates of the Caribbean star to walk in her highly anticipated fashion show Savage X Fenty Vol. 4. The actor's cameo is similar to Cindy Crawford's buzzy appearance in the 2021 Savage X Fenty showcase — just not as controversial.
F. Murray Abraham Talks the Joys of Playing an Inappropriate Grandpa on The White Lotus
In The White Lotus season two, Mike White sends the overprivileged characters of his deliciously funny HBO anthology series to a luxury resort in Sicily. It’s here that we find F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso, a widowed patriarch traveling with his son, Dominic (Michael Imperioli), and grandson, Albie (Adam DiMarco), on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to discover their ancestral roots.
Magnolia Pictures Buys Pope Francis Documentary ‘In Viaggio’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to “In Viaggio,” a documentary that offers a comprehensive look at the travels of Pope Francis. The globe-trotting film was directed by Gianfranco Rosi, the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker behind “Fire at Sea” and “Notturno.” It is composed mostly of archival footage, and shows the public life of the head of the Catholic Church, following him from the pulpit through the “unpaved streets and vast public avenues” where he interacts with the faithful and those in need. Magnolia is planning a theatrical release on March 31, 2023. “In Viaggio” premiered out of competition at the...
Snoop Dogg Is Getting a Biopic, Courtesy of Snoop Dogg
In his 51 years, Snoop Dogg has been a rapper, actor, producer, video-game character, Bollywood soundtrack contributor, NFT enthusiast, and a reggae singer. And now he’ll get to tell the story of at least some of his many achievements in a new biopic of himself that he’s producing for Universal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Puts Kang the Conqueror Front and Center
The conqueror is here. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opening in just few weeks, it’s time for the mighty Marvel machine to start promotion for the next cog in its ever-churning engine. Phase 5 of the MCU officially begins, with the February 17 release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which, as a new trailer confirms, introduces Jonathan Majors’ deadly Kang the Conqueror, a classic Marvel villain first introduced in the comics nearly 60 years ago. Although, wait a second, haven’t we seen Kang already?
Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Is Now in Charge of the DC Cinematic Universe
Despite Dwayne Johnson’s claims that the DC movie universe was on the cusp of a new era, the embattled Marvel competitor lacked a leading figure on par with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. That changed on October 25, when The Hollywood Reporter shared news that Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn would become the co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios, alongside producer Peter Safran (Shazam!, Aquaman).
Daniel Radcliffe on How He’s Been Keeping Us On Our Toes Since Harry Potter
After starring in the first Harry Potter film at just 12 years old, Daniel Radcliffe’s acting journey has been nothing short of fascinating since he graduated from the magical world of Hogwarts and the beloved role of the young wizard. “You want to be known as an actor who is in lots of different stuff rather than just a character, a specific character,” Radcliffe tells GQ. “I think I knew at the time that was never going to be achieved by just one film. It was going to take just building up a body of work that had a variety in it was going to be the thing that made that separation.”
Aaron Carter Filmed Sitcom Before His Death — Cast and Director Moving Forward with Pilot Episode
"Aaron was so excited about the show and helping raise awareness for mental health, a topic he was very passionate about," writer and director Brian Farmer told Deadline Aaron Carter was planning to get back into acting before his unexpected death at age 34 on Saturday. Last month, the pop star and rapper filmed the pilot episode of Group, an independent sitcom about mental health recovery. Since Carter's death, writer and director has received his management's permission to move forward with the pilot episode, which will be shopped...
Meet Christian Coppola, the Young Director and Fashion World Darling Making “Really Chaotic Operas”
When I meet Christian Coppola for lunch on a hot day in August, the scene is like something out of a film the rising director might helm: Balthazar, 1:00pm rush well underway, servers toing and froing with frisée salads. Coppola sits in a VIP booth reading the New York Times through dark sunglasses, distinctly unfazed by the hectic routine unfolding around him. His work, he’ll explain, is increasingly mirroring his life, and as a fashion-world-famous 29-year-old who has modeled for Valentino and is a Saint Laurent show regular, his life is full of highly stylized chaos.
Daniel Radcliffe Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters
Daniel Radcliffe breaks down a few of the most iconic characters, including the infamous Harry Potter Saga, 'Swiss Army Man,' 'Horns,' 'Kill Your Darlings,' 'Guns Akimbo,' 'The Lost City,' 'Miracle Workers' and 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.' Director - Robby Miller Director of Photography - Charlie Jordan Editor - Paul Isakson Executive Producer - Traci Oshiro Production Manager - James Pipitone Production Coordinator - Jamal Colvin Senior Talent Representative - Luke Leifeste Camera Operator - Devan Davies-Wood Audio - Ian Eckstein Production Assistants - Lea Donenberg, Griffin Garnett Post Production Supervisor - Rachael Knight Supervising Editor - Rob Lombardi Post Production Coordinator - Ian Bryant.
Henry Cavill Is Letting Some Curl Hang Out
This is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest celebrity hair and beauty out there this week. Maybe letting this curl fly was his way of celebrating the news that there's going to be another Cavill-fronted Superman movie. Lewis Hamilton. Love the way these braids become a bun.
Damon Lindelof's Star Wars Movie Is a Top Priority at Lucasfilm
Though the Star Wars TV shows have been popping up on Disney+ at an impressive rate, but three years since the last movie, The Rise of Skywalker, there has been some serious uncertainty about where the film side of the franchise is headed. That picture became a little clearer on October 23 when Deadline reported that a new Star Wars film is in the works, to be written by Lost co-showrunner Damon Lindelof, with documentarian and TV-director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy at the helm.
